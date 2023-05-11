Vanderpump Rules reunion promises even more drama than the finale

The teaser for the Vanderpump Rules reunion shows a long-awaited confrontation between Tom Sandoval and the rest of the cast.

The tenth season of Vanderpump Rules included the requisite drama amongst the cast, mainly with regards to Scheana’s wedding and the two Toms’ newest business venture.

But everything changed when news broke that long-time couple Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were separating due to Sandoval’s infidelity. His tryst with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss sent shockwaves through the show’s cast and fandom alike.

Those tremors have still not fully settled, and they may lead to a massive aftershock when the reunion finally airs on May 24. The first trailer promises fireworks.

Vanderpump Rules cast gangs up on Tom Sandoval in reunion

In the first trailer for the reunion, the entire cast, along with moderator Andy Cohen, confront Tom and Raquel with their infidelity.

In the clips from the trailer, seemingly every member of the cast gets a turn at dressing down the two, with Madix herself coming out with fire.

“Don’t even f*cking look at me,” she screams at one point, causing Sandoval to avert his gaze. “You don’t deserve to look at this.”

Among the topics that seem to be on the table for the night include how soon Sandoval’s best friend Tom Schwartz knew about the affair, including a suggestion that the two may have conspired to keep that information from Madix and Schwartz’s ex-wife Katie Maloney.

There’s also the matter of whether the affair was worth it to Sandoval, who seems unwilling to answer the question of whether or not he loves Raquel.

In any case, Andy Cohen’s claim that this reunion that “may be more explosive” than the show itself, certainly doesn’t seem too hyperbolic.