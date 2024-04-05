All Below Deck couples who are still together

Below Deck gave viewers a decade of amazing sea adventures and featured romances every season. But how many couples who dated on the show are still together today?

Besides its fun charters and crew life, Below Deck became famous for its steamy boatmances.

Several crew members on the Below Deck franchise hooked up while working together and some got into serious relationships, however, not many of their pairings worked out off-screen.

Here are all the couples that were formed during the show, and the ones that managed to stay together after leaving the yacht.

Contents

Below Deck

During its 11 seasons, Below Deck served its viewers several ‘boatmances’ — however, not a single pairing from the series worked out in real life.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a list of all the Below Deck Relationships that didn’t work out:

Barbie Pascual and Kyle Stillie (Season 11)

Ben Willoughby and Leigh-Ann Smith (Season 10)

Ben Willoughby and Camille Lamb (Season 10)

Ross McHarg and Katie Glaser (Season 10)

Elizabeth Frankini and James Hough (Season 8)

Ashton Pienaar and Laura Betancourt (Season 6)

Ben Robinson and Emily Warburton-Adams (Season 4)

Rocky Dakota and Eddie Lucas (Season 3)

Below Deck Mediterranean

Here’s a list of all the Below Deck Med relationships that happened. Again, none of them have gone the distance:

Article continues after ad

Storm Smith and Natalya Scudder (Season 7)

Natasha Webb and Dave White (Season 7)

Kyle Viljoen and charter guest Frank Fay (Season 7)

Malia White and Jake Baker (Season 6)

Malia White and Tom Checketts (Season 5)

Rob Westergaard and Jessica More (Season 5)

Aesha Scott and Jack Stirrup (Season 4)

Jamie and Chandler (Season 3)

Malia White and Wes Walton (Season 2)

Below Deck Down Under

Here’s a list of all the Below Deck Down Under pairings during its short run. Not one of the relationships worked out outside the show.

Culver and Jaimee (Season 2)

Culver and Tzarina (Season 2)

Jamiee and Luka (Season 2)

João Franco and Tzarina Mace-Ralph (Season 2)

João and Margot (Season 2)

Margot and Harry (Season 2)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Here are all the couples that got together during the filming of the spin-off:

Daisy Kelliher and Colin MacRae (Season 4)

Daisy Kelliher and Gary King (Season 4)

Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux (Season 3)

(Season 3) Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan (Season 1)

(Season 1) Jenna Macgillivray and Adam Glick (Season 1)

Of these couples, only two stayed in their relationship outside the show: Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan, and Dani and Jean-Luc.

Apart from these two, one unexpected couple from Below Deck would be Gabriela Barragan, Below Deck Sailing Yacht stewardess during Season 3, and Wes O’Dell, Below Deck Season 9 deckhand.

Article continues after ad

Bravo Ciara and Paget broke up in March 2021

Paget and Ciara became one of the first couples to make things official. Paget proposed to deckhand Ciara in 2020, bought a house in France, and set out to get married in the following year. However, in 2021 Ciara revealed to US Weekly that they had split. She said, “I loved him, but I think I was not in love.”

Dani and Jean-Luc got into a steamy romance during Season 2 of the spin-off, and soon after leaving the boat, Dani announced that she was expecting a baby claiming that Jean-Luc was the father. According to her claim, Jean-Luc was taken aback by the sudden news and refused responsibility for their baby. However, after having private conversations, the two agreed to work together to co-parent their baby. Dani and Jean-Luc are not dating each other.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Wes O’Dell and Gabriela Barragan met outside the show and started dating in 2022. However, their relationship became hard to maintain because of the nature of their job which forced them to separate.

Gabriela told Showbiz: “But, we love each other, and we know that we’re really good friends. So if it doesn’t continue romantically when I go back to work full time, no one’s feelings are going to be hurt. We’re going to support each other from afar and it’s going to be fine.”