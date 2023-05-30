Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s First Mate Gary throws co-star under the boat

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 fans are starting to get more and more outraged with First Mate Gary King.

Aside from his entertaining love triangle with Chief Stewardess Daisy Kelliher and Engineer Colin Macare, all of his other actions have painted him as immature and jealous.

And, judging from Episode 8, he is showing no signs of stopping his messy behavior. He had already started fighting with new deckhand, Chase Lemacks.

Now, he’s picking a fight between Chase and fellow deckhand Alex Propson.

What did Gary from Below Deck Sailing Yacht do now?

This all started back in Episode 7 when Chase complained to Gary about the cleanliness of the boat. He told Gary that it was Alex’s duty to clean and that he did so poorly. Gary said that he would address the situation with Alex. But, he did so in a way that was definitely unexpected.

In Episode 8, viewers saw the conversation between Gary and Alex. Instead of just telling Alex to clean up better, he began to throw Chase under the bus. He told Alex that Chase called him lazy, which made Alex visibly upset in return.

Fans instantly took to Twitter to share their disdain for Gary and his antics. Most agree that it was not right for him to expose what Chase about Alex to Alex’s face. They also defended Alex and his tough responsibilities.

As Season 4 goes on, we will see how this new tension between Alex and Chase unfolds. And, if any of their co-stars have to get in the way.

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.