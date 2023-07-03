Where is Below Deck Down Under season 2 filmed?

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has been confirmed and will begin airing in July. But where will this year’s charter season be taking the crew?

Bravo’s brand new season of Below Deck Down Under will see the crew returning to Australia for another exciting look into yachting life.

Season 2 will be airing on Bravo on July 17, with some familiar faces set to return alongside a whole new team of eager yachties.

But what beautiful Aussie coastlands will Down Under explore this time around?

The official synopsis for the show reveals season 2 of Down Under will be traveling to the Whitsunday Islands just off the Queensland coast. Viewers can expect to see charter guests treated to beautiful Australian coastlines as they navigate the islands.

Located next to the Great Barrier Reef, most of the Whitsunday Islands are uninhabited and are known for their beautiful rainforests, hiking trails, and pristine white sand beaches.

And with the Great Barrier Reef so close, snorkeling can surely be expected to make an appearance in the show.

Unsplash: Lochlainn Riordan Down Under season 2 will explore the Whitsunday Islands

With the combination of Whitsunday’s stunning views and Queensland’s crystal blue oceans, fans are certainly in for a treat this season.

Not to mention, the show’s sneak-peak trailer promises plenty of drama to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

