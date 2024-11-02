When does Yellowstone return? Season 5 Episode 9 release date and time

Grab those hats and spurs, because Yellowstone’s big return is almost here – and when it arrives, this cowboy universe will soon be at an end.

It won’t be long before we say goodbye to the worst family on television. Since 2018, the Duttons have murdered and back-stabbed their way to the top of the Montana food chain, leaving no enemy untouched to keep their ranch safe.

But all good things must come to an end, and Taylor Sheridan‘s drama is about to take its final bow with Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2. Who will live and who will die? How will they address the big Kevin Costner-shaped hole in the show?

Article continues after ad

All these questions will be answered when Yellowstone returns. But when is that, exactly? Find out below.

Yellowstone returns on Sunday, November 10, 2024, with Season 5 Part 2.

The return kicks off with Episode 9 on November 10, and the six new episodes will drop weekly every Sunday until the series finale.

Article continues after ad

Paramount

Be warned: this isn’t Yellowstone Season 6. This is technically Season 5 Part 2, which continues where Part 1 left off in 2023.

So, if you’re looking for Yellowstone Season 6 Episode 1, you’re barking up the wrong tree. Or…saddling the wrong horse.

Article continues after ad

January 1, 2023, was the last time a Yellowstone episode aired, meaning it’s been almost two years since we last saw the Duttons.

When is Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 out?

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 drops on November 10, 2024 at 8:00 pm. ET.

There will then be a second showing of the premiere episode only on CBS at 10 pm ET.

New episodes will arrive at the same time every Sunday for all six episodes.

How to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 in the US

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will air on the Paramount Network in the US and will be available to stream on Peacock.

Article continues after ad

The first episode of Part 2 will also be airing on CBS on November 10 at 10 pm.

The new episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 won’t be available to stream on Paramount+, which is why you’ll have to stream episodes after the fact on Peacock.

Article continues after ad

The Yellowstone spinoffs and other Taylor Sheridan shows, however, all exist on Paramount+. (Yes, it’s confusing!)

How to watch outside the US

If you’re in the UK, Canada, or Ireland, you can stream Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 on Paramount+.

Article continues after ad

Paramount

This makes matters much easier, because 1923 Season 2, 1883, and Sheridan’s other Yellowstone (and non-Yellowstone) shows all live on the platform.

Yellowstone Season 5 full release schedule

The first part of Season 5 has already aired, with six more episodes to come in 2024:

Episode 1: “One Hundred Years is Nothing” – November 13, 2022

Episode 2: “The Sting of Wisdom” – November 13, 2022

Episode 3: “Tall Drink of Water” – November 20, 2022

Episode 4: “Horses in Heaven” – November 27, 2022

Episode 5: “Watch ‘Em Ride Away” – December 4, 2022

Episode 6: “Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow, and You” – December 11, 2022

Episode 7: “The Dream Is Not Me” – December 18, 2022

Episode 8: “A Knife and No Coin” – January 1, 2023

Episode 9: TBC – November 10, 2024

Episode 10: TBC

Episode 11: TBC

Episode 12: TBC

Episode 13: TBC

Episode 14: TBC

For more, check out our guides to 6666, The Madison, and 1944. You can also check out every Yellowstone cameo in Kevin Costner’s Horizon, and take a look at Yellowstone’s most emotional moments so far.