Where to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: Why isn’t it on Peacock?

Yellowstone is back, but with such a complicated viewing process, how can you get your eyes and ears on Season 5 Part 2?

There’s not much time left before Taylor Sheridan‘s toxic family drama comes to an end, so you better get going. We’re only one episode in, but the Dutton family is already crumbling under shocking deaths and emotional fallouts.

In theory, watching Yellowstone should be as simple as tuning into Paramount+, but that’s not the case if you live in the US.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a full breakdown of where to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, from cable to streaming. (Just don’t be surprised if it’s not as straightforward as you think.)

How to watch Yellowstone in the US

The easiest way to watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is on the Paramount Network every Sunday.

Episode 9 premiered on November 10, and new episodes will drop every Sunday at 8pm ET until December 22.

Paramount Network is channel 241 on DirecTV. Unfortunately, the Paramount Network doesn’t live stream episodes on their website anymore, so you’ll have to watch it live. Otherwise, you can stream Yellowstone episodes on the Paramount Network website if you sign in with your TV provider.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also watch the Paramount Network on YouTube TV, which starts at $72.99 per month.

Alternatively, you can get a Paramount Network live stream with subscriptions to Philo, fuboTV, or Sling TV. Finally, you can also watch the Paramount Network live stream via Hulu + Live TV, which starts at $59.99 per month for the first three months, then $82 per month after.

The premiere episode also aired on CBS, but the rest of the season will run on Paramount Network only at the same time every week until the series finale.

Article continues after ad

Why isn’t Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 9 on Peacock?

The first five seasons of Yellowstone are available to stream on Peacock, but the service currently isn’t adding Season 5 Part 2 because it doesn’t have the rights to next-day streaming.

The Peacock streaming service does have a license to stream Yellowstone, but just not the new episodes. So, you’ll have to watch it live on TV or livestream when the episode airs.

Article continues after ad

Paramount

At the time of writing, there’s no Yellowstone streaming release date, so nobody knows when they’ll be added to the platform. It took five months for the Season 5 Part 1 to be added to Peacock after it finished airing, so you may be waiting a while.

Article continues after ad

That’s if they’ll be added to Peacock at all – Paramount’s contract with Comcast expires next year, so there may be a change in platform.

Is Yellowstone on Paramount+?

Sorry, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 isn’t available on Paramount+ if you’re in the US.

None of the flagship series is available on Paramount’s own streaming service, which is pretty unusual. However, the rest of the Yellowstone franchise, including 1883 and 1923, are available on Paramount+.

Paramount

To make things even more complicated, you can watch Yellowstone on the platform if you’re outside the US – subscribers in the UK, Ireland, and Canada can stream every Yellowstone show there.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can buy new episodes on Amazon Prime Video

If you don’t want to commit to a new subscription, new episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will be available to buy on Amazon Prime Video a few hours after they air on the Paramount Network.

This way you can simply buy the episodes as and when you like. Episode 9 is available to buy now for $2.99, meaning all six episodes should cost you around $17.94.

Cheapest way to watch Season 5 Part 2

To watch Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 as it airs, Philo is the cheapest way to do this, only costing $28 per month.

Article continues after ad

With Philo, you get over 80 channels as part of a basic package. Philo also airs East Coast feeds, meaning you can watch new episodes three hours early on the West Coast (5pm PT).

You can also watch the episodes on-demand after they air, and do it all with a free 7-day trial.

If you want to go cable-free, then buying the episodes on Amazon Prime Video (at around $2.99 per episode) is the next cheapest way to go.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more, check out what happened when a real-life trauma therapist unpacked Yellowstone’s toxic Dutton family dynamic. You can also get to know the full Season 5 Part 2 schedule, and revisit the best Yellowstone episodes.