Rainbow Six Siege announce new Operation Neon Dawn: everything we know - Dexerto

Rainbow Six Siege announce new Operation Neon Dawn: everything we know

Published: 4/Nov/2020 1:59

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Rainbow Six Operation Neon Dawn header
Ubisoft

Rainbow Six’s next Operation, Neon Dawn, has been revealed. Ubisoft has released a short clip that offers players a glimpse of the game’s next operation, which isn’t too far away.

Rainbow Six Siege is still going strong after all these years. Ubisoft has kept it fresh by introducing new events and operations, and it’s about to get a nice population boost after going free-to-play on the Xbox Game Pass.

The next operation, Neon Dawn, is set to be another feather in the cap. It will be the 19th expansion since the game’s release, and one that will keep the flame lit for yet another season.

Ubisoft has kept players in the dark about what to expect in Operation Neon Dawn. However, it’s been teased again today and is one step closer to its full reveal later on in the Six November 2020 Major.

Rainbow Six Siege Neon Dawn
Ubisoft
Operation Shadow Legacy is the latest operation in Rainbow Six.

The short clip doesn’t reveal much. It features a bunch of neon lines that interlace to form a flower, floating above a title that says Operation Neon Dawn.

It also has smoky shades of pink, purple, and blue in the background, which tie into the neon theme.

The Tweet also says, “Can you handle the heat? Operation Neon Dawn, coming soon to Rainbow Six Siege.”

Unfortunately, the teaser doesn’t provide any more details on what players can expect in the next operation. However, if a previous leak is anything to go by, it could very well introduce a new operator called Aruni.

Aruni has a gadget that deploys a laser beam wall that will probably damage enemies or alert you to their presence. She also has a robotic arm that can punch through walls and barriers.

To add some substance to this claim, lasers and robotic arms tie into the Neon Dawn theme. It’s possible that the neon flower in the teaser clip could be a nod to her laser gadget.

Unfortunately, it’s all speculation until an official reveal. Rainbow Six players will have to keep their eyes peeled until then.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev explains removal of “awful” Caustic Gas passive

Published: 4/Nov/2020 1:53

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

Caustic was the target of a couple of changes in the Apex Legends Season 7: Ascension update patch that essentially took away probably the strongest part of his kit – but Respawn game designer Daniel Z. Klein defended the removal of the “awful” effect.

In the patch notes for the new season update, Respawn made it so that “Legends no longer get a blurred vision effect while in” Caustic’s Nox Gas. Though they also upticked the damage inflicted by the haze, people were more concerned with the nerf.

Players immediately expressed their concerns with the change, noting that the ability to partially blind opponents could arguably be seen as one of Caustic’s greatest tools.

“This is overall a nerf,” user ‘BarrothObama’ said to the patch. “Most Caustic mains understand that gas damage is not the most useful part of his kit. It was always the slow and the blinding that was important.”

caustic mirage apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Caustic’s Nox Gas Traps got a major nerf in the Season 7 Ascension update.

To be clear, the Ascension update didn’t remove the Nox Gas’ ability to slow down opponents, but the main concern revolves around the blind.

With the Legend’s tall stature as well as his lack of mobility or meaningful gap-closing capabilities, the blind was the most unique and welcomed part of his kit.

But the developer was more wary of what the Nox Gas’ ability was doing to the playability of the overall game.

“I do agree this is probably a nerf,” Klein said. “The vision blur was a huge part of the power of this skill, but it was also reliably one of the most frustrating experiences in Apex.”

Comment from discussion DanielZKlein’s comment from discussion "So hyped for the Caustic change".

The Respawn designer was also cautious with how overbearing the blur effect was becoming for people to deal with: “It made fighting back feel like not even an option, and even if you could fight back, the experience of having everything, including your sights when you ADS, blurred just felt really awful.”

While the reasoning is sound, Caustic players now feel like a generally weak character was made even worse after the latest updates.

For grieving fans of the Toxic Trapper, Klein was enthusiastic about getting more community feedback on how to properly buff Caustic in the future, but for now he’s going to be in a strange spot.