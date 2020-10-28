Rainbow Six Siege Major how to watch hub: schedule, streams - Dexerto

Rainbow Six: Siege’s next massive event, the Six November 2020 Major, is starting soon and the best teams from all four corners of the globe will duke it out to determine who is the cream of the crop in each region.
Rainbow Six: Siege is thrilling to play, but it’s even more intense to watch. The nature of the cat-and-mouse gameplay makes it an absolute spectacle, especially when you’re watching the best players and teams in the world.
The Six November 2020 Major is the next premier event in the professional scene. A stacked lineup of teams will be pitted against each other in separate regional divisions to determine who is the best.
If that’s not enough, it also has a global prize pool of $500,000 split across each region. The Six November 2020 Major will happen in four different stages throughout the upcoming weeks.
If you’re as excited to watch it as we are, here’s everything you need to know.
Six November 2020 Major stream
Ubisoft will host all of the matches on their Twitch channel which can be found here. The schedule is organized in a way where there will only be one series on at any given time. That means you won’t have to have multiple tabs and streams open. All you need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.
Six November 2020 Major teams and regions
The Rainbow Six: Siege November Major 2020 was originally supposed to take place in Europe. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, it was divided into an online event split across each region.
Unfortunately, that means there is no group stage. Instead, there will be four teams in Latin America, Europe, and North Americal, and six teams in Asia-Pacific.
Other than that, it will follow a traditional double-elimination format with best-of-three series and a best-of-five grand final. Here’s a list of all the teams in each region.
Latin America
|MIBR
|Team Liquid
|Ninjas In Pyjamas
|Team oNe eSports
Europe
|BDS Esport
|Team Empire
|Tempra Esports
|Virtus.Pro
North America
|DarkZero Esports
|Oxygen Esports
|Spacestation Gaming
|Team SoloMid
Asia-Pacific
|Cloud9
|Cyclops athlete gaming
|FAV Gaming
|Giants Gaming
|GUT Gaming
|Xavier Esports
Six November 2020 Major schedule
October 31st, Latin America
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Semifinals
|oNe – MIBR
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Semifinals
|NIP – Liquid
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
|Lower Bracket R1
|TBD
|3 PM
|6 PM
|11 PM
November 1st, Latin America
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD
|9 AM
|12 PM
|5 PM
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD
|12 PM
|3 PM
|8 PM
November 2nd, Latin America
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Grand Final
|TBD
|11 AM
|2 PM
|7 PM
November 6th, Europe
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Semifinals
|BDS – VP
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Semifinals
|Empire – Tempra
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Lower Bracket R1
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
November 7th, Europe
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
November 8th, Europe
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Grand Final
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
November 13th, North America
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Semifinals
|Darkzero – Spacestation
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Semifinals
|Oxygen – TSM
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Lower Bracket R1
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
November 14th, North America
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
November 15th, North America
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Grand Final
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
November 25th, Asia-Pacific
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Quarterfinals
|FAV – Xavier
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Quarterfinals
|GUTS – Cloud9
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
November 26th, Asia-Pacific
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Semifinals
|Giants – TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Semifinals
|Cyclops – TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
November 27th, Asia-Pacific
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|3rd Place Playoff
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
November 29th, Asia-Pacific
|Round
|Teams
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Grand Final
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD