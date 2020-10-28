Rainbow Six Siege Major how to watch hub: schedule, streams - Dexerto

Rainbow Six: Siege’s next massive event, the Six November 2020 Major, is starting soon and the best teams from all four corners of the globe will duke it out to determine who is the cream of the crop in each region.

Rainbow Six: Siege is thrilling to play, but it’s even more intense to watch. The nature of the cat-and-mouse gameplay makes it an absolute spectacle, especially when you’re watching the best players and teams in the world.

The Six November 2020 Major is the next premier event in the professional scene. A stacked lineup of teams will be pitted against each other in separate regional divisions to determine who is the best.

If that’s not enough, it also has a global prize pool of $500,000 split across each region. The Six November 2020 Major will happen in four different stages throughout the upcoming weeks.

If you’re as excited to watch it as we are, here’s everything you need to know.

Six November 2020 Major stream

Ubisoft will host all of the matches on their Twitch channel which can be found here. The schedule is organized in a way where there will only be one series on at any given time. That means you won’t have to have multiple tabs and streams open. All you need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Six November 2020 Major teams and regions

The Rainbow Six: Siege November Major 2020 was originally supposed to take place in Europe. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, it was divided into an online event split across each region.

Unfortunately, that means there is no group stage. Instead, there will be four teams in Latin America, Europe, and North Americal, and six teams in Asia-Pacific.

Other than that, it will follow a traditional double-elimination format with best-of-three series and a best-of-five grand final. Here’s a list of all the teams in each region.

Latin America

MIBR Team Liquid Ninjas In Pyjamas Team oNe eSports

Europe

BDS Esport Team Empire Tempra Esports Virtus.Pro

North America

DarkZero Esports Oxygen Esports Spacestation Gaming Team SoloMid

Asia-Pacific

Cloud9 Cyclops athlete gaming FAV Gaming Giants Gaming GUT Gaming Xavier Esports

Six November 2020 Major schedule

October 31st, Latin America

Round Teams PT ET BST Semifinals oNe – MIBR 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Semifinals NIP – Liquid 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM Lower Bracket R1 TBD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

November 1st, Latin America

Round Teams PT ET BST Upper Bracket Final TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Lower Bracket Final TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

November 2nd, Latin America

Round Teams PT ET BST Grand Final TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM

November 6th, Europe

Round Teams PT ET BST Semifinals BDS – VP TBD TBD TBD Semifinals Empire – Tempra TBD TBD TBD Lower Bracket R1 TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 7th, Europe

Round Teams PT ET BST Upper Bracket Final TBD TBD TBD TBD Lower Bracket Final TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 8th, Europe

Round Teams PT ET BST Grand Final TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 13th, North America

Round Teams PT ET BST Semifinals Darkzero – Spacestation TBD TBD TBD Semifinals Oxygen – TSM TBD TBD TBD Lower Bracket R1 TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 14th, North America

Round Teams PT ET BST Upper Bracket Final TBD TBD TBD TBD Lower Bracket Final TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 15th, North America

Round Teams PT ET BST Grand Final TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 25th, Asia-Pacific

Round Teams PT ET BST Quarterfinals FAV – Xavier TBD TBD TBD Quarterfinals GUTS – Cloud9 TBD TBD TBD

November 26th, Asia-Pacific

Round Teams PT ET BST Semifinals Giants – TBD TBD TBD TBD Semifinals Cyclops – TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 27th, Asia-Pacific

Round Teams PT ET BST 3rd Place Playoff TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 29th, Asia-Pacific