Rainbow Six Siege Major how to watch hub: schedule, streams - Dexerto

Rainbow Six Siege Major how to watch hub: schedule, streams

Published: 28/Oct/2020 5:17 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 5:32

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Rainbow Six: Siege Six November Major 2020
Ubisoft

Rainbow Six: Siege’s next massive event, the Six November 2020 Major, is starting soon and the best teams from all four corners of the globe will duke it out to determine who is the cream of the crop in each region.

Rainbow Six: Siege is thrilling to play, but it’s even more intense to watch. The nature of the cat-and-mouse gameplay makes it an absolute spectacle, especially when you’re watching the best players and teams in the world.

The Six November 2020 Major is the next premier event in the professional scene. A stacked lineup of teams will be pitted against each other in separate regional divisions to determine who is the best.

If that’s not enough, it also has a global prize pool of $500,000 split across each region. The Six November 2020 Major will happen in four different stages throughout the upcoming weeks.

If you’re as excited to watch it as we are, here’s everything you need to know.

Rainbow Six: Siege Six November Major 2020
ESL / Ubisoft
It’s been a while since the last live Rainbow Six: Siege event due to the pandemic.

Six November 2020 Major stream

Ubisoft will host all of the matches on their Twitch channel which can be found here. The schedule is organized in a way where there will only be one series on at any given time. That means you won’t have to have multiple tabs and streams open. All you need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Six November 2020 Major teams and regions

The Rainbow Six: Siege November Major 2020 was originally supposed to take place in Europe. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, it was divided into an online event split across each region.

Unfortunately, that means there is no group stage. Instead, there will be four teams in Latin America, Europe, and North Americal, and six teams in Asia-Pacific.

Other than that, it will follow a traditional double-elimination format with best-of-three series and a best-of-five grand final. Here’s a list of all the teams in each region.

Latin America

MIBR
Team Liquid
Ninjas In Pyjamas
Team oNe eSports

Europe

BDS Esport
Team Empire
Tempra Esports
Virtus.Pro

North America

DarkZero Esports
Oxygen Esports
Spacestation Gaming
Team SoloMid

Asia-Pacific

Cloud9
Cyclops athlete gaming
FAV Gaming
Giants Gaming
GUT Gaming
Xavier Esports

Six November 2020 Major schedule

October 31st, Latin America

Round Teams PT ET BST
Semifinals oNe – MIBR 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM
Semifinals NIP – Liquid 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD 3 PM 6 PM 11 PM

November 1st, Latin America

Round Teams PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Final TBD 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM
Lower Bracket Final TBD 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

November 2nd, Latin America

Round Teams PT ET BST
Grand Final TBD 11 AM 2 PM 7 PM

November 6th, Europe

Round Teams PT ET BST
Semifinals BDS – VP TBD TBD TBD
Semifinals Empire – Tempra TBD TBD TBD
Lower Bracket R1 TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 7th, Europe

Round Teams PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Final TBD TBD TBD TBD
Lower Bracket Final TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 8th, Europe

Round Teams PT ET BST
Grand Final TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 13th, North America

Round Teams PT ET BST
Semifinals Darkzero – Spacestation TBD TBD TBD
Semifinals Oxygen – TSM TBD TBD TBD
Lower Bracket R1 TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 14th, North America

Round Teams PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Final TBD TBD TBD TBD
Lower Bracket Final TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 15th, North America

Round Teams PT ET BST
Grand Final TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 25th, Asia-Pacific

Round Teams PT ET BST
Quarterfinals FAV – Xavier TBD TBD TBD
Quarterfinals GUTS – Cloud9 TBD TBD TBD

November 26th, Asia-Pacific

Round Teams PT ET BST
Semifinals Giants – TBD TBD TBD TBD
Semifinals Cyclops – TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 27th, Asia-Pacific

Round Teams PT ET BST
3rd Place Playoff TBD TBD TBD TBD

November 29th, Asia-Pacific

Round Teams PT ET BST
Grand Final TBD TBD TBD TBD

 

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm