 Rainbow Six Siege is finally going free-to-play on Xbox Game Pass - Dexerto
Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six Siege is finally going free-to-play on Xbox Game Pass

Published: 19/Oct/2020 3:51 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 5:35

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Rainbow Six Siege Xbox Game Pass
Ubisoft / Microsoft

Xbox Game Pass

Rainbow Six Siege is a little under five years old, but the tactical shooter is still one of the most popular games on the market. Its player base is about to even bigger too after it looks set to become free-to-play on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass has been making strides in recent months. It started as a decent range of in-house exclusives. Now, it’s grown into a stacked list of amazing titles including everything from Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy XV, and Forza Motorsport 7 to Nier: Automata. 

It even had Red Dead Redemption 2, although it was only available between May and September. Still, it’s a pretty good deal since you’re only paying a pocketful of money each month. 

Now, it looks like it’s about to get a whole lot better.

The official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account tweeted an interesting ‘teaser’ image, which made them seem absolutely bonkers at first.

However, if you break it down a little further, you might be able to figure out the hidden message behind it.

The rainbows stand out the most, and there are six of them in total. They’re floating above a castle, which looks to be under ‘siege’ from a small army and a trebuchet. All in all, it can only mean one thing. Rainbow Six Siege is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Of course, there hasn’t been an official statement yet. But if that image doesn’t mean what we think it does, then we’re well and truly baffled.

Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft
Some of the amazing games that have been added to Xbox Game Pass this month.

Rainbow Six Siege has been around for a while now, but it’s still one of the most popular competitive games in the world. It also had a brilliant competitive scene.

It’s unique in the sense that it’s highly tactical and all about intense close-quarter siege combat. Some might find it a little slow and realistic, but that’s exactly what makes it appealing to many. The fact its player base is still going strong says it all.

Either way, now that Rainbow Six Siege looks set to become free-to-play on Xbox Game Pass, there’s no reason to not try it.

Rainbow Six Siege Xbox Game Pass
Ubisoft
Rainbow Six Siege will be coming to next-gen consoles as well.

Once it’s all made official, existing players will love to have you on board. Some might show you the ropes, while others will make your life hell.

All is fair and love is war in one of the most genuine and authentic shooters to date.

Valorant

Insane Valorant movement glitch lets Jett dash halfway across Icebox

Published: 19/Oct/2020 5:49

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Valorant Jett Icebox
Riot Games

Jett

In Valorant, every little trick that can give you a slight edge is worth doing. But an overpowered movement glitch dubbed the ‘Jett Rope Dash’ on Icebox might be the best one of them all.

Valorant’s latest map, Icebox, was introduced in the latest patch. It’s had a couple of issues that have since been fixed. But players have been looking around for new ways to be creative, and they’ve come up with something particularly impressive.

Icebox has a bunch of ropes suspended throughout the map to help players climb onto higher ground and position themselves. However, they can also be used with Jett’s dash ability to slingshot players and help them move around quicker.

New Jett Slingshot with ropes on Icebox from VALORANT

How to do the Jett Rope Dash

It might look complicated, but it’s pretty easy to do. Here’s a quick breakdown of how to do it.

  • First, you’ll need to do is stand next to the rope and look in the opposite direction of where you want to go. 
  • Then, mash E and F in quick succession and turn around in the direction you want to go.
  • As you draw closer to the rope again, hold W, and perform a bunny hop.

That’s all there is to it. However, the player who uploaded the video also said you can avoid having to turn around by dashing backward and performing the bunnyhop by pressing S, E, and F.

It might take some time to master, but it can be devastating once you get the hang of it. Valorant pro players like Ethos are already proving that too; the SoaR Gaming managed to secure a quad-kill off the back of a perfect rope dash.

It’s hard to tell whether Riot Games intended to make this interaction possible. For all we know, it could be a glitch that will eventually be removed.

Either way, it’s a great way to catch enemies off-guard and move around quickly to increase your presence on the map. So far, it looks to be more effective at Bombsite B. But players can make it work on the ropes at Bombsite A too. It’s all about being creative.

Jett was already a pest to catch, and this new rope dash makes him even more of a nuisance. Only time will tell whether it’ll be around for the long haul, but it makes sense to take advantage of it in the meantime.