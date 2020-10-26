Rainbow Six Siege Halloween 2020: skins, leaks, Sugar Fright LTM, more - Dexerto

Rainbow Six: Siege has always been a game that keeps players on the edge of their seats, but it’s about to get a whole lot spookier to celebrate Halloween after a leak revealed we can expect a new LTM, cosmetics, skins, and more.

Rainbow Six: Siege is still chugging along after all these years. However, to keep things fresh, Ubisoft has spoilt its dedicated fanbase with new content. Other games have been focusing their next events around Halloween, and it looks like Rainbow Six: Siege will follow suit.

A Reddit user named Zer0Bytes found evidence hinting that an upcoming Halloween event is in the works. He shared all the details on the Rainbow Six: Siege subreddit.

Of course, nothing is set in stone until it becomes official. But he has built up quite a case to support his claims, and if it ends up being true, it looks like players will be in for a treat without any tricks.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Sugar Fright LTM

Rainbow Six: Siege’s Halloween event will include a new limited-time-mode called Sugar Fright. It appears to be some kind of kill-confirmed mode in which players will have ten minutes to kill enemies and hold onto an item.

The best part is, it’s all about total, non-stop action. Respawns will be enabled and players will have an unlimited supply of flashbangs, grenades, and smoke grenades.

Of course, to keep things in line with the spirit of Halloween, it has to include a creepy theme. Players will also automatically wear an eerie-looking puppet on their heads.

Sugar Fright LTM has been more or less confirmed by a leaker named Benjaminstrike, who showcased the mode on Twitter. It looks like the perfect balance between spooky and fun, which is what Halloween is all about.

Call of Duty Kill Confirmed-like gamemode coming to R6S in Y5S3! 1 round only, 10 minute timer.

Players can respawn, and all operators either have impacts or frags, and automatic refilling flash or smoke grenades.

You will have the puppet headgear+uniform automatically equipped. pic.twitter.com/3hUzC8Pxjk — Benjamin (@benjaminstrike) August 24, 2020

Halloween-themed skins and cosmetics

Unfortunately, no Halloween-themed skins and cosmetics have been confirmed yet. However, it’s inevitable that they will in due time. After all, it’s how most games embrace the occasion, and Rainbow Six: Siege won; ‘t be any different.

Players can expect everything from pumpkins and candy to ghouls, monsters, and skeletons. Last year, the event included some awesome monster skins for Bandit, Doc, Ela, Frost, Kapkan, Lesion, and Smoke.

Start Date and Time

Until an official announcement has been made, it’s impossible to know what date and time the event will begin. However, since Halloween falls on October 31st, which is just around the corner, it can’t be too far away.

Until then, all you need to do is sit back, relax, and camp behind every door and corner to scare the wits out of your opponents.