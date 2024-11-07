Black Ops 6 Season 1 skins leak and fans are saying the same thing

Key art for Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 1 leaked a week early and fans are all saying the same thing about one of the main operator skins.

On launch, Black Ops 6 was met with plenty of praise from COD fans across the globe. The brand-new omnimovement system is a refreshing addition, while the classic prestige grind brings back the classic COD vibes.

There have been some complaints on the multiplayer side about the “worst ever” maps, but we’ve got Season 1 coming along. As any COD fan knows, these seasonal updates have tonnes of hype but have, at times, let the player base down in a big way with weapon changes, map changes, and in-game events.

Even though Black Ops 6 Season 1 doesn’t launch until November 14, key art for the seasonal update has leaked. There are some early glimpses at new weapons and part of the Warzone map, however, there is something else that players are drawn to – the operator skins.

“This looks really stupid, just the type of skins the average Joe cod player loves,” one fan said. “Man this is bad,” another added. “Sometimes it feels like they try to make the ugliest skins possible man,” commented another.

One of the big complaints from fans over the last few years has been COD edging away from mil-sim-type skins and more pop culture.

Seeing as Black Ops 6 is set in the 90s, some are baffled that older-looking skins aren’t playing a part.

“Was hoping for something more 90s,” another replied. “It feels like they tried to make her an 80s-90s punk rocker, but didn’t get somebody who knew what that looked like to design it,” another pointed out.

As noted, Season 1 launches on November 14 and we’ll have three new multiplayer maps, as well as these skins and new weapons.