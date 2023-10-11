This is the best gaming keyboard Prime Day deal for under $100

If you’re looking for a new gaming keyboard for Prime Day, your search has finally ended. Higround has discounted its stellar Basecamp 65 board to less than $100, and it’s one of my favorite keyboards.

I review keyboards a lot. You often see many boards come and go without doing anything particularly interesting or new. But, the 100 Thieves-owned Higround does things a little differently. Their boards not only come with eye-catching designs but come outfitted with all manner of upgrades over a standard gaming keyboard, like sound-dampening materials and lubed switches, which make for a killer typing experience.

In particular, the Crystal model of the Higround Basecamp is up on sale, coming in both Crystal and Opal colorways, with stunning RGB shining through. Compared to lesser gaming keyboards, you get an excellent typing experience on par with much more expensive options like the ROG Azoth and Strix Scope II, in a convenient 65% form factor.

The deal sees you save 20% of the board’s listed MSRP, and considering that it now comes in at under $100, we think it’s an absolute bargain when compared to the likes of the Ducky One Three SF and other competitors.

Once you try it you’ll never look back

Dexerto

It’s difficult to put into words the improvements between a run-of-the-mill gaming keyboard and Higround’s options. But what you get is a deep-sounding keyboard, with an incredibly smooth typing experience. If you’re used to scratchy old boards that rattle, then this offers a world of difference, thanks to its lubed-up switches.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Even when comparing the typing experience to an $800 board, Higround’s Basecamp 65 still manages to hold its own, and still sounds absolutely excellent. It might not sport any fancy optical features, but if you’re after a good all-round 65% keyboard, it is really tough to go wrong here.

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Take a look at our pages below:

Best Prime Day Pokemon deals │ Best Prime Day Yu-Gi-Oh! deals │ Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals │ Best Prime Day movie deals │ Best Prime Day Pokemon TCG deals │ Best Prime Day Board Game deals │ Best Prime Day D&D deals │ Best Prime Day Star Wars deals │ Best Prime Day toys & collectibles │ Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals │ Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals │ Best game deals │ Best Steam Deck Prime Day deals │ Best PC component deals │ Best soundbar Prime Day deals │ Best gaming mouse deals Prime Day deals │ Best controller Prime Day deals │ Best gaming PC Prime Day deals │ Best Prime Day storage deals │ Best Prime Day gaming keyboard deals │ Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.