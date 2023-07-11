Our favorite Nintendo Switch controller just got even cheaper for Prime Day

If you’re still using a Nintendo Switch JoyCon to play games, well fret no more. This Switch controller Prime Day deal sees the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller discounted, so you can snap it up now.

Getting a controller for your Nintendo Switch has always been a bit of a risk. Even the official controller is prone to drifting over time. This has left the company paying out for JoyCon repairs, and more. But, what if we told you that an undriftable controller is already here, and it has been discounted just in time for Prime Day?

The 8BitDo Ultimate controller has it all, a charging dock, extra buttons, gyro support, and much more. The problem is, due to its popularity, you never usually see any good discounts for the device. Well, that’s all changed thanks to a cheeky 20% off that the company has issued on the controller today. This means that not only can you enjoy the benefits, but you’ll also get a nice discount, too.

Everything about it is incredible

Dexerto

Our review calls the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller the “best Nintendo Switch pad”, but in reality, it can be much more than that too, you can use it on Steam Deck, Android, iOS, and more, too. The best part is that you also get a charging dock included. Did we mention that the battery life is just leagues ahead of other “pro” controllers, coming in at a staggering 22 hours?

But, if all of that is still too rich for your blood, then you’re in luck. While you might not get any fancy hall sensors or charger, you can still get a cheaper, wireless variant named the Ultimate-C for less than $30. We’re in the middle of testing them, and we’re absolutely in love with them so far.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This is the best chance for you to get a new Switch controller this side of Black Friday, so be sure to take advantage of these deals while they last.

You can check out our other Prime Day deals below:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.