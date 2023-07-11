Save over $1000 on this Razer Blade 15 Prime Day gaming laptop deal

Looking for a new gaming laptop? Well, very few make gaming laptops as well as Razer’s Blade lineup, and you can get their 15-inch model with a hefty discount this Prime Day.

If a fully-fledged gaming PC isn’t your thing and you are looking for something slightly more portable, you could do much worse than the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop. It offers heaps of power under the hood, as well as a blisteringly-fast screen for esports-grade gaming while on the go.

This Prime Day deal sees you save up to 40% on a Razer Blade 15, equipped with either an RTX 3070 Ti, or RTX 3080 Ti. Both models pack plenty of power under the hood, and now that prices have hit rock bottom, you’d be remiss not to pick one up.

Razer’s build quality is the best among Windows laptops

Razer

If you’re looking to get a Windows gaming laptop instead of a Mac, Razer’s options should be at the top of your list. We’ve tested the machines and were blown away by just how premium they feel to the touch. A far cry from lesser gaming laptops, which too often feel plasticky and hard to use. Well, not here, thanks to a premium CNC’d aluminum chassis, the Blade 15 is a sight to behold.

Sporting Windows 11, in addition to an Intel 12th Gen CPU, this laptop will be able to run just about anything you want to throw at it, and then some more. They might not have the latest and greatest RTX 40-series parts in them, but you really don’t need them here, as the laptop is plenty powerful on its own.

It’s likely that these laptops will not come down further in price than they already have, so be sure to move quickly, as these premium gaming laptops almost never hit prices like this outside of Black Friday.

You can check out our other Prime Day deals below:

