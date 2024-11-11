PS5 Pro resellers are already losing big money after launch

Mere days after the launch of Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7, scalpers and resellers have already resorted to selling their stock at a loss.

A mid-generation upgrade of the base PS5 featuring more storage and superior internal hardware, the Pro was announced in September and immediately attracted criticism from consumers for its price tag and lack of an in-built or included disc drive.

Somewhat humorously, the disc drive, a standalone attachment holding the recommended retail price of $79.99/£99.99, has proven to be more lucrative than the console itself, with numerous sold listings on eBay sporting price tags bordering on double the RRP.

As for the PS5 Pro, however, it would seem this particular gamble taken by third-party sellers hasn’t paid off. As spotted by VGC, multiple listings on eBay seeking less than the suggested $699.99/£699.99 RRP.

Whether this availability is due to Sony producing more consoles to avoid extreme shortages with the release of the original PS5 or a lack of interest isn’t clear. However, as of writing, most major UK retailers still have stock available days after release, indicating a general lack of interest from consumers.

Conversely, scalping of the Pro’s Anniversary Edition – which includes numerous peripherals and exclusive deco for the Pro based on the original PlayStation – continues unabated, with resellers asking for double or even triple the RRP.

Sony outlined plans in October intended to curb the prevalence of scalpers for the Anniversary Edition. However, considering how many can be found for sale by third parties online, those preventative measures appear to have had limited success.

Still on the fence about whether to front the cash for a PlayStation 5 Pro despite the unexpected discount? Check out our list of every PS5 Pro title confirmed to benefit from enhancements as well as those expected to receive enhanced versions in the future.