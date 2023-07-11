Get Harry Potter 4K collection for a magical price in Prime Day movie deal
Prime Day is here, and we’ve got the ultimate movie deal that’ll leave witches and wizards stupified: you can get the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection for a truly phenomenal price.
If you’re looking to beef up your physical media collection, plan out your next binge, or perhaps you just want to buy yourself a little treat, Prime Day has an incredible selection of movie deals – and this may be one of the very best on offer.
Forget 9¾: today, the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection – in 4K Ultra HD, which also comes with the Blu-rays if you’ve yet to upgrade – is a whopping 66% off. For a fraction of the original price, you can own all of the movies in the beloved series.
Harry Potter 8-Film 4K Ultra HD collection is a must-own
This boxset marked the first time the Harry Potter movies were made available in 4K HDR, boasting a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.
“All eight Harry Potter films on UHD Blu-ray feature DTS:X audio, which replicates and conveys the fluid movement of sound to create a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it,” the product description also reads.
While the 4K Ultra HD discs aren’t armed with special features, you can spend hours digging into the cache of additional scenes and other stuff on the Blu-rays, which we’ve listed below:
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone:
- Capturing the Stone: A Conversation with the Filmmakers
- Around the World Multilanguage Clip
- Character Clips
- Lessons in Quidditch and a Tour of Hagrid’s Hut
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets:
- Conversation with author J.K. Rowling and screenwriter Steve Kloves
- Dumbledore’s Office: Building a Scene
- Visit Lockhart’s Classroom
- Interviews with Students and Professors
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban:
- Creating a Vision: With the director, author and others
- Conjuring a Scene: On-set craftspeople wizardry
- Shruken Head Interviews
- Choir Practice
- Care of Magical Creatures
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire:
- Cast and Crew Interviews
- Preparing for the Yule Ball
- Triwizard Tournament of Challenges (Harry vs. the Horntail, In Too Deep and The Maze)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix:
- Focus Points: Featurettes and Production Diaries
- Trailing Tonks: Personal On-Set Tour
- Harry Potter: The Magic of Editing
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince:
- Create your own Picture-in-Picture commentary
- J.K. Rowling: A Year in the Life
- Cast members guide to moviemaking
- What’s on your mind? – Q & A with cast/crew
- One-Minute Drills – Cast members sum up their characters
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1:
- Maximum Movie Mode:
- The Last Days of Privet Drive
- Hagrid’s Motorbike
- Death Eaters Attack Cafe
- Creating Dobby and Kreacher
- Magical Tents!
- The Return of Griphook
- The Seven Harry’s
- On the Green with Rupert, Tom, Oliver, and James
- Deleted Scenes
- Godric’s Hollow/Harry Nagini Battle
- The Frozen Lake
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1: Behind the Soundtrack
- The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Promotional Trailer
- Dan, Rupert, and Emma’s Running Competition
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2:
- Maximum Movie Mode:
- Aberforth Dumbledore
- Deathly Hallows Costume Changes
- Harry Returns to Hogwarts
- The Hogwarts Shield
- The Room of Requirement Set
- The Fiery Escape
- Neville’s Stand
- Molly Takes Down Bellatrix
- Final Farewells from Cast and Crew
- Pottermore Preview
- When Harry Left Hogwarts
- The Goblins of Gringotts
- The Women of Harry Potter
- Deleted Scenes
- Warner Bros. Studio Tour London
- A Conversation with JK Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe
