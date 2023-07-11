Get Harry Potter 4K collection for a magical price in Prime Day movie deal

Prime Day is here, and we’ve got the ultimate movie deal that’ll leave witches and wizards stupified: you can get the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection for a truly phenomenal price.

If you’re looking to beef up your physical media collection, plan out your next binge, or perhaps you just want to buy yourself a little treat, Prime Day has an incredible selection of movie deals – and this may be one of the very best on offer.

Forget 9¾: today, the Harry Potter 8-Film Collection – in 4K Ultra HD, which also comes with the Blu-rays if you’ve yet to upgrade – is a whopping 66% off. For a fraction of the original price, you can own all of the movies in the beloved series.

Harry Potter 8-Film 4K Ultra HD collection is a must-own

This boxset marked the first time the Harry Potter movies were made available in 4K HDR, boasting a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

“All eight Harry Potter films on UHD Blu-ray feature DTS:X audio, which replicates and conveys the fluid movement of sound to create a richer experience than previously possible by moving sound to precisely where the mixer placed it,” the product description also reads.

While the 4K Ultra HD discs aren’t armed with special features, you can spend hours digging into the cache of additional scenes and other stuff on the Blu-rays, which we’ve listed below:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone:

Capturing the Stone: A Conversation with the Filmmakers

Around the World Multilanguage Clip

Character Clips

Lessons in Quidditch and a Tour of Hagrid’s Hut

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets:

Conversation with author J.K. Rowling and screenwriter Steve Kloves

Dumbledore’s Office: Building a Scene

Visit Lockhart’s Classroom

Interviews with Students and Professors

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Creating a Vision: With the director, author and others

Conjuring a Scene: On-set craftspeople wizardry

Shruken Head Interviews

Choir Practice

Care of Magical Creatures

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire:

Cast and Crew Interviews

Preparing for the Yule Ball

Triwizard Tournament of Challenges (Harry vs. the Horntail, In Too Deep and The Maze)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix:

Focus Points: Featurettes and Production Diaries

Trailing Tonks: Personal On-Set Tour

Harry Potter: The Magic of Editing

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince:

Create your own Picture-in-Picture commentary

J.K. Rowling: A Year in the Life

Cast members guide to moviemaking

What’s on your mind? – Q & A with cast/crew

One-Minute Drills – Cast members sum up their characters

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1:

Maximum Movie Mode: The Last Days of Privet Drive Hagrid’s Motorbike Death Eaters Attack Cafe Creating Dobby and Kreacher Magical Tents! The Return of Griphook

The Seven Harry’s

On the Green with Rupert, Tom, Oliver, and James

Deleted Scenes

Godric’s Hollow/Harry Nagini Battle

The Frozen Lake

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1: Behind the Soundtrack

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Promotional Trailer

Dan, Rupert, and Emma’s Running Competition

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2:

Maximum Movie Mode: Aberforth Dumbledore Deathly Hallows Costume Changes Harry Returns to Hogwarts The Hogwarts Shield The Room of Requirement Set The Fiery Escape Neville’s Stand Molly Takes Down Bellatrix

Final Farewells from Cast and Crew

Pottermore Preview

When Harry Left Hogwarts

The Goblins of Gringotts

The Women of Harry Potter

Deleted Scenes

Warner Bros. Studio Tour London

A Conversation with JK Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe

Check out our other Prime Day deals:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.