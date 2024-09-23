PS5 Pro limited 30th anniversary bundle already driving price gougers mad with $10K offers

The reveal of PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary hardware is sending price gougers into a tizzy, some already asking for as much as $10,000 just for an “attempt” to secure the limited PS5 Pro bundle.

To celebrate 30 years of PlayStation, Sony is manufacturing a number of unique pieces of hardware themed around the original PS1 design. Including the newly announced PS5 Pro, DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers, along with the PlayStation Portal and a range of accessories too, all new goodies match the color scheme of the first bit of hardware.

Matching the unmistakable grey, the PlayStation logo has its original colors, and the face buttons on the controllers are also harkening back to their original looks too. It’s obviously hitting all the nostalgic chords for longtime fans of the brand. Despite initial backlash surrounding the PS5 Pro’s price tag, many have since looked past their criticisms due to this new presentation.

As a result, hype is off the charts in the lead-up to preorders going live on September 26. Before they even go live, however, some price gougers are looking to make out with a nice payday, charging five figures just to “attempt” to secure a piece of hardware for another fan.

While there’s no word on how many controllers or Portals may be rolling off the production line, we know the exact amount of PS5 Pros set to be available in this classic design. Just 12,300 units of the PS5 Pro console are being made. With over 60 million PS5s out in the wild already, and many more still being sold every day, just 12,300 of this variant means the odds are quite slim.

Making matters trickier, the PS5 Pro can only be acquired through a significantly larger bundle. There’s no standalone option like the PS5 itself, rather, fans have to get the PS5 Pro Console – 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Bundle.

That mouthful comes with the console, a DualSense controller, a DualSense Edge controller, a DualSense Charging Station, a Console Cover for a Disc Drive (you have to buy the Disc Drive separately), a Vertical Stand, cable ties, a sticker, a poster, a paperclip, and an original PlayStation controller-style cable connector. Got all that?

YouTube: PlayStation The 30th-anniversary bundle is limited to just 12,300 units worldwide.

The exact pricing of this bundle is yet to be confirmed, but fans can expect a hefty sum given all the accouterments packed in. The price of the standard version of these items adds up to more than $1,000, and that’s without the other exclusive goodies thrown in.

Days out from the limited bundle going live, however, some have already taken the opportunity to raise the price well beyond what Sony will charge.

One price gouger on eBay tried to get ahead of the curve on September 22. Their listing sought $9,999.00 for an “attempt to buy” the PS5 Pro bundle. No guaranteed console, merely an attempt to get the goods.

Hours later, the listing was pulled from eBay as it went against eBay’s User Agreement policies.

This is just the start of what’s set to be a hectic week for PlayStation fans. Not only does the 30th anniversary hardware all go live on September 26, but pre-orders for the PS5 Pro in general also go live.

Expect to see plenty of price gougers getting in quick and selling for well above the asking price on third-party marketplaces moments later.