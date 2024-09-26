PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary already on resale for thousands after near-instant sellout

Pre-orders for the special 30th Anniversary edition of the new PS5 Pro went on sale on September 26, but eager fans were disappointed to see that the console sold out almost immediately – and now its being listed on resale sites at five times the price.

The limited edition bundle celebrates the console’s history with a sleek grey design that’s reminiscent of the original PlayStation. Only 12,300 units were available worldwide, and despite the £960 price tag, the ones that went on sale were snapped up straight away.

Those trying to buy one from Amazon UK were quickly informed they had sold out just seconds after pre-orders went live at 10 AM. Many took to social media to express their frustration, reporting that the console appeared to be in stock, but the sale failed once they tried to add it to their basket.

“There was an Add to Cart button for me, but when I clicked it nothing happened. Disappointing,” said one X user. Meanwhile, those who tried to go through the official PlayStation website were placed into a queue, only for them to sell out before they reached the front.

As you’d expect, shortly after the consoles sold out across the UK and Europe, they quickly appeared on sites like eBay at seriously inflated prices. The controller alone can be found for as much as £300 / $400, while the entire bundle has been listed for an eye-watering £5,000, which is around $6,680.

Luckily, some of those who missed out on the special edition did manage to get their hands on the regular PS5 Pro, which also went on sale at the same time.

If you’re in the US and hoping to get a hold of the bundle, they go on sale later today at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET.