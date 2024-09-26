PS5 Pro Anniversary Edition scalper price fears confirmed as consoles resell for $5k

The PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection is the latest target of resellers, with some bundles already selling for five times the actual retail price.

Sony is celebrating its gaming brand’s big anniversary with a line of hardware designed to resemble the classic PlayStation 1 look. This includes controllers (both the high-end DualSense Edge and regular DualSense), the PlayStation Portal Remote Player, and (of course) PlayStation 5 consoles.

Preorders went live for the PlayStation 5 Pro bundle on September 26, and to no one’s surprise, they almost immediately sold out. Many of the preorders are now in the hands of resellers, who are already turning massive profits from the resale market.

On its own, the PS5 Pro bundle isn’t cheap. It costs $999.99 and includes the console, a DualSense, a DualSense Edge, a controller charging station, a stand, and other accessories. That’s $300 more than the console on its own, which has already been slammed for its $699.99 price.

The reseller prices, however, make that look like a frugal purchase.

Even before preorders were available, you could find listings on eBay asking for up to $10,000 for a PS5 Anniversary Bundle. Now, console preorders are selling on the same platform for up to $5,200 as of this writing, with dozens of sold listings going for around $4,000.

That the prices for the bundle are going so high isn’t a huge shock considering Sony is only releasing 12,300 units total – a number chosen as a nod to the PS1’s December 3 release date back in 1994.

Plus, even other anniversary products (which seem to be more widely available) have been subject to price gouging on the resale market.

Preorders for the collection’s DualSense Edge and PlayStation Portal – both of which normally retail for $199.99 and cost $219.99 for the anniversary version – are also selling for several times their actual value.

The premium controller is selling on eBay for around $400-500, with one even going for $999.99. The Remote Player fares only slightly better, with most selling for around $350 and maxing out at $599.99.

Finally, the PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary bundle is also selling for way above its retail price. The limited edition console costs the same as the regular PS5 Slim at $499.99, but it’s going for up to $2,000 on eBay.

While the PS5 Pro bundle is only available through PlayStation’s own online store, certain items can be preordered through participating retailers. Preorders for the DualSense are available now, while PS5 Digital bundle preorders will start on October 10 .