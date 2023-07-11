Huge LEGO savings this Prime Day: Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, Minecraft and more

Prime Day is officially here (July 11-12) and there are some fantastic savings to be had on LEGO this year.

LEGO brings universal joy to all, no matter what your interests, LEGO will have the perfect set for you. However, collecting various LEGO sets can end up being an expensive hobby, which is why Prime Day is the perfect time to bag some deals.

LEGO Mandalorian Starship

LEGO/STAR WARS Build the Mandalorian Starship, complete with baby Yoda

Bring to life the battles the bounty hunter and Grogu faced with The Razor Crest Starship, perfect for fans of The Mandalorian. This detailed LEGO set comes complete with a cargo hold with opening sides that double as access ramps and carbonite bounty elements inside, a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, spring-loaded shooters, an escape pod, and minifigures – yes, baby Yoda is included!

Whether it’s to proudly display in your home or to role-play the many adventures of The Mandalorian, this starship set won’t fail to deliver.

Right now, you can save 30% on Amazon, costing $97.99 (was $139.99)

LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet

LEGO/MARVEL Recreate the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet including 6 Infinity Stones

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is a firm favorite amongst many, and what better way to pay homage to a beloved movie than by building your very own Nano Gauntlet, complete with infinity stones and a stand?!

It’ll look amazing on your desk, making this an immensely fun build, the fingers are also moveable, allowing for custom positions.

Right now, you can save 30% on Amazon, costing $48.99 (was $69.99)

LEGO Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch House Farm Set

LEGO Build your own Minecraft LEGO paradise

The beauty of Minecraft is that the only limit is your imagination. So, if you want to build a house shaped like a rabbit: go ahead! LEGO and Minecraft are a match made in heaven as they both ignite creativity, making this Minecraft set perfect for fans of the game.

Complete with a farm with carrots to feed the adorable rabbits, a zombie wielding a sword, and a character, you’ll be able to recreate all of your favorite Minecraft adventures.

Right now, you can save 31% on Amazon, costing $23.99 (was $34.99)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

LEGO Friends Central Perk

LEGO Hang out with the crew in Central Perk

Name a coffee shop more iconic than Central Perk from Friends…we’ll wait. This hugely popular LEGO set features the entire gang: Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey, Phoebe – don’t forget the long-suffering manager Gunther too!

Created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the legendary Friends TV show, this LEGO set is one you’ll want to have proudly on display.

Right now, you can save 30% on Amazon, costing $41.99 (was $59.99)

LEGO Harry Potter The Ministry of Magic

LEGO The first LEGO Harry Potter set to feature the Ministry of Magic

Build the magical headquarters from Harry Potter in authentic detail with this Ministry of Magic LEGO set. Recreate Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s mission to enter the Ministry of Magic and steal the Slytherin locket from Dolores Umbridge.

Includes 12 minifigures, with 3 that transform with a turn of the head. Other familiar authentic elements from the films include a red phone box, stacks of the Daily Prophet newspaper, Umbridge’s Patronus cat, 2 decoy detonators, and the Slytherin locket Horcrux.

Right now, you can save 33% on Amazon, costing $66.50 (was $99.99)

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Take a look at our pages below:

Best Prime Day Pokemon deals │ Best Prime Day LEGO deals │ Best Prime Day Yu-Gi-Oh! deals │ Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals │ Best Prime Day movie deals │ Best Prime Day Pokemon TCG deals │ Best Prime Day Board Game deals │ Best Prime Day D&D deals │ Best Prime Day Star Wars deals │ Best Prime Day toys & collectibles │ Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals │ Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals │ Best game deals │ Best Steam Deck Prime Day deals │ Best PC component deals │ Best soundbar Prime Day deals │ Best gaming mouse deals Prime Day deals │ Best controller Prime Day deals │ Best gaming PC Prime Day deals │ Best Prime Day storage deals │ Best Prime Day gaming keyboard deals │ Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.