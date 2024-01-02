Will there be Pokemon Concierge Season 2?

The cozy stop-motion show Pokemon Concierge is now available on Netflix, and after fan praise alongside just a few short episodes, many are wondering if there will be any more.

It’s likely many people’s dream to live on a tropical island with Pokemon, and the recently released Pokemon Concierge explores just that idea, as protagonist Haru takes a job looking after a Pokemon hotel in the sunshine.

Netflix and The Pokemon Company recently released Pokemon Concierge on the streaming platform, and fans already adore the show, as well as its fluffy versions of fan-favorite Pocket Monsters like Eevee, Furret, and the headache Pokemon Psyduck.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While the show is gorgeous and fans seem thrilled with the finished result, sadly there are only four short episodes, and many people are already begging for more episodes to return to the sunny antics of Haru, Psyduck, and the rest of the Pokemon Concierge cast.

So, find out below if or when a Pokemon Concierge Season 2 might happen.

Is Pokemon Concierge Season 2 announced yet?

Sadly, currently, there are no public plans for Pokemon Concierge Season 2. Netflix has no mention of future seasons on its website, and there has been no official word from The Pokemon Company or animators dwarf studios.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This is likely due to the overwhelming work needed for stop-motion animation, with the models painstakingly moved by small increments for every frame, a process that can take years to finish even for something as short as Pokemon Concierge.

Article continues after ad

A recent Making Of Pokemon Concierge video was released by Netflix, showing the diligent work needed to bring the Pokemon to life, and each of their movements. If more Pokemon Concierge is ever announced, it will undoubtedly take a significant amount of time to be released.

Article continues after ad

That’s all we have on Pokemon Concierge Season 2 for now, but while we keep our fingers crossed for more episodes of the gorgeous show, there are always games to play to get your Pokemon fix.

If you’re heading to Paldea to see more cute Pokemon, or trying to fill your Pokedex, be sure to check out more of our great guides:

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | All returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero | How to start Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk DLC | How to get Archaludon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC | How to get Kubfu and Urshifu in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk – Every legendary Pokemon & how to catch them | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to unlock flying with Koraidon and Miraidon | How to use Synchro Machine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet