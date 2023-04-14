How to watch Pokemon Horizons anime episodes: Release date, schedule, more

The new Pokemon anime series, Pokemon Horizons, is finally here, but where can fans watch the first episode, and what’s its release schedule from here? Here’s a rundown of what fans can expect from this new anime.

Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon journey has officially come to an end after two decades of traveling around the Pokemon world and training to become a Pokemon Master.

The new Pokemon anime series will feature two brand new protagonists called Liko and Roy, as well as a whole colorful cast of supporting characters — including a brand new Pikachu partner.

As many fans are no doubt excited about this new chapter for the anime, here’s a helpful breakdown of when, where, and how viewers can watch the Pokemon Horizons anime in the future.

Is Pokemon Horizons available in English yet?

At the time of writing, Pokemon Horizons has no English release date and is only available in Japan. The first episode of Pokemon Horizons aired on April 14 and was broadcasted on TV Tokyo.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon Horizons will air exclusively in Japan for a certain period of time before being dubbed in English and other languages.

Unfortunately, there is also currently no legal way for Pokemon fans to watch the first episode outside of Japan. There are already places where fans can watch the unofficial English subtitled version of the first episode, but trainers will have to search these websites out on their own and exercise caution.

Pokemon Horizons – where to watch

There has been no official announcement about where Pokemon Horizons will air overseas, but the series is expected to arrive outside of Japan on Netflix eventually. If and when the anime does arrive on Western Netflix services, it will most likely be released in batches of episodes instead of weekly, like the Pokemon Ultimate Journeys anime before it.

We will update this article when more official news surrounding the English release of Pokemon Horizons becomes available, so be sure to check back for the latest information.