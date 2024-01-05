Pokemon Concierge launches “awesome” merch but there’s a catch

Fans are going wild for the cozy world of Pokemon Concierge, including the many fuzzy Pokemon and the gorgeous design of the world. And now, Pokemon is launching a line of merch to celebrate.

After an agonizing wait, the Pokemon Concierge release date has come and gone, with the animated show garnering high praise ever since its arrival on Netflix.

Eager Pokemon fans are already clamoring for more adventures from Haru and Psyduck. Still, while we can’t answer if there’ll be a Pokemon Concierge Season 2 just yet, there is at least something cool on the horizon for Pokemon fanatics.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The beautiful hotel from Pokemon Concierge and Haru’s apartment are littered with clever homeware items that celebrate the Pokemon world. Even Haru’s ‘Hawaiin-style’ shirt is based on Pokemon, with a gorgeous pattern littered with Oddish and Bellosom.

So, if you watched Pokemon Concierge and wanted to add some of these cute items to your home, there’s good news, and there’s bad news.

Pokemon Concierge merch launching in Pokemon Center Japan

As shared by PokeJungle in a post on X (Twitter), The Pokemon Center in Japan is set to launch a range of merchandise based on Pokemon Concierge, on January 20, 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The upcoming line features multiple items based on actual products in the show, including a cute Horsea watering can, a Psyduck sleep mask, and a Bellsprout lamp.

Article continues after ad

There’s plenty more, including cushions, slippers, mugs, and even a replica of Haru’s tropical shirt. One person comments underneath, saying, “Oh the watering can…I will be needing…”

Another Pokemon fan in a quote tweet adds, “My god, I need every single item” while another quote comments, “IS THAT A BELLSPROUT LAMP?”

Article continues after ad

While it’s not clear yet whether any of these items will make their way West, as explained by PokeJungle in a subsequent post, these may be possible to import from Japanese resellers such as Meccha Japan, so be sure to keep an eye on that site, as long as you don’t mind paying import fees.