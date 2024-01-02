Pokemon Concierge TCG concept goes viral as fans praise “amazing” fan art

A Pokemon TCG Live player and collector named Mert’s fan-made collection of cards based on Pokemon Concierge has gone viral after fans mistook it for the real thing.

Pokemon Concierge was released December 28, 2023, to excellent reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and praise from fans for being ‘charming’, and ‘whimsical‘. Fans’ main critique of the series was that it wasn’t long enough.

Mert’s desire for more of a good thing led him to create a custom Pokemon card set. Their clever card edits, using shots of Concierge Pokemon, left fans asking, ‘What set will these be in?”

Fans question if Pokemon Concierge custom cards are legit

When asked if the set was real, “No, sorry I made them as a concept, a hope,” replied PTCG Live Twitch Streamer and collector @ThatNerdMert. Mert said he posted the 12 cards as a concept for a “premium collection.”

The list of 12 cards features 10 Pokemon who star in the series, with three featuring Psyduck, who was Haru the new concierge’s main companion throughout the mini-series.

Mert’s work is even circulating in “Pokemon WhatsApp groups… in Holland.”

So, what made so many admirers so certain that this viral fan-made set was the real deal? Possibly because of the similarity of the Concierge character’s designs to Pokemon artist Yuka Morii‘s Card designs.

Mori creates similar clay Pokemon sculptures which are placed in the real world and photographed.

Some X users were disappointed at not seeing their favorites on the list, as one said “No Snorlax, psh,” talking on Snorlax, a recent muse of The Pokemon Company and TCG competitors. Another chimed in, “No bugs. Shame.”

“Couldn’t get a shot I liked, will add it to the full art secret rare list,” responded Mort, to these pining fans. Currently, Pokemon Concierge is unlikely to return for a second season since it was supposed to be a one-off mini-series.

Who knows, we may even see Pokemon Concierge custom cards on Etsy. Or, an official release either as promos or as part of the upcoming Temporal Forces expansion to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

