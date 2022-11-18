Where to find Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at Laura.Gray@dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans can combine new species from the Paldea region with past favorites. A particularly popular Ghost/Poison-type from the Kanto region is making its return, and Gastly is a great pick for most teams.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will have a wealth of both new and old Ghost-type species to pick from when filling out their teams. New options like Gimmighoul and Greavard are great for those wanting fresh challenges, but fan favorites like Dragapult and Gastly will also be part of the Gen 9 Pokedex.

Ghost-type Pokemon can be a powerful asset to most teams. Resistant to Fighting and Normal-type moves while also completely unaffected by Normal-type moves, it can be the perfect choice to throw an interesting strategy into a Pokemon team.

Below is everything trainers need to know to catch Gastly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and how to evolve it.

Where to find Gastly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon trainers looking to catch Gastly can do so at night across the middle and southern parts of Paldea:

Asado Desert

West Province (One)

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

Upper South Province (Area Six)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area Three)

Zapapico

The Pokemon Company Gastly is found across Paldea at night

Where to find Haunter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players will also be able to find Haunter at night in northern parts of Paldea. This includes:

Zapapico

Tagtree Thicket

Northern Province (Area One)

Norther Province (Area Two)

East of West Province (Area Three)

The Pokemon Company Haunter appears in northern areas of Paldea

How to evolve Gastly into Haunter

Pokemon trainers raising a Gastly will see it evolve into Haunter at level 25.

Like Gastly, Haunter is a Ghost/Poison-type and is immune to Normal-type attacks. However, many fans may not hold onto Haunter for long, opting to immediately evolve it into Gengar.

How to evolve Haunter into Gengar

To obtain Gengar, players will need to trade their Haunter with another player.

This can be done immediately after Gastly evolves into Haunter, and the evolution into Gengar will take place as soon as it has been traded. Players can choose to swap Haunter with another player and keep the Gengar they didn’t originally raise, or they may choose to trade back once the needed evolution process has been completed.

