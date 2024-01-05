What’s in Pokemon TCG Standard: Legal cards, when is rotation & more

We explain what will be in allowed in standard, tournament legal play after rotation takes place, the date has yet to be announced.

Pokemon TCG has a rotation of sets every year which removes the older sets from competitive play. This helps to keep play lively and the metagame fresh and exciting for competitors.

Of course, just because a card isn’t in rotation that year doesn’t mean you can’t play them against your friends. For example the old school Pokemon Premium Collection cards. You can also play any cards in the “Unlimited” format.

For players in Japan, there is also an expanded metagame, which isn’t played much outside of Japan. Although the Expanded meta has a ban list, it allows the use of pretty much any card ever released.

What’s in Standard for Pokemon TCG?

The following are currently legal for play in Pokemon TCG’s Standard format:

Pokemon card set Year of release Series set identifier Paradox Rift (PAR) 2023 Obsidian Flames (OBF) 2023 Paldea Evolved (PAL) 2023 Scarlet & Violet (SVI) 2023

Sword & Shield Series Year of release Series set Symbol Crown Zenith (CRZ) 2023 Silver Temptest (SIT) 2022 Lost Origin (LOR) 2022 Pokemon GO (PGO) 2022 Astral Radiance (ASR) 2022 Brilliant Stars (BRS) 2022 Fusion Strike (FST) 2022 Celebrations (CEL) 2021 Celebrations Classic Collection 2021 Evolving Skies (EVS) 2021 Chilling Reign (CRE) 2021 Battle Styles (BST) 2021 Shining Fates (BRS) 2021

Other Miscellaneous sets Series set symbol SWSH Black Star Promos SVP Black Star Promos McDonald’s Collection 2022

How to tell if a card is legal in tournament play for PTCG

Cards with “E” and “F” regulation marks are legal to use until rotation in 2024 (exact date TBA). You will find the regulation symbols on the bottom left corner of the card.

Other cards cannot be used, for example, If a card has a “D” regulation checkmark, it cannot be played.

However, there is an exception to this rule. If you have an older version of a card with the wrong regulation checkmark, but a newer version of the same card exists then it will be legal for tournament play.

For more about Regulation marks and other card symbols, including where to find them, read our guide on Pokemon Card Symbols and what they mean.

The following list of sets are playable in standard, assuming the cards from them are marked with an “E” regulation mark, or later.

When does Pokemon TCG rotate in 2024?

This hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s a fair bet that tournament rotation will happen two weeks after the release of the expansion Temporal Forces on March 22nd.

What will be legal after the 2024 rotation?

Expect cards with an “F” regulation checkmark or newer to be legal after the 2024 rotation.

Two weeks after a new card is launched it will become legal for use in tournament play. So the Temporal Forces set is likely to be playable at the European International Championships that takes place April 5 – 7, 2024.

Some noteworthy losses from standard include:

Battle VIP pass

Path to the Peak

Gardevoir

Escape Rope

Energy Recycler

Rapid Strike Urshifu V & Vmax

& Inteleon V & Vmax

Mew V & Vmax

Genesect V

Cross Switcher

Flaaffy

