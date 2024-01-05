GamingPokemon

What’s in Pokemon TCG Standard: Legal cards, when is rotation & more

Andres Velez
charizard art from obsidian flame from pokemon tcg and products with an outer glow overlayed

We explain what will be in allowed in standard, tournament legal play after rotation takes place, the date has yet to be announced.

Pokemon TCG has a rotation of sets every year which removes the older sets from competitive play. This helps to keep play lively and the metagame fresh and exciting for competitors.

Of course, just because a card isn’t in rotation that year doesn’t mean you can’t play them against your friends. For example the old school Pokemon Premium Collection cards. You can also play any cards in the “Unlimited” format.

Article continues after ad

For players in Japan, there is also an expanded metagame, which isn’t played much outside of Japan. Although the Expanded meta has a ban list, it allows the use of pretty much any card ever released.

What’s in Standard for Pokemon TCG?

The following are currently legal for play in Pokemon TCG’s Standard format:

Pokemon card setYear of releaseSeries set identifier
Paradox Rift (PAR)2023Paradox rift symbol
Obsidian Flames (OBF)2023Pokemon TCG set identifier
Paldea Evolved (PAL)2023Pokemon TCG set identifier
Scarlet & Violet (SVI)2023Pokemon TCG set identifier
Sword & Shield SeriesYear of releaseSeries set Symbol
Crown Zenith (CRZ)2023Pokemon TCG set symbol
Silver Temptest (SIT)2022Pokemon TCG set symbol
Lost Origin (LOR)2022Pokemon TCG set symbol
Pokemon GO (PGO)2022Pokemon TCG set symbol
Astral Radiance (ASR)2022Pokemon TCG set symbol
Brilliant Stars (BRS)2022Pokemon TCG set symbol
Fusion Strike (FST)2022Pokemon TCG set symbol
Celebrations (CEL)2021Pokemon TCG set symbol
Celebrations Classic Collection2021Pokemon TCG celebrations symbol
Evolving Skies (EVS)2021Pokemon TCG set symbol
Chilling Reign (CRE)2021Pokemon TCG set symbol
Battle Styles (BST)2021Pokemon TCG set symbol
Shining Fates (BRS)2021Pokemon TCG set symbol
Other Miscellaneous setsSeries set symbol
SWSH Black Star PromosPokemon TCG set symbol
SVP Black Star PromosSVP Pokemon TCG series symbol
McDonald’s Collection 2022McDonald's promo card set identifier symbol
Check out Pokemon TCG on Amazon for the latest sets

How to tell if a card is legal in tournament play for PTCG

Cards with “E” and “F” regulation marks are legal to use until rotation in 2024 (exact date TBA). You will find the regulation symbols on the bottom left corner of the card.

Article continues after ad

Other cards cannot be used, for example, If a card has a “D” regulation checkmark, it cannot be played.

However, there is an exception to this rule. If you have an older version of a card with the wrong regulation checkmark, but a newer version of the same card exists then it will be legal for tournament play.

For more about Regulation marks and other card symbols, including where to find them, read our guide on Pokemon Card Symbols and what they mean.

Related:

Top 27 most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever sold

Article continues after ad

The following list of sets are playable in standard, assuming the cards from them are marked with an “E” regulation mark, or later.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

When does Pokemon TCG rotate in 2024?

This hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s a fair bet that tournament rotation will happen two weeks after the release of the expansion Temporal Forces on March 22nd.

What will be legal after the 2024 rotation?

Expect cards with an “F” regulation checkmark or newer to be legal after the 2024 rotation.

Two weeks after a new card is launched it will become legal for use in tournament play. So the Temporal Forces set is likely to be playable at the European International Championships that takes place April 5 – 7, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Some noteworthy losses from standard include:

  • Battle VIP pass
  • Path to the Peak
  • Gardevoir
  • Escape Rope
  • Energy Recycler
  • Rapid Strike Urshifu V & Vmax
  • Inteleon V & Vmax
  • Mew V & Vmax
  • Genesect V
  • Cross Switcher
  • Flaaffy

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

For more tips and tricks to become the very best, make sure you check out our other articles:

Best Waifu Cards and Where to Buy Them | Most expensive and rarest Pokemon cards | What do the symbols mean on Pokemon cards? | Most expensive Charizard cards | How many Pokemon cards are there? | Are Golden Pokemon cards real? Golden cards explained | Most valuable Pokemon Energy cards you can add to your collection | Can you sell your Pokemon cards at GameStop? |

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

Pokemon TCG

About The Author

Andres Velez

Andrés G. D. Vélez is a Pokémon reporter at Dexerto, covering the Trading Card Game, mainline games, Pokemon Go, and the wider fandom. Before joining the company, Andrés freelanced as a content writer and digital marketer.