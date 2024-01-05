What do the symbols mean on Pokemon cards?

Learn all about the different symbols on a Pokemon TCG card, including their set identifiers, symbols, rarity, promotional stamps, and their effect on a trading card’s value.

Pokemon TCG cards contain several helpful symbols that have changed since the base set, as well as different stamps to set the card apart. Here we are covering the different symbols you’ll find on a Pokemon card, as well as what they can tell you about a card.

Once you learn all these symbols, you’ll find it a lot easier to determine if your Pokemon card is real or fake, determine how much a card is worth, play Pokemon TCG, and to organize your collection.

Contents

Pokemon card symbols explained

Even the color scheme of a Pokemon card tells you something. For example, the Roaring Moon ex-card below is a Golden Pokemon card. This color is typically used for Secret and Hyper Rare Pokemon cards, represented by the three golden stars in the bottom left corner of the card.

Series set symbol: shows this Roaring Moon ex is from the English Paradox Rift set Previously to these set identifiers, there was a symbol like this Chilling Reign symbol instead:



Regulation checkmark: Left of the series symbol is the regulation checkmark ‘G’. These determine if the card is legal in standard tournament play.

Left of the series symbol is the regulation checkmark ‘G’. These determine if the card is legal in standard tournament play. Collector Number: On the right of the set identifier symbol is the collector number that tells you the number of the Pokemon card within the total cards in the expansion it belongs to.

On the right of the set identifier symbol is the collector number that tells you the number of the Pokemon card within the total cards in the expansion it belongs to. Rarity symbol: On the right of the collector number is a rarity symbol, in the case of Roaring Moon it has three stars, meaning the card is a secret rare.

On the right of the collector number is a rarity symbol, in the case of Roaring Moon it has three stars, meaning the card is a secret rare. Type symbol: This energy symbol denotes that the card is Darkness-type. These energy symbols also appear next to its attacks, showing which energy needs to be attached to the Pokemon in question so that can use its moves.

This energy symbol denotes that the card is Darkness-type. These energy symbols also appear next to its attacks, showing which energy needs to be attached to the Pokemon in question so that can use its moves. Health points : On the left of the energy symbol is a Health Point number, HP for short. This tells you how much damage the card can take before it is removed from the field.

: On the left of the energy symbol is a Health Point number, HP for short. This tells you how much damage the card can take before it is removed from the field. Trait : below the HP and Type symbols is a trait box, introduced in the Paradox Rift expansion to Scarlet & Violet. This Roaring Moon ex is an Ancient type, there are also Future types. These cards have special supporters that can only be attached to these kinds of Pokemon.

: below the HP and Type symbols is a trait box, introduced in the Paradox Rift expansion to Scarlet & Violet. This Roaring Moon ex is an Ancient type, there are also Future types. These cards have special supporters that can only be attached to these kinds of Pokemon. Rule box: ex, V, Tag Team, Pokemon, etc. have these, certain card effects will target Pokemon with rule boxes.

Pokemon card set identifiers and set symbols

Of the Pokemon symbols in the bottom left corner, one is either a set identifier, as seen in post-Scarlet & Violet expansions, or a set symbol from the 1999 Jungle set onwards.

You can find the different set identifiers and symbols in the table below from the base set until the present day.

Pokemon card set Year of release Symbol Paradox Rift (PAR) Obsidian Flames (OBF) 2023 Paldea Evolved (PAL) 2023 Scarlet & Violet (SVI) 2023 Sword & Shield series Crown Zenith (CRZ) 2023 Silver Temptest (SIT) 2022 Lost Origin (LOR) 2022 Pokemon GO (PGO) 2022 Astral Radiance (ASR) 2022 Brilliant Stars (BRS) 2022 Fusion Strike (FST) 2022 Celebrations (CEL) 2021 Celebrations Classic Collection 2021 Evolving Skies (EVS) 2021 Chilling Reign (CRE) 2021 Battle Styles (BST) 2021 Shining Fates (BRS) 2021 Vivid Voltage (VIV) 2020 Champion’s Path (CPA) 2020 Darkness Ablaze (DAA) 2020 Rebel Clash (RCL) 2020 Sword & Shield (SSH) 2020 Sun & Moon Series Cosmic Eclipse (CEC) 2019 Hidden Fates (HIF) 2019 Unified Minds (UNM) 2019 Unbroken Bonds (UNB) 2019 Detective Pikachu (UNM) 2019 Team Up (TEU) 2019 Lost Thunder (LOT) 2018 Dragon Majesty (DRM) 2018 Celestial Storm (CES) 2018 Forbidden Light (FLI) 2018 Ultra Prism (UPR) 2018 Crimson Invasion (CIN) 2017 Shining Legends (SLG) 2017 Burning Shadows (BUS) 2017 Guardians Rising (GRI) 2017 Trainer Kit – Lycanroc & Alolan Raichu 2017 Sun & Moon (SUM) 2017 Sun & Moon Promos 2016-2020 XY Series Evolutions (EVO 2016 Steam Siege (STS) 2016 Fates Collide (FCO) 2016 Trainer Kit – Pikachu Libre & Suicune (FFI) 2016 Generations (GEN) 2016 BREAKpoint (BKP) 2016 BREAKthrough (BKT) 2015 Ancient Origins (AOR) 2015 Roaring Skies (ROS) 2015 Trainer Kit – Latias & Latios 2015 Double Crisis (DCR) 2015 Primal Clash (PRC) 2015 Trainer Kit – Bishop & Wigglytuff 2014 Phantom Forces (PHF) 2014 Furious Fists (FFI) 2014 Trainer Kit – Sylveon & Noivern 2014 Flashfire (FLF) 2014 XY (XY) 2014 Kalos Starter Set (KSS) 2013 XY Promos 2013 – 2017

Pokemon Card Set Year of Release Symbol Legendary Treasures (LTR) 2013 Plasma Blast (PLB) 2013 Plasma Freeze (PLF) 2013 Plasma Storm (PLS) 2012 Boundaries Crossed (BCR) 2012 Dragon Vault (DRV) 2012 Dragons Exhalted (DRX) 2012 Dark Explorers (DEX) 2012 Next Destinies (NXD) 2012 Noble Victories (NVI) 2011 Trainer Kit – Excadrill & Zoroark 2011 Emerging Powers (EPO) 2011 Black & White Base Set (BLW) 2011 Heart Gold & Soul Silver Call of Legends (CL) 2011 Triumphant (TM) 2010 Undaunted (UD) 2010 Unleashed (UL) 2010 Trainer Kit – Gyarados & Raichu 2010 HeartGold & SoulSilver (HS) 2010 HeartGold & SoulSilver Promos 2010 Platinum Arceus (AR) 2009 Supreme Victors (SV) 2009 Rising Rivals (RR) 2009 Pop Series 9 2009 Platinum Base Set (PL) 2009 POP Series 8 2008 – 2009 Stormfront (SF) 2008 Legends Awakened (LA) 2008 Majestic Dawn (MD) 2008 Pop Series 7 2008 Great Encounters (GE) 2008 Secret Wonders (SW) 2008 Pop Series 6 2008 Trainer Kit – Manaphy & Lucario 2007 Mysterious Treasures (MT) 2007 Diamond & Pearl (DP) 2007 Diamond & Pearl Promos 2007 – 2009 EX Series Pop Series 5 2007 EX Power Keepers (PK) 2007 EX Dragon Frontiers (DF) 2006 EX Crystal Guardians (CG) 2006 POP Series 4 2006 – 2007 EX Holon Phantoms (HP) 2006 – 2007 POP Series 3 2006 EX Trainer Kit 2 – Pulse & Minun 2006 EX Legend Maker (LM) 2006 EX Delta Species (DS) 2006 EX Unseen Forces (UF) 2006 Pop Series 2 2005 – 2006 EX Emerald (EM) 2006 EX Deoxys (DX) 2006 EX Team Rocket Returns (TRR) 2004 Pop Series 1 2004 – 2006 EX Fire Red and Leaf Green (RG) 2004 EX Hidden Legends (HL) 2004 Ex Trainer Kit – Latias and Latios 2004 EX Team Magma vs Team Aqua (MA) 2004 EX Dragon (DR) 2003 EX Sandstorm (SS) 2003 EX Ruby & Saphire (RS) 2003 e-Card Series Skyridge 2003 Nintendo Black Star Promos 2003 – 2006 Aquapolis 2003 Expedition 2002 Legendary Collection Series Legendary Collection 2002 Neo Series Neo Destiny (N4) 2002 Neo Revelation (N3) 2001 Southern Islands (SI) 2001 Neo Discovery (N2) 2001 Neo Genesis (N1) 2000 Gym Series Gym Challenge (G2) 2000 Gym Heroes (G1) 2000 Original Series Team Rocket (TR) 2000 Base Set 2 (BS) 2000 Fossil (FO) 2000 Wizards of the West Coast Black Star Promos 2000 Jungle (JU) 1999 Base Set (BS) 1995 – 2000 No symbol or logo

Pokemon card series Year of release Symbol McDonald’s 2022 2022 McDonald’s 2021 2021 McDonald’s 2019 2019 McDonald’s 2018 2018 McDonald’s 2017 2017 McDonald’s 2016 2016 McDonald’s 2015 2015 McDonald’s 2014 2014 McDonald’s 2013 2013 McDonald’s 2012 2012 McDonald’s 2011 2011

Pokemon card rarity symbols

These rarity symbols are stamped in the bottom left of your Pokemon cards. The designations go from common, represented by a circle, to Hyper Rare, represented by three golden stars.

Symbol Rarity Card Types Circle Common Diamond Uncommon Star Rare Two Stars Double Rare “ex” Pokemon cards Two White Stars Ultra Rare Full Art cards One Gold Star Illustration Rare Alternate art regular cards Two Gold Stars Special Illustration Rare Alternate Art Cards Three Gold Stars Hyper Rare* Golden Pokemon cards & Raised Foil Effect cards

Pokemon An illustration of the above table showing the rarity symbols on Pokemon cards.

Stamped Pokemon card symbols

Some Pokemon cards will have stamps to designate the set they came from. For example, the Pokemon holiday calendar cards all have a silvery snowflake.

Pokemon Above is a Vivid Voltage Charizard with a STAFF stamp from 2020, a league promo Pikachu with a Play! Pokemon stamp and a Professor Oak’s Research card with a Professor Program stamp.

STAFF cards – First given out in 2007 during Diamond and Pearl for promos, the STAFF stamped cards were typically given to stores and for staff at events. They were discontinued after Vivid Voltage in 2020 and typically add value to a Pokemon card.

Play! Pokemon watermark stamps were awarded from 2010 onwards, especially to championship and league competitors.

Pokemon Professor stamped cards are handed out at Pokemon Professor cups, such as the 2022 Stuttgart cup where the top 8 were given Professor Stamped “Friends in Galar” cards, where the winner received the card with an additional “Champion” stamp. These cards are scarce and therefore valuable.

Anniversary stamped cards are given out for landmark anniversaries, some of these cards can be quite pricey, and others not so much – like this Professor Burnett, 25th-anniversary card.

There are a lot of miscellaneous stamped cards, for pre-releases, as well as for stamped cards within a set. For a more comprehensive guide on these, watch this space.

