GamingPokemon

What do the symbols mean on Pokemon cards?

Andres Velez
Pokemon rarity symbols showing Unknown alphabet and Ancient Mew Pokemon TCG cardPokemon

Learn all about the different symbols on a Pokemon TCG card, including their set identifiers, symbols, rarity, promotional stamps, and their effect on a trading card’s value.

Pokemon TCG cards contain several helpful symbols that have changed since the base set, as well as different stamps to set the card apart. Here we are covering the different symbols you’ll find on a Pokemon card, as well as what they can tell you about a card.

Article continues after ad

Once you learn all these symbols, you’ll find it a lot easier to determine if your Pokemon card is real or fake, determine how much a card is worth, play Pokemon TCG, and to organize your collection.

Contents

Pokemon card symbols explained

Even the color scheme of a Pokemon card tells you something. For example, the Roaring Moon ex-card below is a Golden Pokemon card. This color is typically used for Secret and Hyper Rare Pokemon cards, represented by the three golden stars in the bottom left corner of the card.

Article continues after ad
Pokemon card annotated to show the rarity symbol, energy type, regulation mark, collector number, set identifier, rule box, trait, and rarity
  • Series set symbol:
    • shows this Roaring Moon ex is from the English Paradox Rift set
    • Previously to these set identifiers, there was a symbol like this Chilling Reign symbol instead:
    • Pokemon TCG set symbol
  • Regulation checkmark: Left of the series symbol is the regulation checkmark ‘G’. These determine if the card is legal in standard tournament play.
  • Collector Number: On the right of the set identifier symbol is the collector number that tells you the number of the Pokemon card within the total cards in the expansion it belongs to.
  • Rarity symbol: On the right of the collector number is a rarity symbol, in the case of Roaring Moon it has three stars, meaning the card is a secret rare.
  • Type symbol: This energy symbol denotes that the card is Darkness-type. These energy symbols also appear next to its attacks, showing which energy needs to be attached to the Pokemon in question so that can use its moves.
  • Health points: On the left of the energy symbol is a Health Point number, HP for short. This tells you how much damage the card can take before it is removed from the field.
  • Trait: below the HP and Type symbols is a trait box, introduced in the Paradox Rift expansion to Scarlet & Violet. This Roaring Moon ex is an Ancient type, there are also Future types. These cards have special supporters that can only be attached to these kinds of Pokemon.
  • Rule box: ex, V, Tag Team, Pokemon, etc. have these, certain card effects will target Pokemon with rule boxes.

Pokemon card set identifiers and set symbols

Of the Pokemon symbols in the bottom left corner, one is either a set identifier, as seen in post-Scarlet & Violet expansions, or a set symbol from the 1999 Jungle set onwards.

You can find the different set identifiers and symbols in the table below from the base set until the present day.

Pokemon card setYear of releaseSymbol
Paradox Rift (PAR)Paradox rift symbol
Obsidian Flames (OBF)2023Pokemon TCG set identifier
Paldea Evolved (PAL)2023Pokemon TCG set identifier
Scarlet & Violet (SVI)2023Pokemon TCG set identifier
Sword & Shield series
Crown Zenith (CRZ)2023
Silver Temptest (SIT)2022
Lost Origin (LOR)2022
Pokemon GO (PGO) 2022
Astral Radiance (ASR) 2022
Brilliant Stars (BRS)2022
Fusion Strike (FST)2022
Celebrations (CEL)2021
Celebrations Classic Collection2021Pokemon TCG celebrations symbol
Evolving Skies (EVS)2021Pokemon TCG set symbol
Chilling Reign (CRE)2021Pokemon TCG set symbol
Battle Styles (BST)2021Pokemon TCG set symbol
Shining Fates (BRS)2021Pokemon TCG set symbol
Vivid Voltage (VIV)2020Pokemon TCG set symbol
Champion’s Path (CPA)2020Pokemon TCG set symbol
Darkness Ablaze (DAA)2020Pokemon TCG set symbol
Rebel Clash (RCL)2020Pokemon TCG set symbol
Sword & Shield (SSH)2020Pokemon TCG set symbol
Sun & Moon Series
Cosmic Eclipse (CEC)2019Pokemon TCG set symbol
Hidden Fates (HIF)2019Pokemon TCG set symbol
Unified Minds (UNM)2019Pokemon TCG set symbol
Unbroken Bonds (UNB)2019Pokemon TCG set symbol
Detective Pikachu (UNM) 2019Pokemon TCG set symbol
Team Up (TEU)2019Pokemon TCG set symbol
Lost Thunder (LOT)2018Pokemon TCG set symbol
Dragon Majesty (DRM)2018Pokemon TCG set symbol
Celestial Storm (CES)2018Pokemon TCG set symbol
Forbidden Light (FLI)2018Pokemon TCG set symbol
Ultra Prism (UPR)2018Pokemon TCG set symbol
Crimson Invasion (CIN)2017Pokemon TCG set symbol
Shining Legends (SLG)2017Pokemon TCG set symbol
Burning Shadows (BUS)2017Pokemon TCG set symbol
Guardians Rising (GRI)2017Pokemon TCG set symbol
Trainer Kit – Lycanroc & Alolan Raichu 2017
Sun & Moon (SUM)2017Pokemon TCG set symbol
Sun & Moon Promos 2016-2020Pokemon TCG set symbol
XY Series
Evolutions (EVO2016Pokemon TCG set symbol
Steam Siege (STS)2016Pokemon TCG set symbol
Fates Collide (FCO)2016Pokemon TCG set symbol
Trainer Kit – Pikachu Libre & Suicune (FFI)2016Pokemon TCG set symbolPokemon TCG set symbol
Generations (GEN)2016
BREAKpoint (BKP)2016Pokemon TCG set symbol
BREAKthrough (BKT)2015Pokemon TCG set symbol
Ancient Origins (AOR)2015Pokemon TCG set symbol
Roaring Skies (ROS)2015Pokemon TCG set symbol
Trainer Kit – Latias & Latios 2015Pokemon TCG set symbolPokemon TCG set symbol
Double Crisis (DCR)2015Pokemon TCG set symbol
Primal Clash (PRC)2015Pokemon TCG set symbol
Trainer Kit – Bishop & Wigglytuff 2014Pokemon TCG set symbolPokemon TCG set symbol
Phantom Forces (PHF)2014Pokemon TCG set symbol
Furious Fists (FFI)2014Pokemon TCG set symbol
Trainer Kit – Sylveon & Noivern2014Pokemon TCG set symbolPokemon TCG set symbol
Flashfire (FLF)2014Pokemon TCG set symbol
XY (XY)2014Pokemon TCG set symbol
Kalos Starter Set (KSS)2013Pokemon TCG set symbol
XY Promos2013 – 2017Pokemon TCG set symbol
Pokemon Card SetYear of ReleaseSymbol
Legendary Treasures (LTR)2013Pokemon TCG set symbol
Plasma Blast (PLB)2013Pokemon TCG set symbol
Plasma Freeze (PLF)2013Pokemon TCG set symbol
Plasma Storm (PLS)2012Pokemon TCG set symbol
Boundaries Crossed (BCR)2012Pokemon TCG set symbol
Dragon Vault (DRV)2012Pokemon TCG set symbol
Dragons Exhalted (DRX)2012Pokemon TCG set symbol
Dark Explorers (DEX)2012Pokemon TCG set symbol
Next Destinies (NXD)2012Pokemon TCG set symbol
Noble Victories (NVI)2011Pokemon TCG set symbol
Trainer Kit – Excadrill & Zoroark2011Pokemon TCG set symbolPokemon TCG set symbol
Emerging Powers (EPO)2011Pokemon TCG set symbol
Black & White Base Set (BLW)2011Pokemon TCG set symbol
Heart Gold & Soul Silver
Call of Legends (CL)2011Pokemon TCG set symbol
Triumphant (TM)2010Pokemon TCG set symbol
Undaunted (UD)2010Pokemon TCG set symbol
Unleashed (UL)2010Pokemon TCG set symbol
Trainer Kit – Gyarados & Raichu2010Pokemon TCG set symbolPokemon TCG set symbol
HeartGold & SoulSilver (HS)2010Pokemon TCG set symbol
HeartGold & SoulSilver Promos2010Pokemon TCG set symbol
Platinum
Arceus (AR)2009Pokemon TCG set symbol
Supreme Victors (SV)2009Pokemon TCG set symbol
Rising Rivals (RR)2009Pokemon TCG set symbol
Pop Series 92009Pokemon TCG set symbol
Platinum Base Set (PL)2009Pokemon TCG set symbol
POP Series 8 2008 – 2009Pokemon TCG set symbol
Stormfront (SF)2008Pokemon TCG set symbol
Legends Awakened (LA)2008Pokemon TCG set symbol
Majestic Dawn (MD)2008Pokemon TCG set symbol
Pop Series 7 2008Pokemon TCG set symbol
Great Encounters (GE)2008Pokemon TCG set symbol
Secret Wonders (SW)2008Pokemon TCG set symbol
Pop Series 62008Pokemon TCG set symbol
Trainer Kit – Manaphy & Lucario2007Pokemon TCG set symbolPokemon TCG set symbol
Mysterious Treasures (MT)2007Pokemon TCG set symbol
Diamond & Pearl (DP)2007Pokemon TCG set symbol
Diamond & Pearl Promos 2007 – 2009Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Series
Pop Series 52007Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Power Keepers (PK)2007Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Dragon Frontiers (DF)2006Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Crystal Guardians (CG)2006Pokemon TCG set symbol
POP Series 42006 – 2007Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Holon Phantoms (HP)2006 – 2007Pokemon TCG set symbol
POP Series 32006Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Trainer Kit 2 – Pulse & Minun2006Pokemon TCG set symbolPokemon TCG set symbol
EX Legend Maker (LM)2006Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Delta Species (DS)2006Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Unseen Forces (UF)2006Pokemon TCG set symbol
Pop Series 2 2005 – 2006Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Emerald (EM)2006Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Deoxys (DX)2006 Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Team Rocket Returns (TRR)2004 Pokemon TCG set symbol
Pop Series 1 2004 – 2006Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Fire Red and Leaf Green (RG)2004Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Hidden Legends (HL)2004Pokemon TCG set symbol
Ex Trainer Kit – Latias and Latios2004Pokemon TCG set symbolPokemon TCG set symbol
EX Team Magma vs Team Aqua (MA)2004Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Dragon (DR)2003Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Sandstorm (SS)2003Pokemon TCG set symbol
EX Ruby & Saphire (RS)2003
e-Card Series
Skyridge2003Pokemon TCG set symbol
Nintendo Black Star Promos2003 – 2006Pokemon TCG set symbol
Aquapolis2003Pokemon TCG set symbol
Expedition2002Pokemon TCG set symbol
Legendary Collection Series
Legendary Collection2002Pokemon TCG set symbol
Neo Series
Neo Destiny (N4)2002
Neo Revelation (N3)2001Pokemon TCG set symbol
Southern Islands (SI)2001Pokemon TCG set symbol
Neo Discovery (N2)2001Pokemon TCG set symbol
Neo Genesis (N1)2000Pokemon TCG set symbol
Gym Series
Gym Challenge (G2)2000Pokemon TCG set symbol
Gym Heroes (G1)2000Pokemon TCG set symbol
Original Series
Team Rocket (TR)2000Pokemon TCG set symbol
Base Set 2 (BS)2000Pokemon TCG set symbol
Fossil (FO)2000Pokemon TCG set symbol
Wizards of the West Coast Black Star Promos 2000Pokemon TCG set symbol
Jungle (JU)1999Pokemon TCG set symbol
Base Set (BS)1995 – 2000No symbol or logo
Pokemon card seriesYear of releaseSymbol
McDonald’s 20222022Pokemon TCG set symbol
McDonald’s 20212021Pokemon TCG set symbol
McDonald’s 20192019Pokemon TCG set symbol
McDonald’s 20182018Pokemon TCG set symbol
McDonald’s 20172017Pokemon TCG set symbol
McDonald’s 20162016Pokemon TCG set symbol
McDonald’s 20152015Pokemon TCG set symbol
McDonald’s 20142014Pokemon TCG set symbol
McDonald’s 20132013Pokemon TCG set symbol
McDonald’s 20122012Pokemon TCG set symbol
McDonald’s 20112011Pokemon TCG set symbol

Pokemon card rarity symbols

These rarity symbols are stamped in the bottom left of your Pokemon cards. The designations go from common, represented by a circle, to Hyper Rare, represented by three golden stars.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Related:

Top 27 most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever sold

Article continues after ad
SymbolRarityCard Types
CircleCommon
DiamondUncommon
StarRare
Two StarsDouble Rare“ex” Pokemon cards
Two White StarsUltra RareFull Art cards
One Gold StarIllustration RareAlternate art regular cards
Two Gold StarsSpecial Illustration RareAlternate Art Cards
Three Gold StarsHyper Rare*Golden Pokemon cards & Raised Foil Effect cards
Pokemon rarity chartPokemon
An illustration of the above table showing the rarity symbols on Pokemon cards.

Stamped Pokemon card symbols

Some Pokemon cards will have stamps to designate the set they came from. For example, the Pokemon holiday calendar cards all have a silvery snowflake.

Professor Oak Pokemon Professor stamped card, Pikachu Play! Pokemon stamped card and Charizard set stamped ad STAFF stamped Pokemon TCG cards.Pokemon
Above is a Vivid Voltage Charizard with a STAFF stamp from 2020, a league promo Pikachu with a Play! Pokemon stamp and a Professor Oak’s Research card with a Professor Program stamp.
  • STAFF cards – First given out in 2007 during Diamond and Pearl for promos, the STAFF stamped cards were typically given to stores and for staff at events. They were discontinued after Vivid Voltage in 2020 and typically add value to a Pokemon card.
  • Play! Pokemon watermark stamps were awarded from 2010 onwards, especially to championship and league competitors.
  • Pokemon Professor stamped cards are handed out at Pokemon Professor cups, such as the 2022 Stuttgart cup where the top 8 were given Professor Stamped “Friends in Galar” cards, where the winner received the card with an additional “Champion” stamp. These cards are scarce and therefore valuable.
  • Anniversary stamped cards are given out for landmark anniversaries, some of these cards can be quite pricey, and others not so much – like this Professor Burnett, 25th-anniversary card.

There are a lot of miscellaneous stamped cards, for pre-releases, as well as for stamped cards within a set. For a more comprehensive guide on these, watch this space.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

For more tips and tricks to become the very best, make sure you check out our other articles:

Article continues after ad

Best Waifu Cards and Where to Buy Them | Most expensive and rarest Pokemon cards | Best Rainbow Pokemon card | Most valuable cards in Paldea Evolved | Most expensive Charizard cards | How many Pokemon cards are there? | Are Golden Pokemon cards real? Golden cards explained | Most valuable Pokemon Energy cards you can add to your collection | Can you sell your Pokemon cards at GameStop? |

Related Topics

Pokemon TCG

About The Author

Andres Velez

Andrés G. D. Vélez is a Pokémon reporter at Dexerto, covering the Trading Card Game, mainline games, Pokemon Go, and the wider fandom. Before joining the company, Andrés freelanced as a content writer and digital marketer.