What do the symbols mean on Pokemon cards?Pokemon
Learn all about the different symbols on a Pokemon TCG card, including their set identifiers, symbols, rarity, promotional stamps, and their effect on a trading card’s value.
Pokemon TCG cards contain several helpful symbols that have changed since the base set, as well as different stamps to set the card apart. Here we are covering the different symbols you’ll find on a Pokemon card, as well as what they can tell you about a card.
Once you learn all these symbols, you’ll find it a lot easier to determine if your Pokemon card is real or fake, determine how much a card is worth, play Pokemon TCG, and to organize your collection.
Contents
- What do the symbols on Pokemon cards mean?
- Pokemon card Set Identifiers and set Symbols
- Pokemon card rarity symbols
- Stamped Pokemon cards
Pokemon card symbols explained
Even the color scheme of a Pokemon card tells you something. For example, the Roaring Moon ex-card below is a Golden Pokemon card. This color is typically used for Secret and Hyper Rare Pokemon cards, represented by the three golden stars in the bottom left corner of the card.
- Series set symbol:
- shows this Roaring Moon ex is from the English Paradox Rift set
- Previously to these set identifiers, there was a symbol like this Chilling Reign symbol instead:
- Regulation checkmark: Left of the series symbol is the regulation checkmark ‘G’. These determine if the card is legal in standard tournament play.
- Collector Number: On the right of the set identifier symbol is the collector number that tells you the number of the Pokemon card within the total cards in the expansion it belongs to.
- Rarity symbol: On the right of the collector number is a rarity symbol, in the case of Roaring Moon it has three stars, meaning the card is a secret rare.
- Type symbol: This energy symbol denotes that the card is Darkness-type. These energy symbols also appear next to its attacks, showing which energy needs to be attached to the Pokemon in question so that can use its moves.
- Health points: On the left of the energy symbol is a Health Point number, HP for short. This tells you how much damage the card can take before it is removed from the field.
- Trait: below the HP and Type symbols is a trait box, introduced in the Paradox Rift expansion to Scarlet & Violet. This Roaring Moon ex is an Ancient type, there are also Future types. These cards have special supporters that can only be attached to these kinds of Pokemon.
- Rule box: ex, V, Tag Team, Pokemon, etc. have these, certain card effects will target Pokemon with rule boxes.
Pokemon card set identifiers and set symbols
Of the Pokemon symbols in the bottom left corner, one is either a set identifier, as seen in post-Scarlet & Violet expansions, or a set symbol from the 1999 Jungle set onwards.
You can find the different set identifiers and symbols in the table below from the base set until the present day.
|Pokemon card set
|Year of release
|Symbol
|Paradox Rift (PAR)
|Obsidian Flames (OBF)
|2023
|Paldea Evolved (PAL)
|2023
|Scarlet & Violet (SVI)
|2023
|Sword & Shield series
|Crown Zenith (CRZ)
|2023
|Silver Temptest (SIT)
|2022
|Lost Origin (LOR)
|2022
|Pokemon GO (PGO)
|2022
|Astral Radiance (ASR)
|2022
|Brilliant Stars (BRS)
|2022
|Fusion Strike (FST)
|2022
|Celebrations (CEL)
|2021
|Celebrations Classic Collection
|2021
|Evolving Skies (EVS)
|2021
|Chilling Reign (CRE)
|2021
|Battle Styles (BST)
|2021
|Shining Fates (BRS)
|2021
|Vivid Voltage (VIV)
|2020
|Champion’s Path (CPA)
|2020
|Darkness Ablaze (DAA)
|2020
|Rebel Clash (RCL)
|2020
|Sword & Shield (SSH)
|2020
|Sun & Moon Series
|Cosmic Eclipse (CEC)
|2019
|Hidden Fates (HIF)
|2019
|Unified Minds (UNM)
|2019
|Unbroken Bonds (UNB)
|2019
|Detective Pikachu (UNM)
|2019
|Team Up (TEU)
|2019
|Lost Thunder (LOT)
|2018
|Dragon Majesty (DRM)
|2018
|Celestial Storm (CES)
|2018
|Forbidden Light (FLI)
|2018
|Ultra Prism (UPR)
|2018
|Crimson Invasion (CIN)
|2017
|Shining Legends (SLG)
|2017
|Burning Shadows (BUS)
|2017
|Guardians Rising (GRI)
|2017
|Trainer Kit – Lycanroc & Alolan Raichu
|2017
|Sun & Moon (SUM)
|2017
|Sun & Moon Promos
|2016-2020
|XY Series
|Evolutions (EVO
|2016
|Steam Siege (STS)
|2016
|Fates Collide (FCO)
|2016
|Trainer Kit – Pikachu Libre & Suicune (FFI)
|2016
|Generations (GEN)
|2016
|BREAKpoint (BKP)
|2016
|BREAKthrough (BKT)
|2015
|Ancient Origins (AOR)
|2015
|Roaring Skies (ROS)
|2015
|Trainer Kit – Latias & Latios
|2015
|Double Crisis (DCR)
|2015
|Primal Clash (PRC)
|2015
|Trainer Kit – Bishop & Wigglytuff
|2014
|Phantom Forces (PHF)
|2014
|Furious Fists (FFI)
|2014
|Trainer Kit – Sylveon & Noivern
|2014
|Flashfire (FLF)
|2014
|XY (XY)
|2014
|Kalos Starter Set (KSS)
|2013
|XY Promos
|2013 – 2017
|Pokemon Card Set
|Year of Release
|Symbol
|Legendary Treasures (LTR)
|2013
|Plasma Blast (PLB)
|2013
|Plasma Freeze (PLF)
|2013
|Plasma Storm (PLS)
|2012
|Boundaries Crossed (BCR)
|2012
|Dragon Vault (DRV)
|2012
|Dragons Exhalted (DRX)
|2012
|Dark Explorers (DEX)
|2012
|Next Destinies (NXD)
|2012
|Noble Victories (NVI)
|2011
|Trainer Kit – Excadrill & Zoroark
|2011
|Emerging Powers (EPO)
|2011
|Black & White Base Set (BLW)
|2011
|Heart Gold & Soul Silver
|Call of Legends (CL)
|2011
|Triumphant (TM)
|2010
|Undaunted (UD)
|2010
|Unleashed (UL)
|2010
|Trainer Kit – Gyarados & Raichu
|2010
|HeartGold & SoulSilver (HS)
|2010
|HeartGold & SoulSilver Promos
|2010
|Platinum
|Arceus (AR)
|2009
|Supreme Victors (SV)
|2009
|Rising Rivals (RR)
|2009
|Pop Series 9
|2009
|Platinum Base Set (PL)
|2009
|POP Series 8
|2008 – 2009
|Stormfront (SF)
|2008
|Legends Awakened (LA)
|2008
|Majestic Dawn (MD)
|2008
|Pop Series 7
|2008
|Great Encounters (GE)
|2008
|Secret Wonders (SW)
|2008
|Pop Series 6
|2008
|Trainer Kit – Manaphy & Lucario
|2007
|Mysterious Treasures (MT)
|2007
|Diamond & Pearl (DP)
|2007
|Diamond & Pearl Promos
|2007 – 2009
|EX Series
|Pop Series 5
|2007
|EX Power Keepers (PK)
|2007
|EX Dragon Frontiers (DF)
|2006
|EX Crystal Guardians (CG)
|2006
|POP Series 4
|2006 – 2007
|EX Holon Phantoms (HP)
|2006 – 2007
|POP Series 3
|2006
|EX Trainer Kit 2 – Pulse & Minun
|2006
|EX Legend Maker (LM)
|2006
|EX Delta Species (DS)
|2006
|EX Unseen Forces (UF)
|2006
|Pop Series 2
|2005 – 2006
|EX Emerald (EM)
|2006
|EX Deoxys (DX)
|2006
|EX Team Rocket Returns (TRR)
|2004
|Pop Series 1
|2004 – 2006
|EX Fire Red and Leaf Green (RG)
|2004
|EX Hidden Legends (HL)
|2004
|Ex Trainer Kit – Latias and Latios
|2004
|EX Team Magma vs Team Aqua (MA)
|2004
|EX Dragon (DR)
|2003
|EX Sandstorm (SS)
|2003
|EX Ruby & Saphire (RS)
|2003
|e-Card Series
|Skyridge
|2003
|Nintendo Black Star Promos
|2003 – 2006
|Aquapolis
|2003
|Expedition
|2002
|Legendary Collection Series
|Legendary Collection
|2002
|Neo Series
|Neo Destiny (N4)
|2002
|Neo Revelation (N3)
|2001
|Southern Islands (SI)
|2001
|Neo Discovery (N2)
|2001
|Neo Genesis (N1)
|2000
|Gym Series
|Gym Challenge (G2)
|2000
|Gym Heroes (G1)
|2000
|Original Series
|Team Rocket (TR)
|2000
|Base Set 2 (BS)
|2000
|Fossil (FO)
|2000
|Wizards of the West Coast Black Star Promos
|2000
|Jungle (JU)
|1999
|Base Set (BS)
|1995 – 2000
|No symbol or logo
|Pokemon card series
|Year of release
|Symbol
|McDonald’s 2022
|2022
|McDonald’s 2021
|2021
|McDonald’s 2019
|2019
|McDonald’s 2018
|2018
|McDonald’s 2017
|2017
|McDonald’s 2016
|2016
|McDonald’s 2015
|2015
|McDonald’s 2014
|2014
|McDonald’s 2013
|2013
|McDonald’s 2012
|2012
|McDonald’s 2011
|2011
Pokemon card rarity symbols
These rarity symbols are stamped in the bottom left of your Pokemon cards. The designations go from common, represented by a circle, to Hyper Rare, represented by three golden stars.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
|Symbol
|Rarity
|Card Types
|Circle
|Common
|Diamond
|Uncommon
|Star
|Rare
|Two Stars
|Double Rare
|“ex” Pokemon cards
|Two White Stars
|Ultra Rare
|Full Art cards
|One Gold Star
|Illustration Rare
|Alternate art regular cards
|Two Gold Stars
|Special Illustration Rare
|Alternate Art Cards
|Three Gold Stars
|Hyper Rare*
|Golden Pokemon cards & Raised Foil Effect cards
Stamped Pokemon card symbols
Some Pokemon cards will have stamps to designate the set they came from. For example, the Pokemon holiday calendar cards all have a silvery snowflake.
- STAFF cards – First given out in 2007 during Diamond and Pearl for promos, the STAFF stamped cards were typically given to stores and for staff at events. They were discontinued after Vivid Voltage in 2020 and typically add value to a Pokemon card.
- Play! Pokemon watermark stamps were awarded from 2010 onwards, especially to championship and league competitors.
- Pokemon Professor stamped cards are handed out at Pokemon Professor cups, such as the 2022 Stuttgart cup where the top 8 were given Professor Stamped “Friends in Galar” cards, where the winner received the card with an additional “Champion” stamp. These cards are scarce and therefore valuable.
- Anniversary stamped cards are given out for landmark anniversaries, some of these cards can be quite pricey, and others not so much – like this Professor Burnett, 25th-anniversary card.
There are a lot of miscellaneous stamped cards, for pre-releases, as well as for stamped cards within a set. For a more comprehensive guide on these, watch this space.
If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.
For more tips and tricks to become the very best, make sure you check out our other articles:
Best Waifu Cards and Where to Buy Them | Most expensive and rarest Pokemon cards | Best Rainbow Pokemon card | Most valuable cards in Paldea Evolved | Most expensive Charizard cards | How many Pokemon cards are there? | Are Golden Pokemon cards real? Golden cards explained | Most valuable Pokemon Energy cards you can add to your collection | Can you sell your Pokemon cards at GameStop? |