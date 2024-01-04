Can you sell Pokemon TCG cards at GameStop? 

GameStop offers customers the opportunity to buy and sell used games, gear, and accessories as well as being a prime place to buy Pokemon cards, but can you sell your TCG card there too? Let’s take a look and find out.

GameStop is one of the main brick-and-mortar gaming stores in the USA. Despite many now purchasing their games online and consoles often offering diskless tech, the store is still going strong and sells customers a range of tech, gaming, and, gaming accessories.

The store also has a thriving trade-in section, where customers can exchange their goods for cash or in-store credit, redeemable at any of their stores. However, many will be wondering, does this include Pokemon TCG cards? Well, here’s everything you need to know.

Contents:

Does GameStop buy Pokemon cards?

Pokemon

Unfortunately, GameStop will not buy your previously loved Pokemon cards.

While this can be frustrating for those who live near the store, there are several options you can head to if you want to sell your used cards. These include:

If you want to sell your cards or collection, take a look at our guide on the best ways to sell Pokemon TCG cards.

Does Gamestop buy Pokemon games?

Yes, GameStop will buy your old Pokemon games, spanning back from the Pokemon RBY series to the present-day Scarlet & Violet games for the Nintendo Switch.

To sell your games, simply find the product price online by navigating to GameStop and then clicking “Trade in”. Then, find the price of the Pokemon game you want to trade in.

Once you’re done, take the game to a GameStop store near you and get paid in cash or in-store credit. It’s worth noting that GameStop Pro members receive 10% extra credit for items sold.

Does GameStop sell Pokemon TCG products?

Yes. GameStop sells lots of Pokemon TCG products, including Elite Trainer Boxes, Pokeball tins, stacking tins, and Premium Collections.

Pokemon / GameStop

GameStop also stocks Pokemon video Games, including retro games back to Pokemon Red, Blue, Green, and, Yellow.

For deals from GameStop as well as other retailers on sealed Pokemon products, take a look at our Pokemon deals hub.

