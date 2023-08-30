Pokemon TCG Classic: Release window, cards, more

The Pokemon TCG Classic is set to be released in the coming months. Here’s a breakdown of what we know about the decks and board that will come with it.

The Pokemon trading card game has seen some big releases over the past year, thanks to the launch of Obsidian Flames and the impending release of Scarlet & Violet 151.

Additionally, The Pokemon Company will roll out an “evergreen” way for franchise fans to experience the game with TCG Classic.

Here’s what Pokemon fans and TCG collectors need to know about the impending release.

The Pokemon Company

When will Pokemon TCG Classic be released?

While we don’t have a specific release date yet, Pokemon TCG Classic is expected to launch sometime in late 2023.

What’s in Pokemon TCG Classic?

The Pokemon TCG Classic will come with three Pokemon TCG decks, three deck boxes that feature Energy symbols that match the included decks, and a toolbox that includes damage counters, Poison and Burn markers. It will also include other items and a foldable game board that stores everything.

The three decks in this release will highlight the three fully evolved Kanto starters: Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise.

Additionally, the decks will also come with newly-released cards like Ho-Oh ex and Lugia ex that can be used in conjunction with the items in this set.

Returning to the board, it also comes with a small chute that owners can use with an orb.

Should the orb land in a white-bordered hole, it will be equivalent to a Heads roll. On the other hand, an orb that lands in a black-bordered hole will be treated as a Tails roll.

It is, however, important to note that almost none of the cards included in this release are tournament-eligible. The only tournament-legal cards are the Basic Energy items.