Looking for the best and most valuable Pokemon energy cards you can add to your TCG collection? Here are the energy cards to look out for, including Hyper Rare Golden energies, World Attendees and Staff Energy cards, and Holofoil energies.

Given the introduction of new Golden Pokemon cards, also known as Hyper Rare Energy Cards and Rare Holofoil Energy Cards with printing differences, some fans will find loads of opportunities to add some beautiful and unique cards to their collection.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon energy cards historically don’t fluctuate much in price, and tend to have low trade volume. This can make them a more stable investment, which is always worthwhile in a TCG which can be so up and down.

Article continues after ad

While you can simply check out the most expensive energy cards, there are some easier to collect ones and distinct categories to look out for too.

These categories, Staff, World Championship cards, Promos, and Secret Energies, then Holofoils and finally misprints and Holo energies with extra swirls will take you from the most to the least valuable Pokemon TCG energy cards.

Article continues after ad

However, there are exceptions, as the most expensive cards won’t be listed on TCGplayer. Instead, you’ll have to look on auction sites. We’ve listed a couple of auction prices for Holofoil Rares from eBay in the last section – you might be shocked at the price tags, though!

Article continues after ad

Contents

Top 10 most expensive Pokemon Energy Cards

The most expensive energy cards are typically the World championship attendee cards, followed by secret energy cards, then the more recent golden Pokemon cards favored by players who don’t mind spending a bit extra on their decks, then other holo energy cards and other promo cards.

Article continues after ad

You can get more expensive rare and graded cards at auction, for example, this 1st edition 9 mint Grass Energy that would set you back $17,971. However, we’re sticking to cards that you can easily buy online.

Card Market Price Where to buy it 01. Double Colorless Energy – 90/108 – Staff – North America Championships $148.95 TCGPlayer.com 02. Double Colourless Energy – 90/108 – Oceania Championships $95.00 TCGPlayer.com 03. Basic Darkness Energy – Call of Legends $92.44 TCGPlayer.com 04. Special Darkness Energy – 93/109 – Player Reward $73.49 TCGPlayer.com 05. Psychic Energy – 92/95 – Play! Pokemon Promo Promo $58.18 TCGPlayer.com 06. Psychic Energy – Call of Legends $55.99 TCGPlayer.com 07. Darkness Energy – 94/95 – Play! Pokemon Promo $51.29 TCGPlayer.com 08. Water Energy – Call of Legends $50.66 TCGPlayer.com 09. Fairy Energy (Secret) – SM – Burning Shadows $50.06 TCGPlayer.com 10. Water Energy – 90/95 – Play! Pokemon Promo $38.02 TCGPlayer.com

Staff cards

Cards stamped with “Staff” are incredibly rare, and sometimes feature unique art. These cards used to be handed out to card shops that organized events, as well as to staff at bigger events and championships.

Article continues after ad

After being discontinued in 2020, collectors expect them to see a surge in price. They’re highly collectable, and many are undervalued. Here’s an example of a Staff card that is at the top of our price list.

Article continues after ad

Double Colorless Energy (Staff)

Pokemon

These cards were gifted to players and staff between 2016-2017. Mainly, the staff versions of these cards are listed and they’re quite pricey. There are also top 8 and champion versions of the card which aren’t readily available except at auction.

World Championship Cards

Outside of auctions, it’s not easy to get ahold of world attendee and championship and player reward energy cards. However, fans can get ahold of these reprint sets that pay homage to the prize winners’ decks which are the next best things.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Double Rainbow Energy – 2005 (Michael Gonzalez)

Pokemon

Name: Double Rainbow Energy Year released: 2005 Card Value: $10.22

This card belongs to one of the ‘King of the West Coast’ World Championship starter deck, named by Michael Gonzales and featuring his signature. The stunning cards feature a silver border and a special back, but are not tournament legal.

Multi Energy

Pokemon

Name: Multi Energy Year released: 2004 Card Value: $4.99

This card is from the runner-up Blaziken tech deck, an incredibly popular RAMBO deck archetype from the 2004 championships. It was used by Chris Fulop to great effect, and this signed card was one of four commemorative decks released to mark the event.

Article continues after ad

Note that the ‘Jumbo’ version of this card costs a lot more at $65.

Player Reward and Play! Pokemon Energy Cards:

Water Energy (2011 Player Reward)

Pokemon

Name: Water Energy Year released: 2011 Card Value: $38.02

This Water Energy card was given as a Play! Pokemon reward to competitors in the 2011-2012 season. It features a beautiful design with a Lugia silhouette and a whirlpool spiral in the background.

Article continues after ad

The crosshatch pattern on the card surface makes it easy to distinguish Pokemon cards which were like this one, awarded at a Play! Pokemon event.

Multi Energy (Player Reward)

Pokemon

1. Name: Multi Energy

2. Year released: 2003 3. Card value: $89.04

Article continues after ad

Multi Energy was released during the Advanced era of Pokemon as part of the second main expansion set called Ex Sandstorm. This valuable Energy card was given out as a reward to competitors at events during the Wizards of the West Coast era.

Call Energy (Player Reward)

Pokemon

Name: Call Energy Year released: 2008 Card Value: $42.91

A Holo edition of this Call Energy was given as a Player Reward to competitors who made the Tier Two level of the 2011-2012 competitive season. It features the distinctive crosshatch pattern given to League Promos.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Darkness Energy, 2011 (Play! Pokemon reward)

Pokemon

The EX Ruby and Sapphire era was the first set produced by Nintendo after it took over from the Wizards of the West Coast era. It’s a special set because it is believed to have ‘saved’ The Pokemon TCG.

This rare Darkness Energy was one of the first player rewards printed by Nintendo during this new era.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Psychic Energy (Play! Pokemon reward)

Pokemon

Name: Psychic Energy Year released: 2011 Card Value: $13.95

This reverse holofoil Psychic Energy with a crosshatch pattern features a sunlit background and the silhouette of an Espeon. Already a beautiful and rare card, it was also given out as a Play! Pokemon reward too which increased its value to collectors.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other notable League Championship cards:

Pokemon

These Pokemon League and Championship energy cards feature a crosshatched foil design that sets them apart from others. They’re valuable Pokemon Energy cards which also look great.

Plus, collecting them comes with the added bonus of owning a part of the history of Play! Pokemon competitions.

Call of Legends

The Call of Legends Energy cards are special. The set was released in 2011 and featured beautiful shiny legendary Pokemon. These Energy cards in particular are quite valuable because of the silhouettes in their backgrounds.

Article continues after ad

The cards are nearly identical to the league promo cards above in design, however they lack the distinguishable crosshatch pattern.

Article continues after ad

Secret and Hyper Rare Golden energy cards:

The rarest of the Golden Basic Energy cards is the Fairy-type energy which was released as part of the 2017 Burning Shadows expansion to the Sun & Moon set. It is so rare because it was only printed once. Although a lot of Burning Shadows packs were printed, it was the only set to feature the now discontinued Fairy-type Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

The card costs $50.06, and has been increasing in price since its release, more than recovering losses from following a dip in July 2023.

Pokemon Secret Rare, Golden, Basic Pokemon Energy Cards

The above Pokemon cards are typically considered Hyper Rare cards, or Secret Rare cards and are easily distinguishable as they are Golden. Besides the Basic Fairy Energy card, these cards have mostly maintained stable prices since release and cost in the range of $4-20.

Article continues after ad

Not mentioned here is the Secret Rare Special Energy card, Counter Energy which has remained at a humble but consistent value of over $7 for most of 2023.

Article continues after ad

Golden Special Energy Cards:

These special energy cards have two additional benefits. One, they provide an added effect besides energy, ie. providing multiple kinds of energy or multiple energies in one card. Two, they are Golden and look amazing as part of your collection.

Pokemon

To learn more about Golden Pokemon Cards check out our Gold Pokemon Cards explained article.

Holofoil and Reverse Holofoil energy cards:

Rainbow Energy Holo Rare – Team Rocket

Pokemon

Name: Rainbow Energy (Special Energy Card) Year released: 2000 Card Value: $30.34

The original Special Energy card: Rainbow Energy was released as part of the 5th expansion to The Pokemon TCG: the Team Rocket expansion. It’s so special because it was the very first ever Holofoil Energy card. The last time it was reprinted was in the 2018 Celestial Storm expansion.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Potion Energy: Reverse Holo – Legendary Collection

Pokemon

Name: Potion Energy – Legendary Collection Year released: 2002 Card Value: $34.84

It was first introduced as part of the Legendary Collection expansion in 2002, which featured reprints from the Team Rocket expansion. The set was the first to feature Reverse Holofoil cards. Although the listed standard price is $34, Graded, Reverse Holofoil versions of the card can fetch over $1000 at auction.

Along with Full Heal energy, this card was the first to provide a secondary effect in addition to energy, making it a ‘Special Energy’ card. Full Heal energy fetches significantly lower prices.

Article continues after ad

Rainbow Energy – Team Rocket

Pokemon

Name: Rainbow Energy – Team Rocket Year released: 2002 Card Value: $34.84

This Rainbow Energy was also released as a League Promo in the last Wizards of the West Coast tournament of the season, as well as for top 3 competitors. Those are a lot tougher to track down.

Article continues after ad

This particular version is from the 2000 Team Rocket set, and features a beautiful atom-like energy icon and a holographic back. The card has a market value of around $30.34 at the time of writing and will make a stunning addition in a Team Rocket or Energy card collection.

Article continues after ad

Misprint Energy cards and Extra Swirls

Energy cards are stable investments, and despite the lack of attention they typically receive they can feature beautiful backgrounds and other artistic touches that set them apart from the rest. We haven’t covered the widespread attention that the newer sets, like Pokemon 151 have garnered for their misprints.

These misprint cards are numerous and varied, and are easy to spot. Since a lot of collectors absolutely love them, it’s worth posting a photo of it in the Pokemon Misprint Sub Reddit in case someone knows how much it will cost or wants to make you an offer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It’s important to distinguish that the more swirls your Holo Energy cards have, the more rare they are. So, if you pull an Energy card with lots of swirls, or some well-placed swirls in the background, make sure to put it in a sleeve straight away and post it on Reddit. You might just find a collector out there who is willing to pay or trade you more than you’d expect for it.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad

For more tips and tricks to become the very best, make sure you check out our other articles:

Article continues after ad

Best Waifu Cards and Where to Buy Them | Most expensive and rarest Pokemon cards | Best Pokemon cards of all time | Best Rainbow Pokemon card | Most valuable cards in Paldea Evolved | Most expensive Charizard cards | Most valuable cards in Scarlet & Violet expansion | Most valuable cards in Crown Zenith | How many Pokemon cards are there? | Are Golden Pokemon cards real? Golden cards explained