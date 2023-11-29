Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces Expansion Release Date, New Cards & More

The next Pokemon Scarlet & Violet TCG set, Temporal Forces, is set to launch in early 2024. Here’s everything we know.

The next Scarlet & Violet Pokemon TCG set, Temporal Forces, has been revealed by Pokebeach and comes just shortly after the release of Paldean Fates.

Not much has been revealed just yet, but here’s everything we know so far including its release date.

According to Pokebeach’s reveal, Temporal Forces is set to release on March 22, 2024. It will include cards from two upcoming sets, Wild Force & Cyber Judge which are due to be released in Japan on January 26 2024.

Pokebeach speculates the Pokemon TCG expansion to feature Iron Leaves ex and Walking Wake ex as well as Pokemon from the Teal Mask DLC. The release date is exactly two weeks before the European International Championships on April 5-7 2024. Incidentally, that’s exactly the time frame required for new sets to become tournament-legal.

Alternatively, Temporal Forces could be based on the upcoming Crimson Haze set, due to release in Japan on March 22nd.

If Temporal Forces does consist of cards from Crimson Haze, it would follow a similar pattern to the release of Obsidian Flames and Paradox Rift, which were released around the same time as their Japanese counterparts.

This could signal that The Pokemon Company is steadily synchronizing new releases between English and Japanese sets.

New cards in the Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces expansion

Pokebeach says that Ancient Pokemon Walking Wake ex and Iron Leaves ex, who may be the ascendent of Virizion are likely to be the main features of the set.

As well as these, two starter decks and building sets suspected to be based around Koraidon and Miraidon were revealed. These starter decks are a popular way for new players to get into the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

Two Golden Pokemon Cards, Dark and Metal Energy also appeared in the exclusive reveal.

The Japanese Crimson Haze set is set to feature Pokemon from ‘The Teal Mask’, such as the Legendary Pokemon Ogerpon, which has four formes including the Wellspring, Teal, Hearthflame, and Cornerstone mask formes, each with their own Tera type.

In addition to Ogerpon, we can also speculate that other Pokemon from The Teal Mask may be included. These include the Legendary Trio of Pokemon, Okidogi, Minkidori, and Fezandipiti.

As well as these, we may see other Pokemon like Polchageist and Sinicstcha, an evolution to Applin, called Dipplin, and a new forme of Ursaluna dubbed Bloodmoon Ursaluna.

Players also expect to see supporter and trainer cards from the DLC to appear in the series such as Carmine and Briar.

That’s all we know for now, but keep it locked to Dexerto as more information is released regarding the Temporal Forces Pokemon TCG set.