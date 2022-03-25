How many Pokemon cards are there? All sets released so far

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is as popular as ever, with fans around the world trying to collect ’em all. But how many Pokemon cards are there? Let’s find out, with a look at every set released so far.
Ever since the Pokemon Trading Card Game launched in the United States at the beginning of 1999, there’s been a constant stream of new cards released every few months for Pokemon fans and collectors to enjoy.
With over two decades of Pokemon Trading Card Game sets now released, there are thousands of cards out there. From common pulls to Shinies and Legendaries, it’s difficult to keep track of exactly how many exist.
Below, you’ll find information on every single English-language Pokemon Trading Card set released so far, as well as an estimated number of how many Pokemon cards there are in total.
How many Pokemon cards are there in total?
While it’s hard to put a definitive number on it, we estimate that there are a total of 13,255 Pokemon Trading Cards released in the English language.
This figure was achieved by adding up the number of cards featured in each officially-released Pokemon Trading Card set so far. It doesn’t include promotional cards, booster toppers, or anything like that.
Our number is also based on the officially-released English-language Pokemon cards, not the Japanese-language Pokemon cards, as that’s an entirely different ballgame.
All Pokemon Trading Card sets released so far
These are all of the English-language Pokemon Trading Card sets released so far, as well as the number of cards featured in them:
First generation sets
|Number
|Name
|Number of cards
|Release date
|1
|Base Set 1
|102
|January 9, 1999
|2
|Jungle
|64
|June 16, 1999
|3
|Fossil
|62
|October 10, 1999
|4
|Base Set 2
|130
|February 24, 2000
|5
|Team Rocket
|83
|April 24, 2000
|6
|Gym Heroes
|132
|August 14, 2000
|7
|Gym Challenge
|132
|October 16, 2000
Second generation sets
|Number
|Name
|Number of cards
|Release date
|8
|Neo Genesis
|111
|December 16, 2000
|9
|Neo Discovery
|75
|June 1, 2001
|10
|Neo Revelation
|66
|September 21, 2001
|11
|Neo Destiny
|133
|February 28, 2001
|12
|Legendary Collection
|110
|May 24, 2001
|13
|Expedition Base Set
|165
|September 15, 2002
|14
|Aquapolis
|186
|January 15, 2003
|15
|Skyridge
|182
|May 12, 2003
Third generation sets
|Number
|Name
|Number of cards
|Release date
|16
|EX Ruby & Saphire
|109
|June 18, 2003
|17
|EX Sandstorm
|100
|September 17, 2003
|18
|EX Dragon
|100
|November 24, 2003
|19
|EX Team Magma vs Team Aqua
|97
|March 15, 2004
|20
|EX Hidden Legends
|102
|June 14, 2004
|21
|EX FireRed & LeafGreen
|116
|August 30, 2004
|22
|EX Team Rocket Returns
|111
|November 8, 2004
|23
|EX Deoxys
|108
|February 14, 2005
|24
|EX Emerald
|107
|May 9, 2005
|25
|EX Unseen Forces
|145
|August 22, 2005
|26
|EX Delta Species
|114
|October 31, 2005
|27
|EX Legend Maker
|93
|February 13, 2006
|28
|EX Holon Phantoms
|111
|May 3, 2006
|29
|EX Crystal Guardians
|100
|August 30, 2006
|30
|EX Dragon Frontiers
|101
|November 8, 2006
|31
|EX Power Keepers
|108
|February 14, 2007
Fourth generation sets
|Number
|Name
|Number of cards
|Release date
|32
|Diamond & Pearl Base Set
|130
|May 23, 2007
|33
|Mysterious Treasures
|124
|August 22, 2007
|34
|Secret Wonders
|132
|November 7, 2007
|35
|Great Encounters
|106
|February 13, 2008
|36
|Majestic Dawn
|100
|May 21, 2008
|37
|Legends Awakened
|146
|August 20, 2008
|38
|Stormfront
|106
|November 5, 2008
|39
|Platinum Base Set
|133
|February 11, 2009
|40
|Rising Rivals
|120
|May 20, 2009
|41
|Supreme Victors
|153
|August 19, 2009
|42
|Arceus
|111
|November 4, 2009
|43
|HeartGold & SoulSilver Base Set
|124
|February 10, 2010
|44
|Unleashed
|96
|May 12, 2010
|45
|Undaunted
|91
|August 18, 2010
|46
|Triumphant
|103
|November 2, 2010
|47
|Call of Legends
|106
|February 9, 2011
Fifth generation sets
|Number
|Name
|Number of cards
|Release date
|48
|Black & White Base Set
|115
|April 25, 2011
|49
|Emerging Powers
|98
|August 31, 2011
|50
|Noble Victories
|102
|November 16, 2011
|51
|Next Destinies
|103
|February 8, 2012
|52
|Dark Explorers
|111
|May 9, 2012
|53
|Dragons Exalted
|128
|August 15, 2012
|54
|Boundaries Crossed
|153
|November 7, 2012
|55
|Plasma Storm
|138
|February 6, 2013
|56
|Plasma Freeze
|122
|May 8, 2013
|57
|Plasma Blast
|105
|August 14, 2013
|58
|Legendary Treasures
|138
|November 8, 2013
Sixth generation sets
|Number
|Name
|Number of cards
|Release date
|59
|X & Y Base Set
|146
|February 5, 2014
|60
|Flashfire
|109
|May 7, 2014
|61
|Furious Fists
|133
|August 13, 2014
|62
|Phantom Forces
|122
|November 5, 2014
|63
|Primal Clash
|164
|February 4, 2015
|64
|Roaring Skies
|110
|May 6, 2015
|65
|Ancient Origins
|100
|August 12, 2015
|66
|BREAKthrough
|164
|November 4, 2015
|67
|BREAKpoint
|123
|February 3, 2016
|–
|Generations
|115
|February 22, 2016
|68
|Fates Collide
|125
|May 2, 2016
|69
|Steam Siege
|116
|August 3, 2016
|70
|Evolutions
|113
|November 2, 2016
Seventh generation sets
|Number
|Name
|Number of cards
|Release date
|71
|Sun & Moon Base Set
|163
|February 3, 2017
|72
|Guardians Rising
|169
|May 5, 2017
|73
|Burning Shadows
|169
|August 4, 2017
|–
|Shining Legends
|78
|October 6, 2017
|74
|Crimson Invasion
|124
|November 3, 2017
|75
|Ultra Prism
|173
|February 2, 2018
|76
|Forbidden Light
|146
|May 4, 2018
|77
|Celestial Storm
|183
|August 3, 2018
|–
|Dragon Majesty
|78
|September 7, 2018
|78
|Lost Thunder
|236
|November 2, 2018
|79
|Team Up
|196
|February 1, 2019
|–
|Detective Pikachu
|18
|March 29, 2019
|80
|Unbroken Bonds
|234
|May 3, 2019
|81
|Unified Minds
|258
|August 2, 2019
|–
|Hidden Fates
|163
|August 23, 2019
|82
|Cosmic Eclipse
|271
|November 1, 2019
Eighth generation sets
|Number
|Name
|Number of cards
|Release date
|83
|Sword & Shield Base Set
|216
|February 7, 2020
|84
|Rebel Clash
|209
|May 1, 2020
|85
|Darkness Ablaze
|201
|August 14, 2020
|–
|Champion’s Path
|80
|September 25, 2020
|86
|Vivid Voltage
|203
|November 13, 2020
|–
|Shining Fates
|195
|February 19, 2021
|87
|Battle Styles
|183
|March 19, 2021
|88
|Chilling Reign
|233
|June 18, 2021
|89
|Evolving Skies
|237
|August 27, 2021
|–
|Celebrations
|50
|October 8, 2021
|90
|Fusion Strike
|284
|November 12, 2021
|91
|Brilliant Stars
|216
|February 25, 2022
What about all the promotional Pokemon cards?
While the above is a complete list of all the officially-released Pokemon cards that have appeared in standard sets, there are also a lot of promotional Pokemon cards that have been released over the years.
These can be event-exclusive cards, such as the Ancient Mew card that was given away at screenings of Pokemon The Movie 2000, or ‘box toppers’ that have appeared at the top of sealed booster boxes.
Keeping track of all these promotional Pokemon cards and rarities is almost impossible, so they aren’t included in the overall number at the start of this article.
Now you know how many Pokemon cards there are, check out our list of the most expensive Pokemon cards of all time.