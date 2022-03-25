How many Pokemon cards are there? All sets released so far

The Pokemon Trading Card Game is as popular as ever, with fans around the world trying to collect ’em all. But how many Pokemon cards are there? Let’s find out, with a look at every set released so far.

Ever since the Pokemon Trading Card Game launched in the United States at the beginning of 1999, there’s been a constant stream of new cards released every few months for Pokemon fans and collectors to enjoy.

With over two decades of Pokemon Trading Card Game sets now released, there are thousands of cards out there. From common pulls to Shinies and Legendaries, it’s difficult to keep track of exactly how many exist.

Below, you’ll find information on every single English-language Pokemon Trading Card set released so far, as well as an estimated number of how many Pokemon cards there are in total.

How many Pokemon cards are there in total?

While it’s hard to put a definitive number on it, we estimate that there are a total of 13,255 Pokemon Trading Cards released in the English language.

This figure was achieved by adding up the number of cards featured in each officially-released Pokemon Trading Card set so far. It doesn’t include promotional cards, booster toppers, or anything like that.

Our number is also based on the officially-released English-language Pokemon cards, not the Japanese-language Pokemon cards, as that’s an entirely different ballgame.

All Pokemon Trading Card sets released so far

These are all of the English-language Pokemon Trading Card sets released so far, as well as the number of cards featured in them:

First generation sets

Number Name Number of cards Release date 1 Base Set 1 102 January 9, 1999 2 Jungle 64 June 16, 1999 3 Fossil 62 October 10, 1999 4 Base Set 2 130 February 24, 2000 5 Team Rocket 83 April 24, 2000 6 Gym Heroes 132 August 14, 2000 7 Gym Challenge 132 October 16, 2000

Second generation sets

Number Name Number of cards Release date 8 Neo Genesis 111 December 16, 2000 9 Neo Discovery 75 June 1, 2001 10 Neo Revelation 66 September 21, 2001 11 Neo Destiny 133 February 28, 2001 12 Legendary Collection 110 May 24, 2001 13 Expedition Base Set 165 September 15, 2002 14 Aquapolis 186 January 15, 2003 15 Skyridge 182 May 12, 2003

Third generation sets

Number Name Number of cards Release date 16 EX Ruby & Saphire 109 June 18, 2003 17 EX Sandstorm 100 September 17, 2003 18 EX Dragon 100 November 24, 2003 19 EX Team Magma vs Team Aqua 97 March 15, 2004 20 EX Hidden Legends 102 June 14, 2004 21 EX FireRed & LeafGreen 116 August 30, 2004 22 EX Team Rocket Returns 111 November 8, 2004 23 EX Deoxys 108 February 14, 2005 24 EX Emerald 107 May 9, 2005 25 EX Unseen Forces 145 August 22, 2005 26 EX Delta Species 114 October 31, 2005 27 EX Legend Maker 93 February 13, 2006 28 EX Holon Phantoms 111 May 3, 2006 29 EX Crystal Guardians 100 August 30, 2006 30 EX Dragon Frontiers 101 November 8, 2006 31 EX Power Keepers 108 February 14, 2007

Fourth generation sets

Number Name Number of cards Release date 32 Diamond & Pearl Base Set 130 May 23, 2007 33 Mysterious Treasures 124 August 22, 2007 34 Secret Wonders 132 November 7, 2007 35 Great Encounters 106 February 13, 2008 36 Majestic Dawn 100 May 21, 2008 37 Legends Awakened 146 August 20, 2008 38 Stormfront 106 November 5, 2008 39 Platinum Base Set 133 February 11, 2009 40 Rising Rivals 120 May 20, 2009 41 Supreme Victors 153 August 19, 2009 42 Arceus 111 November 4, 2009 43 HeartGold & SoulSilver Base Set 124 February 10, 2010 44 Unleashed 96 May 12, 2010 45 Undaunted 91 August 18, 2010 46 Triumphant 103 November 2, 2010 47 Call of Legends 106 February 9, 2011

Fifth generation sets

Number Name Number of cards Release date 48 Black & White Base Set 115 April 25, 2011 49 Emerging Powers 98 August 31, 2011 50 Noble Victories 102 November 16, 2011 51 Next Destinies 103 February 8, 2012 52 Dark Explorers 111 May 9, 2012 53 Dragons Exalted 128 August 15, 2012 54 Boundaries Crossed 153 November 7, 2012 55 Plasma Storm 138 February 6, 2013 56 Plasma Freeze 122 May 8, 2013 57 Plasma Blast 105 August 14, 2013 58 Legendary Treasures 138 November 8, 2013

Sixth generation sets

Number Name Number of cards Release date 59 X & Y Base Set 146 February 5, 2014 60 Flashfire 109 May 7, 2014 61 Furious Fists 133 August 13, 2014 62 Phantom Forces 122 November 5, 2014 63 Primal Clash 164 February 4, 2015 64 Roaring Skies 110 May 6, 2015 65 Ancient Origins 100 August 12, 2015 66 BREAKthrough 164 November 4, 2015 67 BREAKpoint 123 February 3, 2016 – Generations 115 February 22, 2016 68 Fates Collide 125 May 2, 2016 69 Steam Siege 116 August 3, 2016 70 Evolutions 113 November 2, 2016

Seventh generation sets

Number Name Number of cards Release date 71 Sun & Moon Base Set 163 February 3, 2017 72 Guardians Rising 169 May 5, 2017 73 Burning Shadows 169 August 4, 2017 – Shining Legends 78 October 6, 2017 74 Crimson Invasion 124 November 3, 2017 75 Ultra Prism 173 February 2, 2018 76 Forbidden Light 146 May 4, 2018 77 Celestial Storm 183 August 3, 2018 – Dragon Majesty 78 September 7, 2018 78 Lost Thunder 236 November 2, 2018 79 Team Up 196 February 1, 2019 – Detective Pikachu 18 March 29, 2019 80 Unbroken Bonds 234 May 3, 2019 81 Unified Minds 258 August 2, 2019 – Hidden Fates 163 August 23, 2019 82 Cosmic Eclipse 271 November 1, 2019

Eighth generation sets

Number Name Number of cards Release date 83 Sword & Shield Base Set 216 February 7, 2020 84 Rebel Clash 209 May 1, 2020 85 Darkness Ablaze 201 August 14, 2020 – Champion’s Path 80 September 25, 2020 86 Vivid Voltage 203 November 13, 2020 – Shining Fates 195 February 19, 2021 87 Battle Styles 183 March 19, 2021 88 Chilling Reign 233 June 18, 2021 89 Evolving Skies 237 August 27, 2021 – Celebrations 50 October 8, 2021 90 Fusion Strike 284 November 12, 2021 91 Brilliant Stars 216 February 25, 2022

What about all the promotional Pokemon cards?

While the above is a complete list of all the officially-released Pokemon cards that have appeared in standard sets, there are also a lot of promotional Pokemon cards that have been released over the years.

These can be event-exclusive cards, such as the Ancient Mew card that was given away at screenings of Pokemon The Movie 2000, or ‘box toppers’ that have appeared at the top of sealed booster boxes.

Keeping track of all these promotional Pokemon cards and rarities is almost impossible, so they aren’t included in the overall number at the start of this article.

