Are Gold Pokemon Cards Real? Golden cards explained
Gold cards are an extremely rare find in Pokemon TCG, so much so people question if they’re real. Here are our favorite gold cards, as well as where to get them.
Golden Pokemon cards are indeed real. For a long time, the Pokemon TCG community wished for them to become official. So much so, that Etsy artisans created their own, a gold metallic Charizard card. The first golden trading cards were plated in 23 carat gold, and released in 1999. For a long time after, none were created.
In 2013, collectors’ prayers were answered when golden Pokemon cards were released as part of the Pokemon Black & White: Legendary Treasures expansion set. The idea was to make the rarest cards in the set, which at the time were awarded the ‘gold rare’ designation, easily distinguishable.
Since then, golden Pokemon cards designated as hyper-rare have been released. These cards continue to be rolled out, with a new style of etched raised foil effect cards.
The Paldean Fates ex set is the next set to release with these on January 26, 2024, and has already been released in Japan under the name Shiny Treasures ex.
Contents
- Pokemon Card Rarity
- McDonald’s and Burger King Gold Pokemon Cards
- What are gold ‘raised foil effect’ Pokemon cards and are they real?
- List of the best hyper rare gold Pokemon cards from Scarlet & Violet and where to buy them
- Most expensive golden Pokemon cards pre-Scarlet & Violet
- Golden Pokemon Cards from Crown Zenith
- Recap
Pokemon Card Rarity
Typically, gold Pokemon cards are hyper-rare and have 3 gold stars in the bottom left corner. You have about a 1 in 54 pack chance of pulling one.
Although these cards are rare, it does not necessarily mean the card is or will be worth more than a 2-star card, which you have a 1 in 32 pack chance of pulling, on average. Note that these odds vary depending on the series of cards.
What are gold “raised foil effect’ Pokemon cards and are they real?
The new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet–Paldean Fates expansion, as well as its Japanese counterpart, Shiny Treasures ex will feature a “new and unique raised foil effect”.
The beautiful foil embossing will make the “hyper rare” cards from the set even more distinguishable. Similar foil effects have been used in the past, such as in the 90’s X-Men Trading Cards with silver embossing, and in the more recent One Piece TCG.
List of the best hyper rare gold Pokemon cards from Scarlet & Violet and where to buy them:
Since the release of Scarlet & Violet, Golden Pokemon cards have been used to distinguish ‘hyper rare’ cards from the rest. These cards previously would have been designated as ‘secret rare’, like this Solalgeo GX from Ultra Prism.
Here’s a list of all of the Hyper Rare Pokemon cards and some secret rare cards for comparison.
|Card
|Price
|Where to buy it
|Gold Charizard Ex (Obsidian Flames, Hyper Rare)
|$32.99
|TCGPlayer
|Fairy Energy (Secret Rare, Burning Shadows)
|$49.18
|TCGPlayer
|Grass Energy (Hyper Rare, Paldea Evolved)
|$4.20
|TCGPlayer
|Miraidon ex (Hyper Rare, S&V base set)
|$12.47
|TCGPlayer
|Koraidon ex – 254/198 – SV01: Scarlet & Violet Base Set (SV1)
|$2.99
|TCGPlayer
|Meowscarada ex – 271/193 – SV02: Paldea Evolved (SV02)
|$7.00
|TCGPlayer
|keledirge ex – 272/193 – SV02: Paldea Evolved (SV02)
|$4.26
|TCGPlayer
|Quaquaval ex – 273/193 – SV02: Paldea Evolved (SV02)
|$9.49
|TCGPlayer
|Chien-Pao ex – 274/193 – SV02: Paldea Evolved (SV02)
|$11.36
|TCGPlayer
|Ting-Lu ex – 275/193 – SV02: Paldea Evolved (SV02)
|$6.37
|TCGPlayer
|Mew ex – 205/165 – SV: Scarlet and Violet 151 (MEW)
|$9.89
|TCGPlayer
|Iron Valiant ex – 261/182 – SV04: Paradox Rift (SV04)
|$15.98
|TCGPlayer
|Roaring Moon ex – 262/182 – SV04: Paradox Rift (SV04)
|13.99
|TCGPlayer
|Garchomp ex – 260/182 – SV04: Paradox Rift (SV04)
|$30.48
|TCGPlayer
|Nest Ball – 255/198 – SV01: Scarlet & Violet Base Set (SV1)
|$13.04
|TCGPlayer
|Rare Candy – 256/198 – SV01: Scarlet & Violet Base Set (SV1)
|10.63
|TCGPlayer
|Super Rod – 276/193 – SV02: Paldea Evolved (SV02)
|28.99
|TCGPlayer
Superior Energy Retrieval – 277/193 – SV02: Paldea Evolved (SV02)
|$10.00
|TCGPlayer
|Switch – 206/165 – SV: Scarlet and Violet 151 (MEW)
|$4.10
|TCGPlayer
|Counter Catcher – 264/182 – SV04: Paradox Rift (SV04)
|$12.99
|TCGPlayer
|Luxurious Cape – 265/182 – SV04: Paradox Rift (SV04)
|$8.60
|TCGPlayer
|Artazon – 229/197 – SV03: Obsidian Flames (SV03)
|$4.00
|TCGPlayer
|Beach Court – 263/182 – SV04: Paradox Rift (SV04)
|$7.86
|TCGPlayer
|Basic Lightning Energy – 257/198 – SV01: Scarlet & Violet Base Set (SV1)
|$4.55
|TCGPlayer
|Basic Fighting Energy – 258/198 – SV01: Scarlet & Violet Base Set (SV1)
|$4.00
|TCGPlayer
|Basic Grass Energy – 278/193 – SV02: Paldea Evolved (SV02)
|$4.20
|TCGPlayer
|Basic Water Energy – 279/193 – SV02: Paldea Evolved (SV02)
|$8.00
|TCGPlayer
|Basic Fire Energy – 230/197 – SV03: Obsidian Flames (SV03)
|$4.61
|TCGPlayer
|Basic Psychic Energy – 207/165 – SV: Scarlet and Violet 151 (MEW)
|$4.99
|TCGPlayer
|Basic Darkness Energy
|$36.63
|Amazon
Only available in the Japanese Future Flash set / Save 43% off with a Historic Amazon low on this set here.
|Basic Metal Energy
|$34.00
|Amazon
Only available in the Japanese Ancient Roar set / Save 30% off with a Historic Amazon low on this set here.
Most expensive real golden Pokemon cards pre S/V
These golden Pokemon trading cards are all official and authentic Pokemon TCG cards. The most playable competitive cards tend to be the priciest, as they see play in decks at the highest level. You can use them in either the standard or the now, mostly unsupported extended metagames.
|Card
|Price
|Where to buy it
|Ultra Ball
Plasma Freeze, Secret Rare
|$220.01
|TCGPlayer
|Zekrom
Legendary Treasures, Secret Rare
|$101.31
|TCGPlayer
|Escape Rope
Burning Shadows, Secret Rare
|$81.29
|TCGPlayer
|Energy Recycler
Forbidden Light, Secret Rare
|$65.00
|TCGPlayer
|Rare Candy
Plasma Blast, Secret Rare
|$41.01
|TCGPlayer
|Path to the Peak
Chilling Reign, Secret Rare
|$25.64
|TCGPlayer
|Ancient Mew
(Japanese Exclusive Print, Misc.)
|$75.00
|TCGPlayer
|Mew
(Celebrations, Secret Rare)
|$33.00
|TCGPlayer
|Crushing Hammer
Ultra Prism, Secret Rare
|$28.01
|TCGPlayer
|Snorlax
Chilling Reign, Secret Rare
|$74.74
|TCGPlayer
Golden Pokemon Cards from Crown Zenith:
Crown Zenith is still available at major retailers, and it features some of the most captivating artworks seen for years in the Pokemon TCG. These four Galarian Gallery secret rare cards in particular have held their value since release. They feature the Pokemon ‘God’ cards from the Diamond and Pearl series looking truly majestic.
|Card
|Price
|Where to buy it
|Giratina VSTAR
Secret Rare – Crown Zenith: Galarian Gallery
|$67.31
|TCGPlayer
|Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR
Secret Rare – Crown Zenith: GalarianGallery
|$31.52
|TCGPlayer
|Giratina VSTAR
Secret Rare – Crown Zenith: Galarian Gallery
|$34.06
|TCGPlayer
|Arceus VSTAR
Secret Rare – Crown Zenith: Galarian Gallery
|$54.10
|TCGPlayer
Recap
Here’s a quick recap:
- Always remember to check the reputation of your seller, or use the links we’ve provided to TCGPlayer, as even Amazon will sometimes sell fake cards.
- Just because a card is gold and/or hyper-rare does not mean it will be very expensive.
- Read the product description well, to make sure you’re not purchasing a fan-made product.
- Always inspect golden Pokemon cards that you buy, and look out for grammatical errors, as well as incorrect coloration. Try to bring a real card along for comparison. If in doubt, don’t pay out in cash to avoid being scammed.
- Note that fan-made Pokemon cards can be beautiful and make for great gifts, but you cannot use them in tournament play. However, if your opponent doesn’t mind they can use proxy cards in test battles.
