How to catch Shiny Zekrom & Shiny Reshiram in Pokemon Go

Zekrom and Reshiram are returning to Raids in Pokemon Go for December 2021, but this time around you’ll be able to encounter Shiny versions of the Unova Legendaries!

To kick off the brand new Season of Heritage, Niantic are bringing the Tao trio Legendaries back into play. For the first half of December, you can encounter (and hopefully catch!) either Zekrom or Reshiram in 5-Star Raid Battles.

If you don’t already have these powerful Unova-region creatures, now is the perfect time to add them to your collection, as they’ll also be available to encounter in their Shiny variations for the first time ever in Pokemon Go.

It’s not easy to find Shiny Legendaries, though, so we’ve put together a guide with all the information you need to have the best chance at catching one below.

Contents

How to get Shiny Zekrom & Shiny Reshiram in Pokemon Go

As with any Shiny variation in Pokemon Go, encountering Shiny Zekrom or Shiny Reshiram in a 5-Star Raid Battle will require a lot of time, patience, and resources as they’ll spawn entirely at random.

To find one, you’ll need to take part in as many Raid Battles as you can with Zekrom or Reshiram, as it’s estimated that you have around a 1 in 20 chance of encountering a Shiny Legendary in a Raid Battle.

Zekrom and Reshiram will be appearing in 5-Star Raids from December 1, at 1oam until December 16, at 10am local time, so you’ll have just over two weeks to find Shiny versions of these Legendaries.

While there’s no real way to increase those chances of encountering Shiny versions of Zekrom or Reshiram, you can improve your chances of defeating them in Raid Battles with the counters we’ve listed below.

Shiny Zekrom counters in Pokemon Go

Use these Pokemon for the best chance at defeating Zekrom:

Palkia – Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

– Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Dialga – Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

– Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Rayquaza – Dragon Tail and Outrage

– Dragon Tail and Outrage Garchomp – Dragon Tail and Outrage

– Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragonite – Dragon Tail and Outrage

– Dragon Tail and Outrage Mamoswine – Mud-Slap and Avalanche

– Mud-Slap and Avalanche Salamence – Dragon Tail and Outrage

– Dragon Tail and Outrage Excadrill – Mud-Slap and Drill Run

If you don’t have any of these counters, remember that Zekrom is weak against Dragon, Fairy, Ground, and Ice-type attacks, so focus on your strongest Pokemon of those types.

Shiny Reshiram counters in Pokemon Go

Use these Pokemon for the best chance at defeating Reshiram:

Rayquaza – Dragon Tail and Outrage

– Dragon Tail and Outrage Dialga – Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

– Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Groudon – Dragon Tail and Earthquake

– Dragon Tail and Earthquake Rhyperior – Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

– Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker Rampardos – Smack Down and Rock Slide

– Smack Down and Rock Slide Garchomp – Dragon Tail and Outrage

– Dragon Tail and Outrage Dragonite – Dragon Tail and Outrage

– Dragon Tail and Outrage Tyranitar – Smack Down and Stone Edge

If you don’t have any of these counters, remember that Reshiram is weak against Dragon, Ground, and Rock-type attacks, so focus on your best Pokemon of those types.

As always, once you encounter the Legendary that you want, make sure you’re using Pinap Berries and landing a combination of Excellent Throws and Curve Balls to increase your chances of catching it.

That’s everything you need to know about Shiny Zekrom and Shiny Reshiram! For more Pokemon Go tips, check out our guides below:

