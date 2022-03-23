Quagsire weaknesses in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

If you’re looking for Quagsire’s weaknesses in games like Pokemon Go or Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, our list of best counters will help you beat it in no time.

The dual Water/Ground-type Quagsire first appeared in Pokemon Gold & Silver as part of the Johto region. It is known in the Pokedex as the Water Fish Pokemon and it evolves from Wooper at Level 20.

Whether you’re playing Pokemon Go or a mainline game like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, you’ll need to know Quagsire’s weaknesses and the best counters in order to defeat it.

Quagsire weaknesses in Pokemon

Quagsire is a Water/Ground-type Pokemon, which means it’s weak against the following attack types:

Grass

Figuring out how to defeat Quagsire can be quite difficult, especially as it only has one weakness, but if you have a strong team of Grass-type Pokemon with Grass-type moves, it will be much easier to win.

In fact, Quagsire actually has a double weakness (4x damage) to Grass-type attacks, which makes it incredibly vulnerable towards them.

Quagsire resistances in Pokemon

As a Water/Ground-type Pokemon, Quagsire is resistant to the following attack types:

Electric

Fire

Poison

Rock

Steel

In mainline Pokemon games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Quagsire is actually immune to Electric-type attacks, but in Pokemon Go, it’s only resistant to them.

You should avoid using Pokemon or attacks that have these typings, as they won’t do much damage to Quagsire at all – especially Electric-type attacks.

Best counters for Quagsire in Pokemon

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat Quagsire in different Pokemon games:

Pokemon Best Moves Roserade Razor Leaf & Grass Knot Torterra Razor Leaf & Frenzy Plant Tangrowth Vine Whip & Power Whip Exeggutor Bullet Seed & Solar Beam Leafeon Razor Leaf & Leaf Blade Abomasnow Razor Leaf & Energy Ball Venusaur Vine Whip & Frenzy Plant Victreebel Razor Leaf & Leaf Blade

Quagsire can be difficult to defeat, but with a team of those counters (or just strong Grass-types in general), you should be fine.

