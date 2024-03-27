Sephiroth becomes final boss of Pokemon BDSP in epic video

The One-Winged Angel has descended upon Sinnoh, thanks to one fanmade video that unleashes Sephiroth into Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Sephiroth has appeared in numerous crossovers, both inside the Final Fantasy series and with other properties, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This led to an online trend of fans randomly adding Sephiroth to different games.

The latest game world to be invaded by the One-Winged Angel is the Sinnoh region from Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, as shown in a video created by TheYisusOne on Twitter/X.

The video shows the protagonist facing Sephiroth at the Spear Pillar, silently waiting for a battle like Red did in Pokemon Gold & Silver. Though it’s not quite silent, as Final Fantasy VII’s famous “One-Winged Angel” theme plays in the background.

“At that point you might as well quit….That 9999 damage each hit,” one Twitter/X user joked, while another said, “This is about as scary as running into the Cynthia house in Black & White.”

One fan pointed out that “One Focus Sash Rattata with Endeavor and Quick Attack smokes this loser,” referring to the famous Pokemon strategy that allows weak Pokemon to overcome much stronger opponents.

“Pokemon Trainer vs Sephiroth on Spear Pillar… wait, this has been done in Smash,” a player wrote, while another one noticed, “I mean. Cynthia is basically Sephiroth with Blond Hair.”

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl have a notoriously difficult endgame, with an Elite Four and Champion that will absolutely decimate unprepared trainers. Luckily, you don’t have to face down Sephiroth’s massive Masamune, like Cloud Strife and his pals do in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.