Garchomp weaknesses in Pokemon & the best counters to defeat it

Garchomp is one of the strongest Pokemon in games like Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends Arceus, so you’ll need to know its weaknesses and the best counters to be able to defeat it.

The dual Dragon/Ground-type Garchomp first appeared in Diamond & Pearl’s Sinnoh region as Gible’s final evolution. It is known in the Pokedex as the Mach Pokemon, and it evolves from Gabite at Level 48.

While this pseudo-Legendary creature has become a fan favorite, it’s also gained a reputation for being incredibly frustrating to defeat, especially when it appears on Cynthia’s team in Diamond & Pearl.

So whether you’re playing the popular mobile game Pokemon Go or a mainline entry like Pokemon Legends Arceus, knowing Garchomp’s weaknesses is essential to defeating this powerful opponent.

Garchomp weaknesses in Pokemon

Dragon

Fairy

Ice

With three clear weaknesses, it shouldn’t be too difficult to find a counter that can defeat Garchomp. The main thing to worry about is its high Attack stat and powerful moves that can one-shot weaker Pokemon.

It’s worth remembering that Garchomp actually has a double weakness to Ice-type attacks (4x damage), so it’s definitely best to focus on those moves where possible.

Garchomp resistances in Pokemon

Electric

Fire

Poison

Rock

As a Ground/Dragon-type Pokemon, Garchomp is resistant to Electric, Fire, Poison, and Rock-type attacks, so avoid using those wherever possible as they won’t do much damage at all.

In the mainline games like Legends Arceus and Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Garchomp is actually immune to Electric-type attacks, so don’t even bother using them.

Best counters for Garchomp in Pokemon

These are some of the best counters you can use to defeat Garchomp in different Pokemon games:

Pokemon Best Attacks Mamoswine Powder Snow and Avalanche Abomasnow Powder Snow and Weather Ball Weavile Ice Shard and Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath and Avalanche Dialga Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor Glalie Ice Shard and Avalanche Alolan Ninetales Powder Snow and Weather Ball Froslass Powder Snow and Avalanche Palkia Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Most of our recommended counters are Ice-type, as they’re the best to target Garchomp’s weaknesses, but you can also try Fairy-types like Gardevoir or Togekiss.

Not all of our suggested counters are available in every game, but there should be at least one you can catch and use to defeat Garchomp.

That's everything you need to know about Garchomp weaknesses and counters!

