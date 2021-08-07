Pokemon Unite Holowear skin concept makes Garchomp the perfect gentleman

A Pokemon Unite player has come up with the perfect skin concept for Garchomp, turning it into a dapper old chap straight out of a silent movie with some spiffing Holowear.

The All-Rounder is one of the most popular picks in Unite thanks to its strong engagement and durability. When used correctly, it can be your team’s main tank, soaking up enough damage to let allies score goals or come out on top during skirmishes.

Many Pokemon in the game have Holowear, including Garchomp who has a Beach Style skin. But one fan has come up with an entirely new concept for the Dragon/Ground-type, transforming it into a top hat-wearing, Charlie Chaplain-like gentleman.

Cool Pokemon Unite Garchomp Holowear concept

Reddit user u/Laxenadre shared their skin idea on July 27, giving the All-Rounder a charming new look. In it, it wears a black top hat, a black and white tuxedo with a bow tie, and hilariously has a mustache. All of it ties together to create that timeless, 1920s-esque feel.

Fellow players absolutely loved the concept, with one commenting, “Love it and need it,” and another saying, “Now we’re talkin.” Others took the opportunity to crack jokes in adoration for the skin.

“Is this SirGarchomp?!” a user wrote. “Ah yes, Garchap!” exclaimed someone else, and our personal favorite: “Le ‘Chomp, pronounced with a soft ch and French accent.”

With TiMi Studios choosing to make some absolutely ridiculous skins (yes, Snorlax in a swim ring, we’re talking about you), it wouldn’t be so far-fetched to see an amusing Holowear like this added to the game. Garchomp running around in a waistcoat – now that’s what we really want to see.

For more tips and tricks on becoming the ultimate Pokemon Unite player, check out our guides below:

