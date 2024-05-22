10 best Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade full art cards

Twilight Masquerade is just around the corner, and it looks like a must-have set for Pokemon TCG collectors who want to fill their binders with beautiful cards. In particular, there are some stunning Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares to keep an eye out for.

To help you decide on your next chase cards for this expansion set, we’ve ranked the 10 best Twilight Masquerade full art cards to keep an eye on, including a variety of Pokemon and Trainer cards.

Please note, this expansion set isn’t out yet at the time of writing. Check back on the release day for further information and more card images.

Article continues after ad

10. Chimecho (179/167)

The Pokemon Company Chimecho (106/101) Pokemon card.

Mask of Change and Twilight Masquerade both contain some exceptionally interesting cards that feature underappreciated Pokemon.

If you asked a group of Pokemon fans to name their favorite ‘mon, chances are that Chimecho wouldn’t be high up on the list — but this card sells the aesthetic of the Pokemon beautifully. It has a fantastic depth-of-field effect, capturing the movement of Chimecho swaying in the breeze.

Article continues after ad

While this won’t be the most expensive chase card in Twilight Masquerade, it’s one to watch as an art collector. The full art design is high quality, and it perfectly matches the overall theme of Twilight Masquerade.

Article continues after ad

9. Tatsugiri (186/167)

The Pokemon Company Tatsugiri (186/167) Pokemon card.

When it was initially revealed, this card was affectionately referred to as the “Keith Haring” Tatsugiri piece. The full art design resembles the legendary artist’s work with its vibrant color scheme and quirky doodles around the Tatsugiri figures.

When compared to the vast majority of cards in this expansion set, the Tatsugiri Illustration Rare ultimately stands out as a unique piece. It’s not your typical Pokemon card – leaning into a more pop art style with a scattered, collage-esque style of drawing.

While it’s hard to predict the prices of Twilight Masquerade cards now with certainty, this piece could likely hold some value for collectors down the line.

Article continues after ad

8. Pinsir (168/167)

The Pokemon Company Pinsir (067/066) Pokemon card.

Amidst all of the hype (and concerns) about this upcoming set, the Illustration Rare for Pinsir has stood out as a surprising fan favorite.

Article continues after ad

While Pinsir isn’t the most popular ‘mon out there, it’s easy to see why people love this card. Pinsir is a typically scary or intimidating Pokemon with almost alien-like features, so seeing it in such an adorable pose and comforting background makes it a memorable piece of artwork.

7. Sinistcha ex (210/167)

The Pokemon Company Sinistcha ex (068/066) Pokemon card.

As Pokemon is a family-friendly franchise, the large majority of cards are colorful and even cheery. This Sinistcha ex is strikingly different from most Pokemon ex cards out there, painting a morbid and dark story that ties into the Pokemon’s lore.

Article continues after ad

If you’re unfamiliar with Sinistcha’s Pokedex entry, it notes that Sinistcha “pretends to be tea, trying to fool people into drinking it so it can drain their life-force” — which makes the artwork for this card potentially disturbing, showing the Pokemon hiding and watching a Trainer.

The unique aesthetic and unsettling story tied to the Pokemon make this Sinistcha piece a standout full art card. It also has plenty of competitive viability, offering a heavy-hitting Attack, Damage Counter mobility, and a minor heal, too.

Article continues after ad

6. Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex (216/167)

The Pokemon Company Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex (091/066) Pokemon card.

In a similar vein to the Pinsir Illustration Rare mentioned earlier, this piece features a typically ferocious Pokemon in a sweet, relaxed environment. It has a painterly aesthetic and narrative appeal, making it one to watch as an art collector.

Article continues after ad

Bloodmoon Ursaluna can be seen here having a snack in a forest clearing, surrounded by other Pokemon like Munchlax and Teddiursa. It’s incredibly different from the other Bloodmoon Ursaluna cards in Twilight Masquerade, which all show the Pokemon poised and ready for battle.

While this is an art collector’s card, without a doubt, it also holds immense potential for competitive players. Its Ability lowers the Energy cost of its 240 damage Attack by 1 for every Prize Card the opponent has taken, meaning that it can be a game-changer in the middle to late stages of a match.

5. Eevee (188/167)

The Pokemon Company Eevee (188/167) Pokemon card.

This Eevee Illustration Rare is one of the most anxiously awaited cards from Twilight Masquerade. It was initially released as part of the Japanese set Crimson Haze, where it was snapped up as one of the most popular cards in that expansion set.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Eevee-themed Pokemon cards will almost always be popular, but this particular gem will be hard to get hold of. It has an adorable design that plays into the popular cottagecore aesthetic, and it also has Abilities like Ascension, which make it ideal for Eeveelution-centric decks.

4. Perrin (220/167) and Hisuian Growlithe (181/167)

The Pokemon Company Perrin (220/167) and Hisuian Growlithe (075/066) Pokemon cards.

Including one of these cards without the other would be unfair, as they’re a perfect duo. Perrin and Hisuian Growlithe stand out as two of the most interesting Pokemon card duos in recent history, with plenty of narrative appeal that collectors are bound to love.

Perrin’s legs can be seen in the Hisuian Growlithe card, and Growlithe’s face can be seen in the reflection of her camera, making the cards fit perfectly together like a jigsaw puzzle.

Article continues after ad

These will likely be two of the biggest chase cards in Twilight Masquerade, thanks to their vibrant aesthetic and lore-driven appeal. If you end up seeking them out online, be aware that people may be selling them for a better price as a pair, so shop around on different resale platforms.

Article continues after ad

3. Kieran (218/167)

Troll and Toad/The Pokemon Company Kieran (218/167) Pokemon card.

Kieran has developed somewhat of a cult following in the Pokemon community thanks to the Scarlet & Violet DLC, and this card is a perfect snapshot of the character.

This piece is a great example of how Twilight Masquerade captures the nature of Kitakami perfectly, using jewel tones and festival motifs to create a lively scene. It has plenty of depth and motion to it, with nods to fan-favorite Pokemon like Ogerpon and Pikachu.

Article continues after ad

Alongside this, it’s also a dual-choice Supporter card, which is rare and points to it being a card that we could see doing the rounds on the competitive circuit.

When you play this card, you get to choose between a free switch between your Active Pokemon and a Benched Pokemon or a 30 damage buff towards your opponent’s Active Pokemon ex or Pokemon V before applying weaknesses and resistances. It’s a flexible card and would be fun to play in a match.

Article continues after ad

2. Carmine (217/167)

The Pokemon Company Carmine (217/167) Pokemon card.

If you’ve been online in any Pokemon TCG forums lately, you’re bound to have seen a lot of excitement about this upcoming Carmine full art piece. It’s one of the standout Trainer cards from Twilight Masquerade, and it has the potential to run up plenty of resale value.

Article continues after ad

Much like the Chimecho card mentioned earlier on, this Illustration Rare has a magical depth of field effect to it. Pokemon cards don’t often have much realism to them (other than the incredible crochet or clay sculpture cards), but this gem has lots of dimension to it.

If you end up pulling this, make sure to sleeve it and take good care of it. Full art Supporters with popular characters like Carmine almost always end up as goldmines, and the hype surrounding this card points to it being one of the biggest chase cards in the expansion set.

Article continues after ad

1. Greninja ex (214/167)

The Pokemon Company Greninja ex (214/167) Pokemon card.

Some theories are floating around the Pokemon community right now that Greninja is lined up to be the next Charizard – meaning it’ll be the next golden child of The Pokemon Company.

Article continues after ad

It’s been featured heavily in a lot of iconic designs (including a woodblock piece for the upcoming Shrouded Fable set), and this Special Illustration Rare is one of the most memorable in Twilight Masquerade. It’s psychedelic and intense, with a vibrant color scheme.

On top of the beautiful artwork, there’s some real competitive power here. Shinobi Blade deals a hefty chunk of damage while giving users a deck-search opportunity, and Mirage Barrage has the potential to stack up huge numbers against opponents.

Cards like Greninja ex are bound to stick around as collector’s pieces in the community for a good while. Some fans even think that Greninja is gearing up to be the next Charizard in the Pokemon world, as it’s beginning to pop up in a lot of cards and popular merchandise.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re keen on learning more about Twilight Masquerade before it comes out, make sure to check out our full guide for even more information.