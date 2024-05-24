Pokemon TCG players declare “best” Twilight Masquerade pull and its not what you think

Twilight Masquerade has finally hit the Pokemon TCG market and it’s caused quite a stir in the community already. It’s an intriguing expansion set, with plenty of powerful Pokemon and Trainer cards, and picking the best out of the bunch is a tall order.

That hasn’t stopped Pokemon TCG fans from trying, though. Tier list after tier list has popped up on social media since release day, with fans bringing up cards like Dragapult ex, Carmine, and Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex as contenders for the number one card in Twilight Masquerade.

A surprising card has made its way to the top of most lists, though – Unfair Stamp (165/167), one of the new ACE SPEC cards from the expansion set. The card popped up in a top 10 from a Pokemon content creator on X recently, alongside Scoop Up Cyclone (162/167).

The creator, @AbrandNewMac, noted that, “The name speaks for itself. The card can feel unfair. It changes how decks approach the game.” They then compared it to the Yu-Gi-Oh! card Nibiru, the Primal Being, for the potentially game-ending effects and level of control that it offers.

Continuing, they elaborated, “It keeps decks honest and racing you off the board if you start slow or they pop off early” before crowning it as the best card out of the Twilight Masquerade expansion set.

Other fans agreed with the decision, with some getting mildly side-tracked by the comparison to another trading card game. One player shared a picture of their triple ACE SPEC card haul, noting, “Makes me feel good for getting a second one today!”

In a similar post, Pokemon TCG fans were astounded by the power of the card, with many noting that it could pop up in a Bibarel Charizard ex deck. One joked, “Chat is this real? Bibarel meta incoming.”

ACE SPEC cards have always been powerful and bringing them back into the game with Temporal Forces seems to have been a fantastic move. It’ll be interesting to see how these ACE SPEC cards perform on the competitive circuit as the year progresses.