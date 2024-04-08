What is a Hyper Rare card? Pokemon TCG explained

Wondering what type of sparkly Pokemon card you just pulled? Well here’s a look at exactly what a Hyper Rare Pokemon card is and how to spot it in a pack.

Learning about the various Pokemon card rarities can take some time and practice. Hyper Rare cards are one of the most visually striking card types, with a triple star rarity symbol and an eye-catching golden design. They’re commonly faked, too, but if you pull an authentic one, they can be valuable.

Hyper Rare cards are marked with a trio of golden stars, which you can see an example of on the card image below. It’s important to highlight that Hyper Rare cards can feature Items, Trainers, Pokemon, or even Stadiums – they’re not just Pokemon-centric card variants.

The Pokemon Company Example of the Hyper Rare trio of stars marker.

There is a very similar rarity in Japanese Pokemon TCG sets called Ultra Rare. These cards have different markers but share the same striking, gilded aesthetic.

Hyper Rares are, unsurprisingly, hard to pull. They have low pull rates and are often highly sought-after by collectors who value their unique aesthetic. As mentioned, they’re also commonly faked by counterfeit sellers online so it’s important to buy from trustworthy, verified sellers.

How to find out if you have a Hyper Rare card

Unlike other rarities like SIRs which can be harder to identify, Hyper Rares are easy to spot thanks to their shiny aesthetic. They have golden borders, intense shine, and full artwork, so look out for the following if you pull something golden:

Is there a triple star in the bottom left-hand corner? The triple star (two on the bottom, one on the top – like a pyramid) is the rarity marker for Hyper Rares. Are the stars golden? The Hyper Rare rarity symbol is always made up of golden stars. Black or white stars only exist on other card rarities. Is the card authentic? When dealing with a card type that can be commonly faked, it’s important to double check your source and make sure all the information lines up. Is the card name and number correct, for example, and does the artwork match a source image on a verified site like Bulbapedia?

If you do end up pulling a Hyper Rare, make sure to sleeve it and keep it safe in a binder. Some of the most valuable cards from recent sets in the Scarlet & Violet era have been Hyper Rares, and it’s possible that they could hold lots of value down the line.