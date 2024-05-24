Pokemon TCG collector proves “first pack magic” with Twilight Masquerade pulls

Some Pokemon TCG collectors are simply luckier than others. Whenever a new expansion set drops – like Twilight Masquerade – Pokemon forums and social media pages are full to the brim with collectors sharing their latest and greatest pulls.

It’s a perfect time to gauge which cards will be valuable down the line as a collector, and it can be useful as a competitive player to predict which Pokemon cards will be popular in tournament matches, too. Social media is usually inundated with tier lists.

One Pokemon TCG player astounded the community by unveiling their “first pack magic” online. They posted a haul of cards from their first-ever Twilight Masquerade Booster Pack – subsequently pulling everyone’s chase cards in the process.

Article continues after ad

The highlights from this Booster Pack haul include Greninja ex (214/167), Probopass (182/167), and Eevee (188/167). The Greninja ex, in particular, is arguably the most valuable card from Twilight Masquerade right now, dominating both resale platforms and competitive tournaments.

Article continues after ad

The Eevee card is a fan-favorite, as are most Eevee and Eeveelution cards. This particular Eevee has an almost cottagecore feel to it, which has gone down immensely well with art collectors online. One excited Eevee collector commented on the post, saying, “That Eevee card is fantastic. I want one.”

Other players were shocked by the original poster’s luck, with one noting, “I only get first (and last) pack tragic”, riffing off of OP’s caption about “first pack magic”. Another jokingly chimed in, “And don’t forget every pack in between too!”

Article continues after ad

Another Pokemon TCG collector commented, “My last first pack magic was Crown Zenith! Will buy my first Twilight Masquerade tomorrow! Congrats on your pull!”

As with every Pokemon TCG expansion set, plenty of people feel that pull rates are skewed or that Booster Packs are weighted against players – but people like OP from this post disprove that theory, showing that lucky Packs are out there.

Article continues after ad

If you’re keen on getting your own Twilight Masquerade Packs, make sure to check out our buying guides for the Elite Trainer Box and Build & Battle Box. These two items come with plenty of packs and some crucial TCG accessories like coins and counters.