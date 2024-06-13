Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer: Most expensive cards

A thrilling release with some great new cards, Night Wanderer is a Pokemon TCG special set that came out on June 7, 2024, and it’s one to watch as a collector. While there are some powerful cards from a competitive standpoint, this is undoubtedly an important set for collectors who value beautiful art.

Special sets are smaller than standard sets but they often have a stronger theme and narrative pull. Here are the most expensive cards from Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer, ranked in order up to the most expensive card with data from eBay and Collectr.

Please note – Night Wanderer has a small spoiler for a Scarlet & Violet mystery character. If you’ve not played and want to avoid the reveal, skip the last two cards.

Article continues after ad

10. Xerosic’s Scheme (086/064)

The Pokemon Company Xerosic’s Scheme (086/064) Pokemon card.

Firstly, Xerosic being featured in a new Pokemon card may have surprised fans when it was initially revealed – after all, he is a character from Pokemon X & Y – but he arguably fits the nefarious theming of Night Wanderer perfectly.

Article continues after ad

This card feels rich and vibrant, with Xerosic taking an almost smug stance in the ever-recognizable Team Flare scientist uniform. Out of all the Supporters in Night Wanderer, it’s the most visually unique in terms of color and structure.

When it comes to competitive viability, this card is punchy. It’s reminiscent of the Unfair Stamp ACE SPEC, requiring your opponent to discard cards from their hand until they only have three left.

Article continues after ad

You can currently nab a copy of Xerosic’s Scheme (086/064) for around $10-13, although higher-quality versions of the card may end up selling for more. It’s worth shopping around and trying to find a reputable reseller with the fairest price.

9. Janine’s Secret Technique (084/064)

The Pokemon Company Janine’s Secret Technique (084/064) Pokemon card.

While this card was heavily memed when it was initially released, Janine (084/064) is a wonderful nod to an iconic character that fits the Night Wanderer set aesthetic perfectly. It’s a dynamic and rich Supporter card that holds some playable weight, too.

Article continues after ad

There’s a heavy focus on Special Conditions in Night Wanderer and this card is no exception. In fact, this card’s Ability ties perfectly to the Okidogi ex card that you’ll find later in this article.

Article continues after ad

Janine’s Secret Technique asks you to choose two Pokemon. For each one, search for a Basic Dark Energy and attach it to that Pokemon before shuffling your deck. If Energy was attached in this way, the Pokemon in question is now Poisoned.

The Janine card is a middling card in terms of value – it’s more valuable than most Supporters in Night Wanderer, but it’s not quite top of the list. You’ll be able to find a copy of it for around $13-16 at the time of writing.

8. Power Hourglass (094/064)

The Pokemon Company Power Hourglass (094/064) Pokemon card.

There are several Ultra Rare cards in Night Wanderer and this Power Hourglass stands out as one of the most intriguing. Pokemon Tool cards are often overlooked when it comes to beautiful full art pieces, but this gem manages to feel mystical and divine with its eye-catching gold color scheme.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Aesthetics aside, the card itself holds some true power from the perspective of a competitive Pokemon player. At the end of your turn, if your Active Pokemon has this Tool attached, you may grab a Basic Energy from your discard pile and attach it to the Pokemon. It’s simple but effective.

At the time of writing, a copy of Power Hourglass (094/064) will set you back roughly $13-18, depending on the seller and platform you choose to shop with. It’s possible that this card could spike in value, though, as Ultra Rares are highly sought after by collectors who value beautiful artwork.

Article continues after ad

7. Munkidori ex (088/064)

The Pokemon Company Munkidori ex (088/064) Pokemon card.

Munkidori ex is the first Loyal Three card of the article – but don’t worry, they’re all in here and worth paying attention to as a collector. This card has a striking art style that looks almost abstract in nature, showing Munkidori flipping over in the middle of a battle to land an attack on its opponent.

Article continues after ad

The Ability and Attack on this card are both intriguing. The Ability, Anticlimax, is directly related to Pecharunt ex being in play. If it is and Munkidori ex is Knocked Out by damage from an opponent’s Attack, they take one less Prize Card than normal.

Article continues after ad

The Attack, Dirty Headbutt, is a little more risky and worth planning around if you’re intending to use this card. It deals 190 damage, but Munkidori ex cannot use it the next turn.

You can find a copy of Munkidori ex (088/064) for roughly $15-20 on resale platforms like eBay right now, although some high-quality copies will end up costing you more. A different Munkidori card recently pulled in huge numbers at NAIC 2024, so it’s possible this could change in the future.

6. Cassiopeia (085/064)

The Pokemon Company Cassiopeia (085/064) Pokemon card.

Cassiopeia – or Penny, as some might know her – is an exceptionally popular character from the Scarlet & Violet era thanks to her part in Team Star and the main storyline in the Generation 9 video games. There are two interesting Cassiopeia cards in Night Wanderer and this is one of the most valuable.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This card showcases both aspects of Cassiopeia. It features the dark and ominous hideout setting, with a computer screen that’s flashing up nefarious Team Star business, but it also features her cute and fluffy Eevee backpack. It’s a card with depth, personality, and charm.

It’s also a decently useful card, although it’s somewhat situational as it can only be used when it’s the last piece in your hand. If you play a Cassiopeia card, you can search your deck for 2 cards and put them into your hand before shuffling your deck.

Currently, you’ll be able to score a copy of this Special Rare for around $16 on several resale platforms. There’s a Special Art Rare version of the card which goes for a much higher price – but we’ll get to that later on in the article.

Article continues after ad

5. Okidogi ex (087/064)

The Pokemon Company Okidogi ex (087/064) Pokemon card.

Coming in at a slightly higher price than Munkidori ex, Okidogi ex is a unique card that fans of Hisuian Zoroark decks are likely to enjoy. It relies on inflicting Poison on itself, leading to some truly punchy damage.

Article continues after ad

The Poison Muscles Ability allows the player to deck search for 2 Dark Energy and attach them to Okidogi ex. If they do this, Okidogi ex is now Poisoned which sets up the Attack Crazy Chain perfectly. Crazy Chain does 130 damage as standard but deals 130 more if Okidogi ex is Poisoned.

It’s a hefty card, and the artwork makes it stand out from the pack, too. The Loyal Three and Pecharunt have all had their personalities portrayed perfectly in Night Wanderer, making for some truly unique cards.

Article continues after ad

This particular Loyal Three member can currently be found on resale platforms for roughly $22-30, with a few pristine quality cards going for prices closer to $40-50.

4. Pecharunt ex (092/064)

The Pokemon Company Pecharunt ex (092/064) Pokemon card.

Surprisingly, the Ultra Rare iteration of Pecharunt ex in Night Wanderer is not currently the most expensive Pecharunt card in the special set. That being said, this jaw-dropping card is still a worthwhile chase card for collectors.

Article continues after ad

Also known as Hyper Rares in English sets, UR cards are almost always show-stopping pieces, and this is no different. The pink and purple tones of Pecharunt’s design contrast perfectly with the rich ambers and golden hues of the typical Ultra Rare design.

Article continues after ad

It’s fair to say that the majority of this card’s value comes from its Ability and Attack, though. The Ability Subjugating Chains allows for a free swap with a Benched ‘mon, Poisoning the new Active, and the Attack Irritating Burst does 60 damage for every Prize Card your opponent has taken.

You can find a copy of this Ultra Rare for around $16-20 right now, although this card has the potential to spike in value over the next few weeks thanks to its Ability and striking design.

3. Pecharunt ex (090/064)

The Pokemon Company Pecharunt ex (090/064) Pokemon card.

Ogerpon was undoubtedly the star of the show in Twilight Masquerade and Pecharunt fulfills the same role for Night Wanderer – as it will with the upcoming Shrouded Fable release, too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This card has rich and detailed layers to it, with the mochi chains adding real depth to the design. It perfectly encapsulates the chaotic nature of this new Pokemon, using an eye-catching color scheme to make the ‘mon pop.

The Attack and Ability for this Pecharunt ex card are the same as the previously mentioned Ultra Rare – meaning it’s competitively viable and punchy.

Currently, this card can be found on multiple resale platforms for roughly $30 – varying slightly depending on platform, quality, and seller. If you’re keen to get this card, make sure to shop around and find the best offer possible.

Article continues after ad

2. Fezandipiti ex (089/64)

The Pokemon Company Fezandipiti ex (089/64) Pokemon card.

Out of the Loyal Three, Fezandipiti ex is currently the most expensive trio member. It’s easy to see why – this card has a rich and vibrant art style, along with some real competitive value, too.

One of the best things about Night Wanderer is the wide variety of art styles on offer. You have almost realistic artwork on offer with the artist REND and their takes on Pokemon like Zorua, which contrasts perfectly with this dynamic, retro artwork that looks as if it’s part of a tapestry.

Article continues after ad

The Attack on this card offers a lot of flexibility, letting you deal 100 damage to an opponent’s Pokemon and bypass Weaknesses and Resistances for Benched ‘mons. The Ability, Turning the Tables, lets you draw 3 cards once per turn if one of your Pokemon was Knocked Out last turn.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, Fezandipiti ex (089/064) is currently being sold in the realms of $40-50, varying based on how pristine the card is.

1. Cassiopeia (091/064)

The Pokemon Company Cassiopeia (091/064) Pokemon card.

Finally, this Cassiopeia Special Art Rare caused waves in the community when it was released. It has immense depth to it – placing the viewer inside Cassiopeia’s computer screen, with waves of code and graphs crackling over the front of the card.

Cassiopeia’s Sylveon can also be seen in the background, which adds to the aesthetic appeal here as this is one of the most popular Eeveelutions.

Aside from the visual appeal and artistic value, this card holds some potential for competitive players as mentioned. It’s somewhat situational, but drawing this card at the right time in a match could make the difference between winning and losing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Currently, this card is sitting in the range of $55-70 on multiple resale platforms, depending on the quality of the card. It’s the priciest card in Night Wanderer by a mile at the time of writing, so sleeve it and take good care of it if you end up pulling it.

If you’re on the hunt for more rare and valuable cards to your collection, make sure to check out our Twilight Masquerade and Paldean Fates price guides, too. These sets also hold value for collectors, especially those who want to chase down unique full arts.

Make sure to check out our grading guide, too. Getting a Pokemon card graded can make all the difference when it comes to selling and securing a good price.