What is a SIR card? Pokemon TCG explained

Confused about Pokemon card rarities? Here, we’ll explain exactly what a Special Illustration Rare card is and how you can spot a SIR card when ripping packs.

Put simply, SIR stands for Special Illustration Rare. It refers to a specific kind of rare card that can be found in a variety of English-language Pokemon card products, with the Japanese equivalent being ‘SAR’ or Special Art Rare.

There are lots of different rarities when it comes to Pokemon cards and it can be pretty confusing getting to grips with them when starting your own collection. If you’ve spent any time in online Pokemon TCG communities, you’re bound to have seen the term ‘SIR’ being thrown around.

SIR cards are marked with a double golden star. Both the number of stars and the color of the stars are important – Double Rares, for example, have the same double stars but they’re black not gold.

The Pokemon Company / Canva Example of the SIR marking on Miraidon ex.

Special Illustration Rares are usually valuable, as they have gorgeous artwork and low pull rates. For example, some of the most expensive cards from Temporal Forces like Iron Crown ex (206/162) are Special Illustration Rare cards.

How to find out if you have a SIR card

It’s easy to get confused between rarities, as the vast majority of them use a variation of a star symbol as a marker. If you think you’ve pulled a SIR, follow these three steps:

Check the artwork. Is the card a vibrant full-art piece? One of the things that makes SIR cards so valuable is their intricate artwork. Count the stars. There should be two stars on the bottom left-hand corner of the card. Check the star color. If there are two stars and they’re gold, you’ve got a SIR.

If you’re unsure what you’re dealing with exactly, it’s worth typing out the name into the official Pokemon TCG database. This site will tell you everything you need to know about the card, ranging from the set name and illustrator to the regulation mark and rarity.

If you do pull a Special Illustration Rare – congratulations! Sleeve it and store it safely in a binder. Whether you’re a competitive player or a collector, it’s good to keep specialty cards safe right from the get-go.