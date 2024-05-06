Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer expansion set: Release date, cards, more

The Pokemon TCG Night Wanderer set is lined up for June and it’ll be introducing some powerful cards. Here’s everything we know about the Night Wanderer subset so far.

If you’re a fan of the Pokemon introduced in the Teal Mask DLC, you’ll love the newly announced Pokemon TCG set. Called Night Wanderer, the subset was announced in the Japanese Champions League live stream and it’s looking to add some exciting new cards to the format.

To get you ready for this release, we’ve gathered all the information currently available about Night Wanderer – including the release date and what to expect. We’ll be sure to update this article when we have further details on this Pokemon TCG set, so check back closer to the release date.

As confirmed in the Champions League live stream, Night Wanderer is releasing on June 7, 2024. This means it’ll be coming out just after the Twilight Masquerade set, so it’s going to be a busy couple of months for Pokemon TCG collectors.

It’s important to note that this is a Japanese release, meaning it won’t be coming out in other locations. If you’re not based in Japan, you’ll need to find a trustworthy retailer to sort out the import process for you. These cards will likely appear in English sets, but this is just speculation on our part.

New Pokemon cards in Night Wanderer

At the time of writing, a card list is not available for this set. We do know that it’s heavily based off of Pecharunt and the Loyal Three, meaning Fezandipiti, Okidogi, and Munkidori will play a large part in the set.

Some cards were revealed during the Champions League live stream, which you can see in the image below. Based on these card images, it’s safe to say that the Night Wanderer set is going to be one to watch as a collector – the art style is dynamic and vibrant.

The Pokemon Company Cards revealed from Night Wanderer in the Champion’s League livestream.

One of the cards that stands out here is the ACE SPEC card – this will be the first ever Stadium ACE SPEC card in the game, so it’s one to watch if you play competitively.

The cards from this set point to there being 64 cards at a minimum to look forward to. It’s unclear how many special cards there will be, but fans can expect at least 64 exciting cards to add to their collection in June.

Pecharunt in particular looks like a solid card to have as a player. It has the Attack “Irritating Burst” which deals 60 damage times the number of Prize cards the opponent has taken. Combining this with the decent HP pool of 190 makes this card sturdy and reliable.

There isn’t much else that’s currently known about this set out in the wild, but it looks like it’ll be an immensely fun one. It’s likely we’ll see other popular ‘mons in this subset like Ogerpon, too, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for your favorite current-gen critters.

When more information about this set becomes available, we’ll be sure to update this hub with everything you need to know. For now, why not check out Mask of Change? It’s a recent Japanese set that’s gone down swimmingly with collectors.