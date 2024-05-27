Pokemon TCG Paradox Clash Tin review: Ideal for new fans but a loss for collectors

Keeping up with the Pokemon TCG release schedule is no easy feat. While it’s not quite as hectic as other TCG schedules (looking at you, Magic: The Gathering), there are lots of expansion sets and product drops to keep tabs on as a Pokemon collector.

One of the standalone products that’s just hit the market is the Pokemon TCG Paradox Clash Tin. It was released on May 24, 2024 — the same day as Twilight Masquerade — but it feels considerably different from the Ogerpon-centric expansion set.

Here’s a complete review of the Paradox Clash Tin – looking at how it ties into the latest Pokemon releases and which Booster Packs are included inside.

Pokemon TCG Paradox Clash Tin – Key details

Price: $26.99

$26.99 Made by: The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company Release date: May 24, 2024

A prehistoric pal

Dexerto First look at the Pokemon TCG Paradox Clash Tin.

There are two Paradox Clash Tins out there — one with Walking Wake and one with Iron Leaves. The only difference is the promo card and design on the case, so collectors can pick based on their favorite Paradox Pokemon or whether they played Scarlet or Violet.

I opted for the Walking Wake Tin — who doesn’t love a weird dinosaur dog with a fancy hat? At first glance, the Paradox Clash Tin was a fairly standard Pokemon TCG Tin. The design was striking and showed Walking Wake about to leap into battle.

It was good quality and wrapped well, so I felt confident the items inside would be safe — which isn’t always the case when it comes to Pokemon card products. Some items, like the Holiday Calendar or Fun Packs, can be easily damaged and ruin the cards inside.

Dexerto Walking Wake ex (127) Pokemon card in the Paradox Clash tin.

The Walking Wake ex promo card was displayed front and center when the lid came off, sandwiched in a piece of cardboard that fit the shape of the tin.

Unfortunately, this cardboard frame was a little clunky and made it hard to take the card out without damaging the corners. It makes sense to have the Paradox ‘mon visible through the window on the tin, but immediately having scuffed corners was disappointing.

There was a code card for Pokemon TCG Live underneath the Walking Wake promo card, adding extra value to the product overall.

A mishmash of Scarlet & Violet Booster Packs

The Pokemon Company The Paradox Clash Tin with Booster Packs, promo card, and Pokemon TCG Live code card.

Once the sheet of cardboard holding the Walking Wake promo was taken out, I found four different Booster Packs tucked neatly underneath it. The Packs were in great condition — but the sets included felt random.

Two of the Booster Packs were from the latest expansion set, Twilight Masquerade, featuring Bloodmoon Ursaluna and Ogerpon on the front. One of them was a Temporal Forces Booster, and the other was an Obsidian Flames Booster Pack.

Obsidian Flames came out in August 2023, and it wasn’t even the last set before Temporal Forces (that would be Paradox Rift) — even when ignoring special sets like Paldean Fates and 151 — so it felt odd to see it alongside Twilight Masquerade. It did make for a varied opening experience, though, so it’s not a negative.

Dexerto Koraidon ex (120/162) and Teal Mask Ogerpon (024/167) Pokemon cards.

As with any new expansion set, discussions about pull rates in Twilight Masquerade have been swarming the Pokemon community. For the sake of a fair argument, you can see my pulls above — a Double Rare Koraidon ex and a Teal Mask Ogerpon: no chase cards, but some fun competitive Attacks.

Verdict – 3/5

All in all, the Paradox Clash Tin felt somewhat uneventful as a Pokemon collector who’s been hoarding shiny cardboard since the Diamond & Pearl era. It wasn’t bad by any means – the tin itself was good quality, and the quantity of products inside felt fair for the price.

There was nothing particular that I’d recommend chasing down for seasoned collectors or investors, but it was a pleasant opening experience and let me see a glimpse of Twilight Masquerade without buying an expensive Elite Trainer Box.

That being said, this product feels perfect for newer collectors who are looking to get involved with Twilight Masquerade for the first time.

It’s in the low to medium price range, offering a good variety of Booster Packs from several expansion sets, and it comes with a promo card that can be used in a variety of different decks. On top of that, the tin itself is a great storage choice to keep cards safe and organized.

If you’re a collector who’s looking for something a bit more in-depth and unique, check out the Illustration Collections from the upcoming Shrouded Fable. These items seem to hold a lot more weight for collectors and experienced players, and they come with some stunning cards.

