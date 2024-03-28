GamingShopping

Pokemon TCG Paradox Rift Booster Display price hits electrifying new low

Em Stonham
Paradox Rift Booster Display box with game background.The Pokemon Company

If you’re hoping to fill out the Paradox Rift pages in your Pokemon TCG binder, you’ll be happy to know that the Booster Display has just received a generous price cut.

Looking to complete your Paradox Rift Master Set? It’s a brilliant set with a wide variety of chase cards – and it’s been arguably one of the most popular releases from the Scarlet & Violet era of the trading card game, alongside others like the 151 set.

If you’re on the hunt for more Paradox Rift cards, you should take a look on Amazon. The Booster Display – containing 36 Booster Packs – has been discounted by 16% on Amazon, making it an affordable pick for collectors looking to finish sets.

Check out the discounted Pokemon Paradox Rift Booster Display here

There are some real heavy-hitters in the Paradox Rift line-up, including cards featuring mighty Tera-type Pokemon. With 36 Booster Packs (that contain 10 cards and an Energy card each), you’ve got a decent chance of finding some interesting cards.

Booster Displays are also a brilliant pick for fans of the digital card game who want to add more variety to their online collections, as you get a heap of code cards for Pokemon TCG Live when picking up a Booster Display, too. It’s a premium product that’s worth taking a look at.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related Topics

Pokemon TCG

About The Author

Em Stonham

Based in Reading, England, Em is a Pokemon writer who joined Dexerto after working for sites like Only Greats, Sleeve No Card Behind, and Diamond Lobby. They cover everything from Pokemon cards to Pokemon GO, and you can email them at em.stonham@dexerto.com