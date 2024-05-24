Pokemon TCG fans lament “brutal” Twilight Masquerade pull rates

The Pokemon TCG’s latest expansion, Twilight Masquerade, has finally launched overseas, but trainers are already struggling with harsh pull rates.

Twilight Masquerade is the latest Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion to drop following Temporal Forces on March 22, 2024.

This new expansion includes many gorgeous full arts and strong ex cards, with many holographic and special illustration rares sprinkled among them.

As such, there are plenty of incredibly rare cards to aim for when opening Twilight Masquerade packs. However, TCG fans have already taken to social media to lament their poor luck with this latest expansion.

“New Twilight ETB I get that not all packs will be hits but geez,” said one TCG player on Reddit after opening their Elite Trainer Box.

Amidst a hefty stack of cards, they showcased only a Palafin ex and a Sinistcha ex.

Many offered their condolences on the OP’s poor luck in the comments, while other players shared similar misfortune.

“Opened my ETB today – two Screamtail EXs. I like Screamtail, and like you I get it’s a little ‘gamble’ but JFC man,” said one disappointed trainer.

Another shared, “I hit about the same today. TWM has been BRUTAL.”

The nature of Pokemon card pack openings is that buyers never know what they’re going to get. That makes the thrill of pulling an extremely rare card all the more exciting. Yet some TCG fans think US packs are becoming a bit too stingy as of late, with many mentioning the lackluster pull rates of Temporal Forces.

It’s still early in Twilight Masquerade’s lifespan considering it just released as of May 24, 2024, so there’s a chance pull rates simply seem low on day one.

Still, there’s no denying the sting of a lackluster Pokemon TCG pack opening — especially when those packs are from an Elite Trainer Box.