Where to buy Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable Mini Tins

Mini Tins are arguably one of the best Pokemon TCG products to pick up as a collector. They’re on the more affordable side, but they come with a couple of Booster Packs, an extra accessory or two, and a durable storage tin with artwork on the front.

Shrouded Fable is a special set coming out on August 2, 2024. It includes a quintet of vibrant Mini Tins that are worth adding to your collection.

Here’s where to buy the Shrouded Fable Mini Tins, including what to expect if you’ve never picked one up. Please note – this expansion set is not yet out at the time of writing, and the information is subject to change. All the links in this article are for pre-order only.

The Pokemon Company Dusknoir Mini Tin from Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable.

The contents of Mini Tins vary from expansion set to expansion set, with some including mini art prints, coins, or stickers alongside the Booster Packs. Mini Tins from Shrouded Fable come with 2 Booster Packs, a mini art print, and a sticker sheet matching the set theme.

There are a variety of Pokemon to choose from when picking out a Mini Tin, too. The Loyal Three each have their own design, then there’s a Dusknoir and Dipplin Mini Tin, and a Poltchageist and Zoroark Tin, too.

You can pick up the Mini Tins at:

It’s important to note that the links we’ve featured here are for random Mini Tins only. This means you won’t be able to pick which design you want when buying, so if there’s a particular design you want, hang on until your local game store has it in stock.

If you’re excited about Shrouded Fable and want to pick up something with more Booster Packs than the Mini Tins, make sure to check out the Elite Trainer Box. The theming for this special set is exquisite and looks like a must-have release for art collectors.

