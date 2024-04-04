All upcoming Pokemon TCG releases (April 2024)

Looking forward to the next Pokemon TCG releases? We’ve gathered every Pokemon TCG product dropping this month here, with release dates and expansion set information.

The Pokemon trading card game has a busy schedule (too busy, some might say) and there’s a lot coming up in the next month to look forward to as a collector.

Here, we’ve gathered all of the Pokemon TCG releases coming up this month – including both English and Japanese releases – with their release dates, set information, and other key details. You’ll find both individual products and entire expansion sets in this list, sorted by release date.

Article continues after ad

April 5th

There are two key products releasing on the 5th of April this year, featuring fan-favorite characters like Iono and some potentially lethal cards for competitors.

Iono Premium Tournament Collection

Firstly, the Iono Premium Tournament Collection is an anxiously awaited item that features one of the most popular Gym Leaders from the Scarlet & Violet era of the game.

Article continues after ad

Premium Tournament Collections come with all sorts of goodies, like Booster Packs, TCG accessories like counters and dice, and code cards for Pokemon TCG Live.

The Pokemon Company Iono Premium Tournament Collection.

If you’re looking to pre-order this item and get it as quickly as possible, we’d recommend checking out the following retailers below:

Article continues after ad

We’ll be adding more retailers to this line-up as we get closer to the release of the Iono Premium Tournament Collection. If you’re a fan of Iono, it’s absolutely worth checking out this PTC for some themed goodies – even the included card sleeves feature Iono and her Pokemon.

Grafaiai ex Collection Box

Grafaiai has an incredibly unique design that translates well to Pokemon card art. The Grafaiai ex Collection Box is worth checking out if you’re looking to grab some exciting promo cards along with some Booster Packs. There’s a stunning oversized Grafaiai ex card in this box, too.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Grafaiai ex Collection Box.

There are some solid options for retailers who have pre-orders open for this box right now. Check out the following stores to pre-order the Grafaiai ex Collection Box:

Article continues after ad

While oversized promo cards may seem a little silly, they can actually be fantastic collector’s items. You can even grab specialty binders that feature jumbo pages just for these massive cards.

April 19th

April 19th will be the next busy day in April this year for Pokemon fans, with both a new pre-made deck and a Premium ex Collection hitting the shelves, along with a key TCG accessory.

Gardevoir ex League Battle Deck

Playing with ex League Battle Decks is a great way to try out new strategies and deck styles. The Gardevoir ex League Battle Deck is worth keeping an eye out for if you want to pick up some impressive promo cards alongside some Booster Packs and TCG accessories.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Gardevoir ex League Battle Deck.

There are a few Pokemon TCG retailers that have this product up for pre-order right now. We’d suggest checking out:

If you’ve never used a pre-made deck before, ex League Battle Decks are made with more experienced players in mind. We’d still recommend having a few extra cards on hand when playing with it, though, so you can swap things out and improve your deck over time.

Article continues after ad

Armarouge ex Premium Collection

The Armarouge ex Premium Collection looks like it could be one of the most exciting ex releases so far this year. It features beloved ‘mon Armarouge, along with Charcadet and Ceruledge, offering a whole host of Booster Pack and themed TCG accessories.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Armarouge ex Premium Collection.

This product currently isn’t out yet, but it is available for pre-order at some locations. You can take a look at it on the following sites:

If you’re based in the UK, check out the Magic Madhouse option first as that’ll be your closest retailer. If not, have a look at the Amazon listing first as the Armarouge ex Premium Collection has been discounted by 13% at the time of writing.

Pokemon TCG Mini Portfolio

Finally, there’s a great TCG accessory coming out on April 26th. A new Mini Portfolio will be hitting the market, featuring Great Tusk and Iron Treads with a stunning dual design.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Pokemon TCG Mini Portfolio.

Mini Portfolios are ideal for organizing favorite cards that you want to keep separate from the rest of your collection. Currently, you can pre-order the new Mini Portfolio at:

Article continues after ad

There aren’t many retailers who have this item available for pre-ordering yet as you can see, but we’ll be sure to update this article closer to launch with more options.

April 26th

There aren’t any individual products coming out on the 26th of April, but there is a major expansion set dropping in Japan.

Mask of Change

Mask of Change is a brand new set that’s coming out in Japan on April 26th. It’s set to feature fan-favorite ‘mon Ogerpon heavily, taking lots of inspiration from the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC and following on from the Crimson Haze Japanese set.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Ogerpon from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The equivalent to Mask of Change in other locations will be Twilight Masquerade. Fans can expect to see a number of incredible Tera cards featuring Ogerpon with all of the different masks, along with some other exceptional cards and accompanying merchandise.

While the set will be released in English as Twilight Masquerade, you can import the Japanese cards for your collections.

Article continues after ad

Unconfirmed

There is one final product that we could see coming out in April this year, called the Triple Whammy Tins. It’s important to stress that this has not been officially confirmed yet – the release date for these Tins is purely speculation on our part.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Triple Whammy Pokemon Tins.

The Triple Whammy Tins are set to feature Tyranitar, Darkrai, and Slaking as the starring ex ‘mons, along with a host of exciting cards initially found in Obsidian Flames and Paldea Evolved. Some believe that these Tins could be half-tins, meaning half the size of standard Pokemon TCG Tins.

We don’t have any further information on these products at the time of writing but we will be sure to update this article as soon as we find out, so do check back.

April is looking like an incredible month for Pokemon TCG collectors so far. If you’re planning to pick up some new cards this month, make sure you’ve got enough binders and card sleeves to keep them all in solid condition – proper storage is essential as a collector.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.